By Joe Lamp'l on November 11, 2016
Gail Reid says
May 21, 2017 at 1:28 AM
Growing a Greener World, ep 211 on Dominica’s top island sustainability achievements. The show was marred at closing credits by the host donning a cap with fake dreds and mimicking a fake “island” accent. What’s next? Blackface? It was highly offensive to black viewers like me. I worked in investment banking for years and suffered from non-stop exposure to similar “hilarious” so-called joking from the day traders, who believed their coon-show antics were as funny to me, a black woman, as they were to one another. This particular sign-off made me feel as if I am not welcome as a Create Network viewer. Perhaps this is just an unavoidable modern insult in the Trump era.
Please forward my comment to the show hosts, who say they are CA residents, as I am.
Just please instruct your program producers to ditch the racist bits, however some might deem them “humorous”. After this , I will hesitate to allow my children to view future programs. Parents must be pro-active to protect their children’s self esteem. Just imagine if others so stereotypically, so historically mocked your culture. Just imagine. Disgusting, right?
Joe Lamp'l says
May 21, 2017 at 10:03 PM
Hi Gail. I am the one who you saw donning that dreadlock wig and cap in the Dominica market. I can assure you, that was in no way intended to be anything other than a light-hearted moment. Call me nieve if you want, but the only people I’ve personally ever seen wearing such caps and dreadlocks like that spoke the way I was attempting to imitate. That’s it. Period. Anything else you read into that is nothing I intended. However, I apologize that you were offended by what you saw.
