Natural Pest Control

Beyond the popular beneficial lady beetle, lies a host of not-so‐well known insects and organic products that are surprisingly efficient at keeping pest populations and plant diseases in check. This episode looks at using natural predators and insects to keeps pests in check. We’ll also explore natural remedies for dealing with some common plant diseases in the home garden.
Comments
Portia McCracken says
Excellent show. Lots of good basic information and some fun DIY tips–I’d never heard of using milk as a pest control agent before!P Thanks for the great gardening guidance.