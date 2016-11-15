Growing A Greener World®

Sustainable Living and Organic Gardening PBS Series


724 – Getting Your Landscape in Shape with a Personal Garden Coach

By Joe Lamp'l on

Share this episode:

Garden Coaching

Just as athletes have trainers, gardeners can have personal coaches to help us confidently achieve the landscape of our dreams. In this episode, we accompany a Seattle-based garden coach to learn how she and others in her profession guide, teach and empower us to be better gardeners on any skill level. We also visit with another horticulturalist for some practical design tips we can all us in our own home garden and landscape

About 

Joe Lamp'l is the Host and Executive Producer of the award winning PBS television series Growing A Greener World. Off camera, Joe dedicates his time to promoting sustainability through his popular books, blog, podcast series, and nationally syndicated newspaper columns. Follow Joe on Twitter

Comments

  1. On this show Joe mentioned answers for deer intruders particularly with azealas and hydrangeas. You said to go to your website but I can’t seem to find it. Thanks for your assistance-love your shows.
    Nick
    New Jersey

    Reply

  2. Episode states that there would be links to deer resistant measures. Don’t see any links attached to this episode.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SubaruKubotaBurpee