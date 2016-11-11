Growing A Greener World®

Sustainable Living and Organic Gardening PBS Series


722 – The Waterwise Landscape and Garden

By Joe Lamp'l on

Share this episode:

Waterwise Landscape

With severe water shortages and drought grabbing an ever growing piece of our daily news, it only stands to reason, conserving this precious resource is more important than ever. Gardeners and weekend warriors typically waste over 50% of what water they use for outdoor irrigation.

In this episode we meet author and waterwise expert, Nan Sterman in her own backyard to learn how to use less and still have a beautiful garden and landscape, no matter where you live. Then it’s back to the GGW Garden Farm to see the installation of an ultra-efficient irrigation system for the lawn and garden.

About 

Joe Lamp'l is the Host and Executive Producer of the award winning PBS television series Growing A Greener World. Off camera, Joe dedicates his time to promoting sustainability through his popular books, blog, podcast series, and nationally syndicated newspaper columns. Follow Joe on Twitter

Comments

  1. Where do I find more information on the super cool ultra efficient irrigation system (with the weather station) I saw on episode 722?

    Thank you,

    Susan Scott

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SubaruKubotaBurpee