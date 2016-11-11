The natural first step to growing food is usually a small vegetable plot or garden. For many, the desire to expand their palate often finds them considering fruit trees or shrubs. Yet all too often, they stop short of taking that step for various reasons, including the belief that growing fruit will take too much room or require more work and extra care to battle pests and diseases. Yet with the right information and plant choices, growing fruit in a backyard of any size can be a successful and enjoyable experience, without all the work or chemicals you thought you might need.

In this episode, we visit Stark Brothers Nurseries, the oldest fruit nursery in America, to learn expert tips we can use to successfully grow fruit in our own backyard orchards.