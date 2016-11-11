With severe water shortages and drought grabbing an ever growing piece of our daily news, it only stands to reason, conserving this precious resource is more important than ever. Gardeners and weekend warriors typically waste over 50% of what water they use for outdoor irrigation.

In this episode we meet author and waterwise expert, Nan Sterman in her own backyard to learn how to use less and still have a beautiful garden and landscape, no matter where you live. Then it’s back to the GGW Garden Farm to see the installation of an ultra-efficient irrigation system for the lawn and garden.