By Theresa Loe on August 15, 2013
Elizabeth Gates says
February 28, 2017 at 7:55 PM
Hi,
I live in Washington State in Spokane area and I was wondering about growing mushrooms here. I was thinking about the Japanese type, Shitake Mushroom. My sister and I were wanting to search out information about growing them and was hoping that you could help with some information?
Thank You
Joe Lamp'l says
March 20, 2017 at 9:59 PM
Hi Elizabeth. Since I live almost as far away from you as possible (Atlanta), I don’t know. But call the Spokane Master Gardeners. I know a couple of them personally and they are a great group and very smart people willing to help. I think you will get your answer for sure.
Alita says
November 10, 2015 at 5:36 PM
Can you please provide the link to a previous (?) episode that showed a woman who was growing mushrooms and selling them at the Farmers market on the weekend? She enlisted the help of teenagers every weekend or every other weekend to help with the inoculation of the growing medium and harvest. I hope this episode is still available to view.
November 15, 2015 at 8:30 PM
Hi Alita. That doesn’t ring a bell with me as an episode we did. Perhaps you have us confused with another show? We have not featured anyone growing mushrooms other than the guys from Back to the Roots.
Carter Ratliff says
September 26, 2015 at 12:38 PM
I too want to puchase a mushroom kit as seen on growing a greener world. Can you provide a contact. Thanks
September 29, 2015 at 9:24 PM
Hi Carter. The link to their website is in the show notes for that episode. I suspect it provides info on how you can buy them. I do know they are widely available across the country at various retails stores and no doubt online. http://www.growingagreenerworld.com/aquaponics-mushroom-growing/
Beverly Schirl says
December 12, 2014 at 10:48 PM
I am interested in purchasing this kit to show my grandkids about growing food.
