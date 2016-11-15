Growing A Greener World®

723 – Natural Pest and Disease Control – Greener Solutions to Common Gardening Challenges

By Joe Lamp'l on

Natural Pest Control

Beyond the popular beneficial lady beetle, lies a host of not-so‐well known insects and organic products that are surprisingly efficient at keeping pest populations and plant diseases in check. This episode looks at using natural predators and insects to keeps pests in check. We’ll also explore natural remedies for dealing with some common plant diseases in the home garden.

Joe Lamp'l is the Host and Executive Producer of the award winning PBS television series Growing A Greener World. Off camera, Joe dedicates his time to promoting sustainability through his popular books, blog, podcast series, and nationally syndicated newspaper columns.

Comments

  1. Excellent show. Lots of good basic information and some fun DIY tips–I’d never heard of using milk as a pest control agent before!P Thanks for the great gardening guidance.

