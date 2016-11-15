Growing A Greener World®

726 – The Down and Dirty on Healthy Soil and Compost

By Joe Lamp'l on

Healthy Soil

The foundation of any healthy garden starts with the soil. In fact, the health of everything above ground starts with what’s below it. To get a better understanding on the real dirt of healthy soil and compost, this episode goes to the source with a tour of a Soil Testing lab and the U.S. Composting Council so we can all learn how to create the best foundation in our own home garden and landscapes.

Joe Lamp'l is the Host and Executive Producer of the award winning PBS television series Growing A Greener World. Off camera, Joe dedicates his time to promoting sustainability through his popular books, blog, podcast series, and nationally syndicated newspaper columns. Follow Joe on Twitter

  1. I happened across your show on our local PBS station. I have been interested in beekeeping due to having a small orchard but did not know of anyone who could help me. I have recently found someone to help me learn about beekeeping. I viewed your episode on beekeeping and found it quite interesting and very informative. I want to go back and reread it for more information.

