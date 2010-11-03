025 GGW – Chef Nathan Lyon

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Co-host and Chef Nathan Lyon of Growing a Greener World, has a lot more to say then time (or producers) allow during each episode. But Nathan has never been at a loss for words, and this podcast is a testament to that. Find out how he became interested in food and cooking to begin with, and why using fresh local ingredients is so much more to Nathan than just the flavor it adds to every dish. You don’t want to miss his wisdom shared in this interview! It may just change your life for the better, at least in how you eat.

Nathan Lyon – Co-host / Chef

Chef Nathan Lyon is known to viewers across the country for his simple, innovative cuisine featuring fresh, local ingredients. Among the final four on the second season of The Next Food Network Star, he is the chef and host of A Lyon in the Kitchen (Discovery Health and Fit TV) and appears as a guest chef / expert on Home Made Simple (TLC) and Real Simple Real Life (TLC).

Nathan holds a BS in Health Science from James Madison University as well as a Culinary Arts Degree from Le Cordon Bleu. He has cooked for the Inspector General, numerous non-profit organizations, and has worked with local growers in California farmers markets for almost a decade. Blending grassroots and gourmet, Nathan believes that great meals make great neighbors.

