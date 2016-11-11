With severe water shortages and drought grabbing an ever growing piece of our daily news, it only stands to reason, conserving this precious resource is more important than ever. Gardeners and weekend warriors typically waste over 50% of what water they use for outdoor irrigation.
In this episode we meet author and waterwise expert, Nan Sterman in her own backyard to learn how to use less and still have a beautiful garden and landscape, no matter where you live. Then it’s back to the GGW Garden Farm to see the installation of an ultra-efficient irrigation system for the lawn and garden.
Comments
Susan Scott says
Where do I find more information on the super cool ultra efficient irrigation system (with the weather station) I saw on episode 722?
Thank you,
Susan Scott
Joe Lamp'l says
Hi Susan. Check out the this link from that show when a previous version aired in 2013. The link to the company is in the show notes towards the bottom. Look for Dig Corporation. Here you go: http://www.growingagreenerworld.com/drought-tolerant-gardening/
Avis Finberg says
I watch the TV program regularly and I have used many of the ideas you have presented.
Joe Lamp'l says
Thank you Avis!