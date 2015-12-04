Dear Friends, some of you may recall the joe gardener’s Best of the Must-haves from years back. We created an annual list of the very best gardening products, tools and gear that I (along with our esteemed team of discerning product testers) deemed to be the best of the best. People loved it! But that run ended in 2008.
Now, we’re rolling it out again with all new products. To start, we’re including 14 resources we downright love. Our criteria is tough but simple: it has to be extremely well-made, priced fairly, and highly functional. Only then, does it have a chance of earning a seat at our swanky table. So without further ado, introducing our brand new list, just in time to show your loved ones how smart of a gift-giver you really are:
joe gardener’s Best of the Must-haves; The coolest resources for down to earth living & playing in the dirt
Muck Boots (Muck Boot Company)
Description – I was first introduced to Muck Boots many years ago by a gardening friend. She wore them all the time, not just in the garden! They were actually her all-the-time shoes because they were so comfortable. But I quickly figured out that they also kept my feet totally dry and warm in even the muddiest conditions, and they were incredibly easy to slip on and off right at the door. How many other gardening shoes can you say all of that about? Needless to say, I got hooked, and you will be, too. I now have several pairs including the easy on and off low cut version and the classic hightop style for year round versatility. I love them all. Built to last and worth every penny, Muck Boots are the ultimate gardening and anything-else-you-can-think-of-outside shoe. Price range – $50 – $145
Farm to Feet Socks (FarmToFeet.com)
Description – Socks. I used to put them in the same category as underwear and T-shirts: a basic necessity, but not something you really think much about. But then I slipped on a pair of Farm to Feet Socks (those are my happy feet in the picture). The Farm to Feet manufacturing process has taken the ordinary sock and turned it into ultra-comfortable and super-fashionable “tech-wear” for your feet. Even better, their socks are made from 100% U.S ingredients and manufactured in America—a rare thing in the textile industry these days. They way I see it, these are the socks that not only feel good, but you can feel good about wearing. They have many great styles for men and women. While you can find them in some of the outdoor stores, for best selection you can buy direct straight from their website. Price range – $15-$30.
Garden Cart (Carts Vermont)
Description – I’m often asked what my favorite gardening tool is. While my knee-jerk response is typically my pruners, a more truthful response would be the Carts Vermont garden cart I fell in love with 25 years ago. It’s the same one I have today, and likely has about as many miles on it as my old truck. This is the cart that has hauled more things than I can list or you can imagine, lived its entire life outdoors and is still just as reliable and dependable today as the day I bought it. If you want to treat that special someone (or even yourself) to a gift that’s guaranteed to get used over and over and really appreciated every single time, this is it. The classic cart comes in two sizes: large and mid-size. And believe me, you can’t go wrong with either (or both!). Price range – $280 – $360
Harvest Basket (GrowOrganic.com)
Description – Who doesn’t love a good fresh-from-the-garden harvest? But how often do you end up placing your just-picked bounty into a nasty bucket or shoddy container or worse, simply because it’s all that was handy at the moment? Exactly. So how nice would it be to have an actual harvest basket—one that was well-made, well-balanced, attractive, and sturdy? This Metal Harvest Basket is exactly that. I loved the first one I bought so much, I now own three. And I’ve gifted many, many more to friends who have coveted mine. For the price, it’s the perfect gift that anyone is sure to love. Price – $34.99
Felco Pruners (FelcoUSA.com)
Description – If you asked any number of serious gardeners and horticulturalists about their favorite piece of equipment, it’s a safe bet that the most common response would be a pair of Felco pruners. In fact, we actually did just that in a recent survey and that’s precisely what we found. And it’s true for me as well (along with my garden cart). My Felco bypass pruners (#2) are pretty much the industry standard and a workhorse for gardeners and weekend warriors alike. For me, I love the balance and the way they feel in my hand. But in fact, Felco has a style for any size hand, even models designed for lefties! They’re Swiss-made with a lifetime guarantee, and all parts are replaceable. That means you buy them once and you’ll have them for a lifetime. “Joined at the hip” takes on a whole new meaning with your Felco’s. They’ll be your faithful companion for years to come. Price – $48 – $65
Stainless Steel Soil Knife (A.M. Leonard)
Description – I am forever searching for that one tool that truly does it all. This knife is about as close as you can get. From weeding to digging, cutting, dividing, scraping, measuring, prying, and even opening my beer at the end of a productive day. Okay, the bottle opener feature doesn’t exist yet, but here’s hoping it’s in the next revision of A.M. Leonard’s stainless steel soil knife. The six-inch blade is very stout and the composite handle is supremely comfortable. I also like that its handle is an easy-to-find high-visibility orange and not made of wood. And if you get the knife, spend a few extra bucks and get the custom sheath too. After all, what’s a good knife without a place to keep it handy? With a lifetime guarantee, this knife packs a lot of big features in a very affordable price. Price– $21.99 (knife only) or $29.99 (knife and sheath)
Dual Soil Knife and Pruner Sheath (A.M. Leonard)
Description – This is one of those accessories that you don’t fully appreciate until it’s missing. And then you’re obsessed with getting it back, stat! (Trust me on this.) While every good pair of pruners needs a good holster, every good gardener knows that’s not all you need on your hip at at the ready. The other must-have is a great soil knife (mentioned above). The trick is having both tools in one place. Enter the Dual Soil Knife and Pruner Sheath. I can’t imagine one without the other by my side and the dual sheath makes that possible. The unique value of this convenient combo was made quite apparent when a viewer of Growing A Greener World hand-wrote me a letter to ask where he could get the very same thing he’s seen by my side many times on the show. It caused me to reflect just how much I use (and love) my dual sheath, and how I can’t recommend it strongly enough. Price – $20.99
Water Right Hose (Water Right, Inc.)
Description – Can I just say this is the best hose ever? Apparently I’m not the only one making that declaration. I learned about this from some gardening colleagues whose opinions I really respect. Don’t be fooled by its smallish size and surprisingly light weight; this is a seriously tough hose. If you’re looking for a hose that won’t break your back while hauling it out to the back forty or winding it up at the end of the day, this is it. It’s virtually non-kinking, tangle-free, and has great reboundability thanks to its “coil integrity.” Add a great selection of fantastic, earthy colors and long-lasting durability and you just might have the ultimate hose. We have several of these hoses at the Garden Farm and everyone in my family loves their ease of use. Water Right hoses are made in the USA, and guaranteed for 5 years. (P.S. I like this hose so much, I did my first “Best of’s” video to show why). Price – $29.95-$189.95
Atlas Nitrile Gloves
Description – With a fit that even a surgeon would appreciate, Atlas Nitrile Touch gloves are ergonomically snug and incredibly comfortable, but have the durability for serious gardening. Almost like a second skin, they’re perfect for sowing seeds, planting, and weeding. The Nitrile coated palm and fingers are tough and impervious to soil and water (although not designed to withstand thorns; nothing’s perfect). Tossing them in the washing machine makes clean-up a breeze! They’ve been such a part of our crew’s daily outdoor routine, we can’t imagine a day without them on our hands. They’re remarkably long-lasting and at such an affordable price, it pays to have multiple pairs on hand. Price – $3.75 – $7.50 ea.
Color Weather Station (AcuRite)
Description – We can’t change the weather, but most gardeners have an obsession with wanting to know what’s happening with it; past, present, and future. That interest is certainly understandable; it has much to do with the success and failure of nearly everything we grow. As the saying goes, an ounce of prevention is worth pounds of harvest (or something like that). Acurite Weather Monitor stations make that possible at a price that works for just about everybody. Use one for basic monitoring or as a full-on weather station (like we have at the GGW Garden Farm set) that measures temperature, humidity, barometric pressure, rainfall, and wind speed and direction. The display is bright, colorful and easy to read, and the free app makes accessing that data from anywhere via your desktop or phone a breeze- anytime, anywhere. For the gardener who thinks they have it all, this will be a welcome surprise. Price range – $45 – $180
Garden Tubtrugs
Description – These durable, colorful, lightweight garden tubs have earned their keep as an indispensable resource here at the Garden Farm. Virtually indestructible, they’re perfect for the toughest jobs. We use them for hauling, harvesting, weeding, mixing soil, storing, and more. The handles are strong enough to support carrying by just one side and the flexibility offers incredible versatility for any gardening task. I can promise though, speaking from experience, one is never enough… so do yourself a favor and buy several in various sizes. The colors will brighten up any garden while adding a touch of personal flair and unlimited utility in and around the garden. Price range – $11 – $22 (depending on size)
Steel D-handle Digging Shovel (46”) (Fiskars)
Description – I do a LOT of digging. I therefore own a LOT of shovels. But I always reach for just one. My Fiskars D-handle shovel gets the job done faster than any other shovel I’ve ever used. No doubt its stout, meaty build and sharp steel blade make quick work of any job. While this shovel is a bit heavier than other options, the weight matters; it’s a serious shovel for serious digging. The welded steel construction is far more durable than wood and won’t flex like fiberglass. The large D-handle design offers two-handed control, a sharpened blade cuts into dense soil easily, and an extra-large foot platform helps maximize force to break up hardened soil clods. For the serious digger on your list, this is the shovel that is built to do the job and leave time to spare. Price – $22.99 – $31.99
Epic Tomatoes (book)By Craig LeHoullier – How to Select and Grow the Best Varieties of All Time (Timber Press)
Description: Plain and simple, I love this book! It’s beautifully illustrated, the stories of heirloom tomatoes are fascinating, and Craig LeHoullier delivers incredible wisdom with each turn of the page. As the tomato adviser for Seed Savers Exchange, Craig offers everything the newbie and veteran enthusiast alike needs to know about growing more than 200 tomato varieties ― from sowing seeds and planting to cultivating and collecting seeds at the end of the season. He also offers a comprehensive guide to various tomato pests and diseases and explains how best to avoid them. While that information alone is more than worth the book’s price, I especially love the backstories on so many of the heirloom varieties we know and love—many that maybe you haven’t met yet. No other book offers such a detailed look at the specifics of growing tomatoes, with beautiful photographs and helpful plant profiles throughout. No matter how much you know (or don’t know) about the mysteries of growing the world’s greatest tomatoes, Epic Tomatoes makes a wonderfully tasteful gift. Price: $19.95
Yurbuds (Earbuds that stay in your ears – by Yurbuds)
Description: While I’ve always loved the serenity of being out in the garden, I’m also an an audiophile for great music, engaging talk radio, and informative podcasts. Consequently, I find I’m spending more time than ever tethered to my smartphone while I tend to the garden or landscape. But until recently, I cursed the incessant readjusting of my earbuds, constantly stopping to stuff them deeper and deeper into my ears in hopes of them not falling out again a few minutes later. Thankfully, those days are now gone forever thanks to these sport earphones with earloops. They’ll stand up to plenty of punishment; they were developed by athletes for athletes. (But gardeners will love them, too; don’t tell me gardening isn’t a sport.) The packaging boasts that they’re guaranteed to never fall out. More than a year after buying mine, they’re still in perfect shape and have NEVER fallen out. Not once. (Your particular headbanging results may vary depending on your gardening soundtrack of choice.) From yard, garden and farming work, to lots of time exercising, Yurbuds live up to their claim and sound great, too. This is a surefire winner of a gift, especially for the price. Price: $24.15
Disclosure: Some product links on this page are affiliate links, which means we would get a commission if you purchase. However, none of the prices of these resources have been increased to compensate us. At the time of this writing, I do not have any professional relationships with any of the companies above, except for Water Right. They are an advertiser on our website. However, we receive no additional compensation from sales or promotion of their product through this guide or otherwise.
Judy says
I enjoy watching your show and use the website as a resource often. You had a show awhile back that included using hardware to stack one plant over another. It was secured in the bottom planter and then had a pole leading up to hold a second planter. Any chance you know where I can get the hardware?
Joe Lamp'l says
Hi Judy. That doesn’t ring a bell for anything we’ve filmed for Growing a Greener World. Any more clues you can provide to help your find it?
Felicia says
Hi Joe and Crew!
Your show is the one I look forward to watching on Sunday mornings. I really like all the great information you share as well as the places you go.
We’ve done organic gardening for some time now and have had to build up the soil as we expanded our small veggie area. Folks truly enjoy our veggies and comment how flavorful they are.
Anyway, I saw this past weekend about soil ph and composting and you had what looked like a shovel-fork (combined into one tool). I’d like to know where I can get one of those for my compost pile.
Thank you and have a blessed day!
Joe Lamp'l says
Hi Felicia. I believe your are asking about the Uni-fork. The best thing I can do is refer you to this link of a resource guide I created of my favorite products. It’s in there, along with the link on where you can buy it, etc. I’m still using both of my original ones from 10 years ago!!! Love them!!! Here’s the link to the guide: http://joegardener.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/JG-Resource-Guide_FINAL.pdf
catherine muuay houle says
Hi Joe,
MUCKS!!!!!! the best!!! I also have the Felco pruners another great product. I will be ordering the knife and shovel to add to my arsenal…I will be so ready for springtime!! Love your show, best gardening show around, happy planting and thanks again!
Kindest Regards,
Catherine
Joe Lamp'l says
Excellent choices Catherine. So glad you like the show. Thanks for your nice comments about it!
Jean says
Garden Bandit for hand weeding. Wouldn’t want to be without it.
Katherine Klonecke says
I ordered the headphones. Thanks Joe; needed a last min gift for my husband. Have a Merry Christmas!
Robert Erickson says
I understand all of your selections., but I would offer in addition that some of the best garden hand tools to use aren’t found in hardware stores. I am very fond of three old pitch forks (great for turning compost and loading bulky stuff), two long handled cultivators (four and six inch tines), and several unique hoes. Most of the modern tools are inexpensive and don’t hold up well. These old guys just do good work and I enjoy using them. All have forged heads and the handles are readily replaceable if the old one breaks or wears out. Estate and garage sales are good sources for old tools and they seldom cost over $5.
Joe Lamp'l says
I totally agree Robert. Some of my favorite go-to tools are antiques. Since they’re not readily available, I didn’t mention similar options here. But you make an excellent point. You never know when you’ll find that diamond in the rough at garage sales, etc. Thanks very much for your comment.
Matha Goram says
Came across your show for the first time on local TV. I liked the low key easily emulated advice unlike some other shows where auxiliary equipment is purchased for demonstration to no practical effect for the average person. Really delighted to have the RSS feed enabled now! Thanks.
JD says
What! No Tomato Cage on your Top 10 list? Your Mater Cage idea is the BEST!!!
I love it and share the idea with many. You should be getting Royaltys from it!!!
Joe Lamp'l says
LOL JD! You know I def. thought about it. But there’s no way to help people get them yet. I think that would make them mad at me. But trust me, it immediately crossed my mind when I was working on this list. I’ll figure out a way though. This list will be added to soon. So stay tuned!
Karl H. Van Kuren says
Love the show!!!….Can you tell me the Brand/manufacturer of the Drip Irrigation Hose w/self cleaning nozzles that Lee Reich uses in the “weedless garden” episode???
Thanks in advance…..Karl
Joe Lamp'l says
Hi Karl. In 2 previous emails to Lee Reich about his drip irrigation system, here is a compilation of his responses. Hope this helps:
“I get my drip stuff from http://www.dripworks.com although many other suppliers offer the same items. You can purchase emitters, pressure reducers, timers, and other drip stuff at various outlets such as Gardener.com, http://www.dripdepot.com, http://www.dripirrigation.com, etc.
My garden is relatively flat with short beds so I do not need emitter lines that are very pressure compensating. I use 1/4″ dripperline. If there was more variation in my ground or water pressure, I would use either 1/2 inch pressure compensating line or else, on a larger, farm scale, T-tape. I like to have all my drip emitters where I can check the water flow, so I keep them on top of the ground”.
robin says
I wish Muck Boots would come out in half sizes. They’re either too big or too little for me. Bogs have done a better job, imho. And, I too love the D-handled Fiskars shovel. The shorter version (not shown in your post) is great for shorter folks like me (at about 5’6″). Cheers!
Joe Lamp'l says
Drats Robin. Guess you’ll just need to double up on your new Farm to Feet socks then! 😉
Thanks for making that alternative suggestion, as well as for the shovel. Always good to have other input from seasoned veterans like you.
Cheers.
Joe L. says
Greetings Joe (Great name, BTW)
Do you have any suggestions for a good garden hoe? I know, I know, I shouldn’t have that great a need for one if I follow the “raised bed/compost/ don’t compress the ground” gardening philosophy. I’m still a hybrid gardener with primarily raised beds but still have several flat earth beds I tend.
Thanks!
Joe Lamp'l says
I don’t use a traditional hoe so unfortunately I can’t give you a personal recommendation if that’s what you need. However, here’s hoping someone else reading this can chime in. But I do use stirrup hoes (also known as scuffle hoes and D ring hoes) for weeding and “wing” hoes (I think that’s the name). It’s a flat bade in the shape of a triangle with the tip pointing forward. The edges are sharp and designed to slice under weeds to sever top growth from the roots. Works great for surface weeds but not a good choice for tap rooted weeds, since you need to get those roots out completely, not just slicing at the top.
John Coffman says
Good Morning, Thank you for your ideas. I have a garden cart and really depend on it, however I am now at the point of needing the aid of the soil blocks. Can you help?
Kelly says
Thank you so much for the suggestions. I was trying to figure out what to buy my co-worker. He’s an Optician and is on his feet all day. The Farm to Feet socks are a great idea. Love Growing a Greener World and your blog and e-mails make it even more special.
Joe Lamp'l says
Thank you Kelly! The socks are noticeably more comfortable than any other socks I own. I even look forward to wearing them. Yes, I said that! And the fun styles make it all the more appealing. I think you’re gift of socks will be a sure win. Glad you found this helpful.
Rick Edinger says
I wish you guys had a Growing A Greener World App. So I could have easy and direct access to everything you have to offer. And for research and reference. Thank you for everything you all do.
Thanks Rick
Joe Lamp'l says
Ha! Love your idea. It’s on the list Rick. We’re working on ideas to make it everything you describe and more. Thanks for your vote of confidence on this.
Patty Davenport says
Love the list. I have to go with my pruners as my #1 pick. My problem is we don’t get your show anymore here in Murfreesboro,Tn. Are your shows available on Netflix?
Joe Lamp'l says
Thanks Patty. Glad you like the list. We’re not on Netflix but we do offer all our episodes online from our website so you you can binge watch whenever you like. Just click the “Episodes” tab from any page.
And please contact your local PBS station to let them know you miss us! They need to hear from you. Otherwise they don’t know we’re missed. Your voice counts.
Steve Graves says
Joe,
Absolutely love your shows and advice. This is a great list. I have a hori hori knife similar to the one you have listed. It has to be my favorite tool. I have the weather station as well.
I’m still harvesting lettuce, spinach, and a variety of brassica’s. My garlic is up and mulched and ready to take off in the spring. Starting to look at the new seed catalogs and planning for spring.
I also have my seed starting racks full of lettuce in my office so we rarely run out even in dead of winter.
Keep up the great work. Such a pleasure watching and reading your shows.
Your fellow gardener
Steve
Joe Lamp'l says
Thank you for all of this Steve! You are one on-the-ball gardener. Nice job!
Gale Stovall says
Thank you for the great list jam-packed with useful information. You are my #1 resource for all things gardening especially insperation. I DVR every episode of 3 gardening shows yours is by far the best. Keep up the great work.
Joe Lamp'l says
Wow! Thank you Gale! I could not ask for a nicer complement. It is a real honor to be considered your #1 source for all things gardening. It’s my pleasure to provide the inspiration and information that will help you. We’ve got even more in the works that I’m sure you’re going to love. Thanks again Gale for such a wonderful note!
karin t says
Do you have any suggestions for a person (me) who is wheelchair bound and really wants to garden? Also, the gadget list is great, however, if I really can successfully garden, I don’tvwant to invest. Can you help me?
Joe Lamp'l says
Yes I do Karin. A few years ago we did a special segment with Amy Wagonfeld. She is an occupational therapist with a heart for gardening. Please see this link for our conversation and examples of what you can do. It also includes some important links you can access for information and resources.
Glenn says
Joseph my wife Layn and I thank you for the list. The items you have suggested will be appreciated by new gardeners and “seasoned ” gardeners as well.
Layn and I discuss regularly handing down our cherished generations old tools to our grandson, with the hope that he will experience the joy, passion and knowledge we have . Over the decades we have learned tools as well as their gardeners may become a little rusty, hinges stiff or creaky, handles worn and split perhaps even a little dulled. Ours will take their place of honor on the planting bench in the garden shed.
We will use your list as a guide to help him select his own tools to continue his lifelong gardening journey.
Joseph,we wish to thank you and everyone who works with you for your passion and devotion to “Growing a Greener World”. You are truly planting seeds that will continue to grow.
Thank you.
Glenn
Layn
Joe Lamp'l says
What a kind note Glenn. Thank you! We gardener’s are a special breed, aren’t we? We see such value in things other’s don’t think twice about. I hope your grandson appreciates the care and love that have gone into those tools that he may some day inherit. What a legacy and cherished gift that would be. Thanks again for your gracious words Glenn and Layn.
Kevin Rupert says
Hi Joe, I appreciate the suggested items you have provided for us. I have the garden tub and use it all the time. Can you advise how you use the weather station in your gardening practices. Also, can you provided a size and style of Water Right hose to invest into. Thank you for your time and consideration.
Joe Lamp'l says
Hi Kevin. Yes, I can help. I use the weather station to monitor temperatures–especially cold temps to see how my plants respond. I’m always interested in cause and effect and like to make note of the results. Until having this weather system, I really had no good way to measure that right at the source and in real time. I also use the rain gage feature a lot! It’s likely my favorite feature. I use it to know if supplemental watering is necessary, especially for newly planted trees and shrubs that are not yet established and still need additional irrigation help from me. Aside from that, I’m a bit of a weather geek and just love knowing more of the details about what’s happening right where the garden is.
As for the Water Right hose, we have all the sizes. I must say, the smallest diameter one is a joy to work with. That’s the one I show in the video that we use in the barn all the time. It is so light and easy to work with, even in the 100’length. Out in the garden, I use the middle diameter in 100′ length and think it’s perfect for the volume flow I get combined with the ease of maneuvering around all my beds. Out in the landscape, I have the widest diameter and it’s even coupled with a second (same hose) for extra length. I love that hauling that much length is still surprisingly easy! And it rarely kinks. But when it does, it’s an easy fix. So I may have confused you more than helped. They are all great hoses Kevin. But if you had to have just one and ease of use was high on the list, the smaller diameter (even at 100′) is a dream hose.
Hope that helps!
Kevin Rupert says
Thank you Joe, your advice is extremely helpful. I have to tell you how much I appreciate Growing a Greener World. It is very practical and offers tremendous garden insight. As a young gardener in the 1970’s I always enjoyed watching Crockett’s Victory Garden and learning how to be a young gardener. Now Growing a Greener World compares to Crockett’s in the information being offered to a gardener. I hope you offer this show for years to come.
Joe Lamp'l says
Thank you Kevin. That is quite a complement! As a big fan of Jim Crockett’s myself, that says a lot. It is my pleasure to try and fill those very big shoes for years to come!
Shelly Moran says
My family has asked if I have a wish list for Christmas. This is it! I can rank the items for them and perhaps delete a few at this time. You inspire me with your down-to-earth (no pun intended) writing and helpful advice.
Joe Lamp'l says
Yay Shelly! This is exactly why I made sure to get this list finished and out to our community by today! I’m so glad you’ll be able to use this list for sharing. I think you’ll be very happy with whatever you ask Santa’s helpers to bring you from this list. Thanks for your kind words too Shelly. I appreciate that. Enjoy!
Tim says
Joe, thank you for recommending quality items. There are so many items to choose from and not all are built to last more than one season. Please keep the show, emails, and links coming. I am greatful for all the info.
Tim – Rockford, IL
Joe Lamp'l says
Hi Tim. You got it! And thank you for you nice comment here. I’m with you. There is so much junk out there, it’s hard to know what is really worth it behind all the hype and marketing. That’s why I started this Best of the Must-haves idea way back when. I certainly have wasted my fair share of money buying into the false promises.
We have a lot of brand new resources coming in 2016 that I’ll start sharing more about soon. I think you’re going to really like what’s coming. Thanks again for writing and subscribing. Best, JL
Kathleen Mirsky says
Excellent list! A soil knife is one of my favorite things to give to new gardeners, ditto the Atlas gloves. For those of us who don’t wear a belt while gardening, I recommend the tool holster from Womanswork — not as durable as the leather holsters, but it’s lightweight, easy to snap on and off, and keeps a knife (in its sheath), a pair of Felco pruners (also in a sheath), and small snips right at hand.
Joe Lamp'l says
I LOVE the idea of a belt Kathleen! Even for those of us who do, a separate belt with all your implements can be a handy thing to keep it all in one place. I’m going to do that. Thank you for this suggestion, and you comment.
Dale says
Thanks for the tip; I was wondering since I don’t wear belts. Thanks for the list Joe!!! My Christmas list!
Joe Lamp'l says
I got your back Dale. It looks like Santa’s job just got a lot easier at your house. Enjoy!
Shawna Coronado says
Fantastic list!
Walt says
Joe,
Well done! Some garden items create such a pleasure and ease for working alongside Nature. Here we have the items all together for our choices…..Thanks
Joe Lamp'l says
Thanks Walt. That’s the way I feel about it. Having the right tool makes any job easier. And in the garden, having the wrong one (or a cheap version) can turn you off to the real joys of gardening before you even have a chance to learn what you are missing. I’m glad you like the list.
John says
Mr. Joe, thanks for the wonderful ideas. I’m have been interested in a home weather system for a long time. My wife and I will explore this more. Thanks.
Joe Lamp'l says
Your welcome John! I too have wanted a weather system wth all the bells and whistles. I swear it’s kind of addicting to check the monitor whenever there’s any sort of weather event. I especially enjoy the rain gage that measures to a 1/100 of an inch and is self-emptying. And being able to check my home conditions while traveling. I have the 5-in-1 system and love it. Good luck with making your decision. There are a lot of options.
Kathy Bopp says
Thank you so much for this guide! I have several of the items but have been wondering if I should invest in a soil knife. Now I will. I’m going to keep your guide as a reference throughout the year, not just at Christmas!