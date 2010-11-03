Growing A Greener World®

025 GGW – Chef Nathan Lyon

By Joe Lamp'l on

Co-host and Chef Nathan Lyon of Growing a Greener World, has a lot more to say then time (or producers) allow during each episode. But Nathan has never been at a loss for words, and this podcast is a testament to that. Find out how he became interested in food and cooking to begin with, and why using fresh local ingredients is so much more to Nathan than just the flavor it adds to every dish. You don’t want to miss his wisdom shared in this  interview! It may just change your life for the better, at least in how you eat.

Joe and Nathan enjoy a laugh on the kitchen set of Growing a Greener World

Nathan Lyon – Co-host / Chef

Chef Nathan Lyon is known to viewers across the country for his simple, innovative cuisine featuring fresh, local ingredients. Among the final four on the second season of The Next Food Network Star, he is the chef and host of A Lyon in the Kitchen (Discovery Health and Fit TV) and appears as a guest chef / expert on Home Made Simple (TLC) and Real Simple Real Life (TLC).

Nathan holds a BS in Health Science from James Madison University as well as a Culinary Arts Degree from Le Cordon Bleu. He has cooked for the Inspector General, numerous non-profit organizations, and has worked with local growers in California farmers markets for almost a decade. Blending grassroots and gourmet, Nathan believes that great meals make great neighbors.

Comments

  2. Joe –
    Outstanding Episode! Was very interesting listening to Nathan directly. I really appreciated you covering the “farmers” that are selling produce that is not theirs.

    How about an interview with Patty sometime too?

    Thansk again, Joe!

    • Thanks for the kind words Steve. Yes, I wish we had an hour show so Nathan could share so much more than the tease we get on each episode. He really is a treasure and I’m so glad he’s part of our GGW team. I’m sorry the audio quality on his end was not the best but I’ll have him in studio in January for a much better archive. And as for Patti, I’m sure we’ll be lining that up soon as well. Thanks again.
      Joe

