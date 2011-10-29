Three Cheese Macaroni with Sage Breadcrumbs





Three Cheese Macaroni With Sage Butter Breadcrumbs

After feeding the crew (the four of us polished it off quite quickly), I realized that what I made on television may not be enough to feed a hungry family. Therefore, I have increased the measurements to accommodate 8 to 10 servings.

Yield: 8 to 10 servings

Pasta:

2 tablespoons Kosher salt

1 pound macaroni

Bring a small pot of water to a rolling boil. Add 2 tablespoons of salt.

Add the pasta to the boiling water and cook, stirring occasionally, until al dente (which means “to the tooth,” cooked through but still firm).

Drain the pasta without rinsing, then immediately return it to the pot.

Sage Butter Breadcrumbs:

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

Homemade breadcrumbs (*see recipe below)

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh sage

In a medium sauté pan, over medium-low heat, melt the better.

Add 1 cup of the homemade breadcrumbs, and remove from the heat. Sprinkle over the sage, and stir to combine.

Three Cheese Macaroni:

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus more for preparing the casserole dish

6 tablespoons unbleached all-purpose flour

5 cups 2% milk

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1½ cups freshly grated aged sharp cheddar cheese

1½ cups freshly grated Gruyere cheese

1½ cups freshly grated Parmigianno-Reggiano

Kosher salt, to taste

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Adjust an oven rack to the middle position, then preheat the oven to 350ºF.

Coat the inside (bottom and sides) of 13x9x2 casserole dish with butter.

In a large saucepan, over medium heat, melt the butter.

Stir in the flour and cook, stirring occasionally, until light brown in color, approximately 3 to 5 minutes.

Using a whisk, stirring continuously, stream in the milk until fully combined.

Bring the milk mixture to a simmer, stirring occasionally, and cook, until it thickens. It will have the consistency of gravy.

Add the nutmeg and stir to combine.

Add the three cheeses and stir until melted.

Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Remove from the heat.

Pour the sauce over the pasta and stir to combine.

Spread the three cheese macaroni evenly in the prepared casserole dish.

Top the macaroni evenly with the brown sage butter breadcrumbs.

Place the casserole dish in the oven and bake, uncovered, for 25 to 30 minutes, until bubbly and delicious looking. Yum!

Remove from the oven and let cool for 10 to 15 minutes prior to serving.

*Homemade Breadcrumbs:

4 slices of bread

Kosher salt, to taste

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Dried Italian parsley, to taste

Dried thyme, to taste

Adjust an oven rack to the middle position, then preheat the oven to 300ºF.

Lay each slice of bread side by side on the sheet pan in one layer. Bake, uncovered, for 30 minutes, until dry and light golden brown in color, flipping after 15 minutes. Remove the sheet pan from the oven and let the bread cool completely.

Place the bread in a 1-gallon zip-top bag, seal, and, using a rolling pin, pound the bread until desired texture is achieved.

Add the salt, pepper, and herbs and shake to combine

Note:

Want to splurge a bit? Drizzle some white truffle over the finished casserole. It will change your life!