725 – Growing Farmers to Fight Global Hunger

Growing Global Farmers

Most of us have never experienced true hunger. Yet for much of the world, the assurance of a next meal can be anything but certain. Fortunately, many are working to change that. One such group is ECHO—A Ft. Meyers, Florida-based organization empowering students and overseas workers with the agricultural skills to share their resources around the world with those who may be just one failed crop away from starvation.

In this episode, we visit ECHO’s training grounds which uses simulated garden and farm plots for some of the most challenging conditions in the world to hone their skills and trial new techniques. Their work is empowering, changing and literally saving the lives of thousands of people around the world.

