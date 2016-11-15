The foundation of any healthy garden starts with the soil. In fact, the health of everything above ground starts with what’s below it. To get a better understanding on the real dirt of healthy soil and compost, this episode goes to the source with a tour of a Soil Testing lab and the U.S. Composting Council so we can all learn how to create the best foundation in our own home garden and landscapes.
Comments
James McComb says
I happened across your show on our local PBS station. I have been interested in beekeeping due to having a small orchard but did not know of anyone who could help me. I have recently found someone to help me learn about beekeeping. I viewed your episode on beekeeping and found it quite interesting and very informative. I want to go back and reread it for more information.