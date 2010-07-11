Risotto with Thyme Braised Mushrooms

Have on hand

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided

1 small yellow onion, diced small

1 cup risotto rice, Arborio or Carnaroli

3/4 cup white wine, divided

4 cups chicken, or vegetable stock, kept hot

1 eight ounce container mushrooms, sliced

1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme leaves

Parmigiano-Reggiano, not the pre-grated kind

extra-virgin olive oil, as needed

1/4 cup chopped Italian flat-leaf parsley, garnish

Kosher salt, and freshly ground black pepper

Directions

In a medium pot over medium heat, add the butter, and heat until the foam subsides. Stir in the diced onions, and cook, until translucent, stirring occasionally, approximately 8 minutes. Now stir in the rice and stir until evenly coated, and allow to cook for about a minute, stirring occasionally. Carefully stir in 1/2 cup wine, stir, and cook until the wine is fully absorbed. Stir in about a cup of the hot stock, and cook down until the rice absorbs most of the stock. Add another cup of stock, stir, cook and reduce. Continue adding stock, now only 1/2 cup at a time, until, when tasted, the rice is soft on the outside but has just a tiny bite to it, on the inside, approximately 15 to 20 minutes. Season to taste. Once this occurs, stop adding the stock, and remove from the heat. This is stage of cooking is called al dente, or “to the tooth.”

Meanwhile, as the risotto is cooking, in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat, add two tablespoons butter. Heat until the foam subsides, and the butter begins to brown. Quickly add the mushrooms, and stir until evenly coated. Add the fresh thyme, and cook, stirring occasionally, until the mushrooms begin to turn brown, or ‘caramelize.’ Carefully add the remaining 1/4 cup wine, plus 1/2 cup stock. Cook down until almost no liquid remains. Remove from the heat, season to taste, and serve with the risotto. Using a vegetable peeler, top with shavings of Parmigiano Reggiano, a nice drizzle of olive oil, and chopped parsley. Serve immediately, and enjoy!