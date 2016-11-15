724 – Getting Your Landscape in Shape with a Personal Garden Coach

Just as athletes have trainers, gardeners can have personal coaches to help us confidently achieve the landscape of our dreams. In this episode, we accompany a Seattle-based garden coach to learn how she and others in her profession guide, teach and empower us to be better gardeners on any skill level. We also visit with another horticulturalist for some practical design tips we can all us in our own home garden and landscape
Comments
Nick C says
On this show Joe mentioned answers for deer intruders particularly with azealas and hydrangeas. You said to go to your website but I can’t seem to find it. Thanks for your assistance-love your shows.
Nick
New Jersey
Pat Slepski says
Episode states that there would be links to deer resistant measures. Don’t see any links attached to this episode.
Joe Lamp'l says
Hi Pat. Here’s the link with the links you need: http://www.growingagreenerworld.com/episode209/