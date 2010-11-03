025 GGW – Chef Nathan Lyon

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.
Show Notes
Nathan Lyon – Co-host / Chef
Chef Nathan Lyon is known to viewers across the country for his simple, innovative cuisine featuring fresh, local ingredients. Among the final four on the second season of The Next Food Network Star, he is the chef and host of A Lyon in the Kitchen (Discovery Health and Fit TV) and appears as a guest chef / expert on Home Made Simple (TLC) and Real Simple Real Life (TLC).
Nathan holds a BS in Health Science from James Madison University as well as a Culinary Arts Degree from Le Cordon Bleu. He has cooked for the Inspector General, numerous non-profit organizations, and has worked with local growers in California farmers markets for almost a decade. Blending grassroots and gourmet, Nathan believes that great meals make great neighbors.
This podcast is produced by The joe gardener® Media Network. If you have a comment our hotline is always open at 206.337.0375 or send us an email at heyjoe@joegardener.com.
You can access the show notes from previous shows on our website here. You can also order a personally autographed copy of my latest book, The Green Gardener’s Guide and don’t forget to check out my blog; Compost Confidential.
Thanks for listening! This is Joe Lamp’l and I’ll see you back here next time for more Growing a Greener World.
Comments
Joseph Falsetta says
Love the show and how you emphasize the importance of growing a greener world. We do need to reconnect with our planet. Inspirational, indeed.
Steve Howard says
Joe –
Outstanding Episode! Was very interesting listening to Nathan directly. I really appreciated you covering the “farmers” that are selling produce that is not theirs.
How about an interview with Patty sometime too?
Thansk again, Joe!
Joe says
Thanks for the kind words Steve. Yes, I wish we had an hour show so Nathan could share so much more than the tease we get on each episode. He really is a treasure and I’m so glad he’s part of our GGW team. I’m sorry the audio quality on his end was not the best but I’ll have him in studio in January for a much better archive. And as for Patti, I’m sure we’ll be lining that up soon as well. Thanks again.
Joe