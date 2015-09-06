If you’re a fan of the show, you know we’ve talked a lot about protecting and keeping honeybees. But this show is not as much about that. It’s about creating habitats to attract and protect our “native” bees.

According to the Xerces Society, about 25% of our native bumble bees are currently threatened with extinction. And many more native bees are losing pollination sources due to pesticides and habitat destruction.

This episode talks about the current threats and what we can do to make a difference. From big business food companies such as General Food’s Cascadian Farm brand, a Certified Organic brand of their company that is investing big money and planting pollinator habitats in cooperation with The Xerces Society.

In this episode, we explore what these organizations are doing, as well as as the tough questions to Cascadian Farm to see if this is just another case of greenwashing.

Finally, we bring it home to the GGWTV Garden Farm to show you what we can do at home to make a difference. It all adds up, and we all need to do our part.

For more information, please refer to the following links:

The Xerces Society

Cascadian Farm

Chattahoochee Nature Center (where were filmed a lot of our local Atlanta pollinator footage)

TED Talk on Why Bees are in Decline