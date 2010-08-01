Pan seared steak with blue cheese and rutabaga turnip puree

Have on hand

1 pound yellow potatoes, peeled and diced

1 rutabaga, about half a pound, peeled and diced

1 turnip, about half a pound, peeled and diced

1.5 cups milk, very warm

4 tablespoon unsalted butter

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, as needed

1 steak – or more if you are expecting guests! (New York, Porterhouse, T-Bone, Rib-Eye, or Sirloin, at least 3/4 inch thick) seasoned, then covered, at room temperature for 30 minutes

3 medium yellow onions, sliced thin

Extra-virgin olive oil, as needed

Blue cheese, as needed

Flat leaf Italian parsley, garnish

Directions

In a medium pot, combine the diced root vegetables and cover with cold water. Season, then place over high heat, bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer. Cook until the vegetables are easily pierced with the tines of a fork. Drain, then place back into the pot. Pour in almost all of the warm milk/cream, season, and mash. If the mashed root veggies are too thick, mash in the remaining milk. Add some crumbled blue cheese, re-season to taste, and cover until service.

Meanwhile, in a small pot with a lid, add a drizzle of olive oil, plus the onions, and lightly season. Cover and cook over medium-low heat until the onions collapse, stirring occasionally. Remove the lid, and continue cooking until the onions color up nicely, stirring occasionally. Remove from the heat, and cover until service.

Preheat the oven to 350° F

Place a medium (oven safe) saute pan, over medium-high heat, and heat until hot. Drizzle in about a teaspoon of olive oil, swirl to distribute, then add the steak. Allow to cook without touching it for about a minute, otherwise the steak may stick. Cook until well caramelized, then flip, then immediately transfer into the oven, for about 8 to 12 minutes, depending on the thickness of the steak, to medium-rare. Remove from the oven and remove the steak to a cutting board. Allow to rest for 10 to 15 minutes prior to slicing, otherwise the juices are lost to the cutting board. That’s no fun, right?

Thinly slice the steak against the grain and serve over the mashed root vegetables with the caramelized onions and blue cheese. Garnish with parsley.

Spice Rub:

1/2 tablespoon coriander seeds

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 tablespoon chopped, fresh, rosemary leaves

1 teaspoon fresh thyme

1 clove garlic, chopped

1/8 teaspoon ground chili powder

1 tablespoon Kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

In a small saute pan over medium-low heat combine seeds and toast until fragrant, and just barely a wisp of white smoke is seen, stirring occasionally, about 4.5 minutes. Remove the seeds from the pan and allow to cool. Using a spice grinder, or mortar and pestle, combine all the ingredients for the rub. Blend well. Store remaining spice rub in a closed container, in a cool dark place.