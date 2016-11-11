It’s been said that necessity is the mother of invention. And when your resources are limited, you quickly learn to make the most of them, while protecting what you have. That’s the way of life in one tiny Caribbean island. Commonly known as “The Nature Island,” Dominica has unquestionably earned the nickname. Over two-thirds of the island is made up of protected rainforests. On the remaining third, sustainable agriculture and eco-tourism help the nation thrive, while serving as a role model for others.
In this episode, we travel to the beautiful shores and jungles of Dominica to discover what we can all learn from this small country whose population appreciates what they have and takes nothing for granted. (This show previously fed as episode 211)
Comments
Mike says
I was initially pleased to see your episode on Dominica. I’m Dominican and actually work in media in North America. The show was going well until the end credits. Why oh why did you feel the need to wear that inane dreadlock cap and speak in, not even a Dominican faux accent, but a ludicrously bad stereotype of a Jamaican Rastafarian? This is the equivalent of wearing blackface or “whooping” around in a Native American headdress. It is the worst.
The irony is three days before this screening to today, my wife and I said. “Do you remember when people use to wear those stupid Rasta dreadlock” hats?
When travelling to people’s countries around the globe, which I expect you will do more of, try to realise most of us don’t find this funny. It makes us cringe.
Thanks
Joe Lamp'l says
Thanks for the comment Mike. I do apologize that you found this offensive. The last thing I would ever want to do is something that appeared to make fun of another race, culture or religion. That is not who I am. This was simply a lighthearted moment in the Dominican market that clearly was not perceived that way by some others. My sincere apologies to you and all who felt this way.