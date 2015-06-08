Sometime last summer, likely around the time my tomato plants were loaded with fruit and breaking branches right and left (again), I wrote a blog post lamenting about my fantasy of one day—some day, finding the ultimate way to support tomatoes. I think that day has finally come.
Considering all my years of gardening personally and professionally I was completely frustrated that I had yet to find a support that met all my criteria for being considered the “ultimate tomato support”.
You would think by now, some person or company would have produced something that was anything other than those cheap, flimsy, ubiquitous and totally useless undersized cones you find in every garden center, box store, and ultimately—garbage container in America.
But this was the year I finally took matters into my own hands. I was determined to once and for all, change my tomato-growing world forever, and hopefully yours too.
I think I’ve finally found the answer.
While I am quite sure there are many versions of my ultimate tomato cage design already in existence, I am surprised I have never seen one in person. So while my version is purely what I came up with on my own, I certainly don’t lay claim to inventing it.
As for the version I created, the idea quickly evolved as I found myself staring at one of the many livestock panels I have around the garden farm. Ironically, we don’t use any for livestock, but I use them all the time in and around the garden, from trellising cucumbers and peas, to using them as planting templates, protecting plants from hungry deer, and recently, even on my new deck for the protective railing.
Yet on the ever-evolving list of 101 uses for livestock panels, my ultimate tomato cage is the latest, and so far, greatest use.
In case you’re not familiar with such panels, you find them at farm and tractor supply stores. Each panel is 16 feet long and just over 4 feet wide. Made of sturdy galvanized wire, they come in several styles, such as a smaller 4 x 4 inch square grid pattern, to what I use most often in the garden at 6 x 6 inch squares at a cost of about 20 bucks each.
Getting them home is easy if you have access to a pickup truck. With the help of one other person, simply walk the panel from both ends, into the bed of the truck, with the center of the panel up against the cab and the ends facing towards the tailgate (like a big inverted “U” shape). It’s flexible enough to load many in one trip. I use a single ratchet strap to secure all the panels in the bed for the ride home.
Over the years, I’ve searched far and wide in hopes of finding some tomato support or cage to crown as the “ultimate”. In order to be considered as such, it has to meet all of the following requirements.
My seven non-negotiables to be the ultimate tomato support:
1. It has to be sturdy. When tomato plants get tall and laden with fruit, the only thing that will work is something beefy enough to stand up to the demands. This first criteria alone is the deal breaker for many contenders. Most retail cages and supports are just not able to carry the weight.
The Ultimate Tomato Support can take anything you give it. Considering the panels are made to contain livestock, it can certainly stand up to even the heaviest clusters of tomatoes.
2. It must be tall enough. Even if the cage is strong enough (and that’s a big if), they’re rarely tall enough for the classic type of tomatoes I like to grow. While there are varieties that reach a certain height and stop growing, “indeterminate” varieties keep growing and producing all season long.
The beauty of using long livestock panels is that you can choose how tall you want to make them and cut panels accordingly. While the width of the original panels doesn’t allow for making a tall enough cage for my needs, the magic is in the more than ample length.
3. It must be wide enough. Similarly, supports that are too narrow don’t do plants any favors by restricting their growth, or limiting airflow and sunlight—two critical issues for healthy, thriving plants.
Here, the original width of the livestock panels works perfectly for providing plenty of space.
4. It has to be rust resistant. The closest thing I’ve seen to a reasonable support is the round wire cages made from wire used for concrete reinforcement. It’s pretty sturdy but it rusts like there’s no tomorrow. That’s a deal killer for me. Plus they don’t store easily.
Conversely, the galvanized panels are made to resist rust stand up to the elements with ease.
5. It has to be attractive. Not only can it not look rusty, it needs to look attractive. Even if I wasn’t using them in a garden filmed for a TV series, I’m a stickler for neatness and order. I suppose you can tell that just by looking at my garden layout. Yes, I’m a little OCD.
The uniform grid pattern of the panels allows for great consistency for every dimension and adds a nice orderly look to any garden.
6. It needs to be efficiently storable. For everything there is a season, and since tomato season doesn’t last all year, these cages need to go away, stacked and stored in a space-efficient way until next season. Unlike round cages or even wire cones, they just don’t stack well.
The beauty of this design is that the two panels making up the cage when disassembled can be stacked neatly on top of each other. In a small amount of space (about 12 square feet), you can stack and store many panels.
7. It has to be long lasting. I probably shouldn’t admit this but I don’t currently own a single tomato cage or support that I’ve used in any previous season. That’s how much I dislike them. They’re just not worth keeping around.
These panels however, are made to stand up to the elements, and the tomato plants they support, year after year. The best part is, once they’re purchased and made, all the work is done other than retrieving them and placing them in your garden in subsequent seasons.
I now have 24 of my ultimate tomato cage in the garden. Even with that large number, they don’t look obtrusive. In fact, they add a nice element of organized structural with an architectural flair. Moreover, as the plants have grown up and out, the cages have pretty much disappeared into the plants as they’ve grown around them. I love the look and my plants are thriving. Could this finally be the year I get through the season with all my plants and tomatoes intact? I believe it is.
Here’s a link for the VIDEO and step-by-step guide to building the ultimate tomato cage yourself. Just one word of caution; these are addictive. You won’t want to stop at just one. So plan accordingly. Like me, you’ll likely wonder how you lived this long without these in your garden too. Enjoy!
Comments
Debbie Eckels says
Hi Joe. I use to plant at least 20 tomato plants every year for probably 25 years, kids are gone now and I don’t need so many. All those cages are gone as well. I planted cucumbers this past summer. I tried a wimpy trellis I had, which soon fell over due to the weight of the cucs. I want to try your idea, since I can store the cages over winter. Who knows tomatoes may still be in my future, just not so many.
Thanks
Joe Lamp'l says
Good to hear Debbie. I do think you’ll love the cages that I made since they are stackable and you can store out of sight off-season.
MARIE Ciaramello says
Whìle surfing TV I found your show and website what A blessing thank you.
I’m going to fill in my swimspa to make an organic heirloom garden. it is fiberglass obout 4or5 ft deep. I would appreciate any input and expertise. I’m 77and live in a 55 or older community in central Florida.
I am looking forword to hearing from you.
Thanks,
Marie Ciaramello
Joe Lamp'l says
Make sure you create LOTS of drainage holes. The water must have a way to exit this spa so it does not collect and become boggy. Drainage is number one!!!
Next, add high quality top soil and organic matter. Good soil is equally important. To know how much to add, use an online calculator to determine the quantity you need to buy. You spa size is likely too big for adding a lot of bags, although you could. And that might be easier. But either way, if you buy by the bag or in bulk from a landscape supplier, here’s a link to an online calculator to know how much you need to buy. Just know how deep your area and the general length and width. Then plug in the numbers here: http://clearwaterlandscapes.com/how-to-articles/mulch-calculator/
June says
Hi, We have used cattle panels for about 10 years. They are round and hook together on the side so when we take them down, we can open them up and stack them together. It’s a little difficult to get them apart in the spring, but take less space to store. They are the only way to grow cucumbers.
Joe Doyle says
I took the proverbial plunge this weekend, and purchased seven cattle panels from Tractor Supply here in southern NJ. They are very sturdy, very inexpensive, and very easy to set out as tomato cages.
I spent about 45 minutes at Tractor Supply in their parking lot cutting up the panels into the 6×9 square configuration that you called for, so that the smaller panels will fit into my Honda Pilot. This was a lot of cutting for each panel, as I had to reduce both the length and width of the full-sized panel. A lot of sweat and a bit of blood (those cut ends are sharp) later, and I was headed home to set them out. This proved to be the easiest part of all, and I was able to set out all seven cages in about 15 minutes.
As a bonus, the cut-offs that remain give me plenty of cages for smaller plants, and I have already used some of the long but narrow cut-offs from the full-sized panels for my cucumber trellises. Waste not, want not.
Thank you again for the suggestion. One morning spent acquiring, cutting, and bending will give me cages that last for decades. My organic, heirloom, non-GMO garden thanks you.
Joe Lamp'l says
Way to go Joe! I’m impressed you did your cutting in the store parking lot! It’s def. the hardest part of the job. And I’m glad you were able to use the excess for other panels. It’s something I’ve yet to specifically mention but the excess is perfect for smaller plants. I’m using my excess for my dwarf tomato plants and peppers. It could not be more perfect. Kudos Joe and thanks for sharing this story!
Jim Guinn says
So simple! Why didn’t someone think of this before? Like you, Joe, I have tried many ways to support my tomatoes over the years, and none have been totally sufficient or desirable. Each year I try to find or figure out a better way. Looks like I will be heading to Tractor Supply this weekend to pick up a cow panel or 2. Thanks for this great tip, Joe.
Joe Lamp'l says
Great Jim! I think you will be very pleased with them! They’re everything I said and they look nice in the garden too. I’m setting mine back out this week not that I have 35 new plants installed. They stacked beautifully as well during the off season out of the way and out of sight. So simple to lift off a section and bring it into the garden when it’s time to use again.
One point to consider. I’m very happy with everything as I described. My only consideration is I might try making the next few one square bigger (wider) on each panel. No particular reason except to say I know the plants will grow to fill the interior space with a little more room. As is now, I can fit 4 cages in a 12 ft. bed. If I made them slightly bigger, I would only be able to comfortable but in 3 cages per bed.
MIchele says
I just found your website. This will be my favorite! I was wondering, can you use old seeds to grow plants. I have so many partially used seed packets several years old and have tried putting them in the refrigerator for a couple weeks but don’t seem to get good results.
Joe Lamp'l says
Hi Michele. Welcome! The viability of seeds depends on what they are and how they were stored. They like a cool, dry environment for maximum life in storage. You could try germinating about 10 seeds per pack by wrapping them in damp paper towels and monitoring them until they send out roots and shoots. By using 10, you’ll know the average percentage of viable seeds in your pack. Or, you could just plant want you have and hope for the best. Seeds are pretty resilient so you may be pleasantly surprised. However, if you don’t want to waste any time, considering the good value and low cost of a pack of seeds, then start fresh to be safe. BTW, there’s a date on each seed back that you buy to indicate it’s freshness. Good luck!
Dwight Buck says
Every year we raise 100 to 300 tomato plants for customers. Several years ago I began using stock panels as tomato supports. My design takes the tall stock panels and cuts them down the center length wise. By cutting every other upright wire close to the top of the center squares and the other uprights close to the bottom of the center squares the center of the panel becomes the bottom of two panels and you end up with a panel with its own ground stakes.
I find that I can use two of the lightweight pressed steel fence posts from the garden center equally space down the length of each panel to support the panels. I place the panels about 14 inches apart on either side of a row of tomatoes this supports the sides of the tomato plants and the plants support each other down the center of the row. While my panels are half as tall as your panels I find that trimming the tomato plants off just above the top of the panels makes for higher quality fruit in the early sets. In our area the sets that come on above the panels will rarely make for ripened fruit before the end of the season.
ann says
Hello i planted tomatoes last year and got nothing she had her garden in. Beach like sand grew like a weed we live in kingman az hot had dirt never get good veg this year had a truck load bring in sand how should i dress up the sand. What should i use. In the garden to fertilze so i can get good garden
Joe Lamp'l says
You’ve got to get nutrients into the sand Ann. As is, you don’t have anything with just sand. Go back to my website and enter “improving your soil” into the search bar. Do all you can to add organic matter such as compost and decomposed leaf matter and aged manure. Anything now but sand will help. Dig it into the top 6″ around where you will be planting. Then continue to add more organic matter as often as you can. Just do what I write about in my articles on the website. You will keep busy with that. Good luck.
Peggy says
I came across these cages, and have about 18 of them now. Love them – very sturdy and you can build them up as the tomatoes start to grow. http://www.tomatocage.com I had one bend due to a VERY heady plant and a massive storm that rolled through here years ago, they replaced it for me.
Terry says
Joe,
I have been using cattle panels for years to raise green beans. Just stake one of the narrow ends to the ground (or bury it inside your raised bed) and loop the other end up and over about 8′ away. Plant your pole beans where the ends of the panels touch the ground. As the beans mature, they tend to hang from the inverted “U” that you have created. Simply walk under the panel and harvest your beans. It’s a fun activity for my grandchildren and I to do together. They harvest what they can reach and I pick the rest.
Joe Lamp'l says
Love it Terry! I’ve seen a few people use this technique and I keep thinking I need to try this too. Thanks for sharing your wisdom and experience here. Such a great reminder of something new I need to try in my own garden (and hopefully inspire my teens too).
Pat says
I ran across the show on pbs which directed me to your web site. I find the tomato age idea very helpful, thank you.
My question is not food growing related but about starting seeds inside. I live in Minnesota and we’ll to be honest enjoy being cheap. I love to reuse and repurpose stuff, I hate unnecessary waist.
That being said, the house next door has some nice large hosta’s, they allowed me to harvest some seeds last fall. I already started them, thinking if they keep, I’ll have great starters plants and if I fail, I have time to start again.
Currently they are about 1 1/2 ” tall, and in a sunny south facing window.
I almost always get this far, but then get damp off. Help, please. Any suggestions to avoid damp off would be helpful.
I started with new trays, new starting medium and started the seeds in a zip lock plastic bag and paper towel, which worked great. I got about a 95% germination rate.
I also started false indigo, and they seemed to have stalled at 2″ tall.
Maybe not enough light?
I have to keep the house about 70, so I don’t believe temp is the issue.
Maybe it’s just a slow grower?
Joe Lamp'l says
Hi Pat. Best way to generally prevent damping off is to watch excess moisture and keep the air moving. A small fan kept on near the seedlings should do the trick when using sterile seed-starting mix.
Light can be an issue with growth. I rely on florescent shop lights (standard 40 watt bulbs) hanging just an inch above the plants. I move the light up as the plants grow to keep them as close as I can without touching. But 1-2″ is good. Trying to rely on just a sunny window, especially in winter is rarely sufficient for seedlings to thrive indoors.
Carol says
I love the livestock wire. We used it on top of our pergola as a super strong addition to the structure for growing wisteria. If you’ve ever had wisteria destroy a structure, you’ll appreciate the idea!
Kiera says
I have seen another approach about this tomato problem, It’s a bit easier and not quite good but still: – at my grandmother’s country house she uses wooden sticks and tiе them together!
Georgia says
At 84 yrs old, I have resorted to container gardening, exclusively flowers. Have 4ft space at 4ft wall level (across backyard patio)for a few veggies. For 35yrs have used homemade, round, 18″ x 5′ cages of construction wire for tomatoes, etc., made similarly & used like your square cattle panels. Make a neat showing, also.
I am so happy that I have found you on PBS while aimlessly surfing following the Charlie Rose broadcast. Look forward to regularly tuning in to your excellent show. gks
Georgia says
Andrew thomas says
I love growing veggies and fruit tree I am in a wheelchair but life is good love your website.my tomato not so good. Can I grow fruit tree in pot.
Joe Lamp'l says
Yes. It’s best to pick a dwarf variety. Most fruit trees today have varieties bred for small spaces and even containers.
Susan Wiggins says
Can not see a link for making tomato cages from cattle panels.
Joe Lamp'l says
Hi Susan. Yes, sorry about that. It’s fixed now. But here’s the direct link: http://www.growingagreenerworld.com/how-to-make-a-tomato-cage/