Sweet Crêpes with Chocolate Ganache

Serves 4 to 6

Crepes:

3 whole eggs

1¼ cup whole milk

1 cup unbleached all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

1 teaspoon granulated sugar

1/16 teaspoon Kosher salt

Bananas, peeled and sliced

Strawberries, hulled and sliced

Place the eggs in a large bowl and whisk until the eggs are mixed. Next, add the milk, flour, butter, granulated sugar, and salt. Gently whisk all the ingredients together until well combined. Allow the batter to sit, covered, for 30 minutes. (While the crepe mixture is resting, prepare the ganache – see instructions below.)

During the batter resting time, the flour will absorb the liquid, swell, and result in a better textured crepe. The crepe batter texture will be that of heavy whipping cream. Once the batter has rested for 30 minutes, strain it with a fine mesh strainer into a medium sized bowl.

Place a crepe pan or small nonstick sauté pan over medium-low heat. Once hot, measure approximately ¼ cup batter (I use my 2-ounce ladle for this), and pour into the center of the pan.

Quickly rotate and tilt the pan to spread the batter evenly (just enough to cover the bottom of the pan). Cook for 30 to 45 seconds, then flip the crepe over. (You may have to use your fingers to do this.) The crepe should be cooked, maybe even very lightly golden brown in colored, but not dry or crispy.

One tell-tale sign for when to flip the crepe is when the corners of the crepe start to turn upwards in the pan, a great place to grab hold with your fingers and flip. Cook the second side for approximately 15 to 30 seconds, then transfer to a plate. Serve with a slathering of chocolate ganache, plus some sliced strawberries and bananas. Fold the edges inward, and serve.

Chocolate Ganache:

9 ounces chocolate, (anywhere between 60% to 72%), finely chopped

1 cup heavy whipping cream

Place the chopped chocolate into a medium bowl. Pour the cream in a small saucepan over medium heat, stirring until it just starts to slowly simmer. Pour the warmed cream over the chopped chocolate. Cover with plastic wrap or aluminum foil. Allow the chocolate to sit for 2 minutes, undisturbed. Be patient. Uncover and stir slowly. Like magic, the chocolate will melt and the ganache becomes dark and smooth.

Note: Layer any remaining cooked crepes between parchment paper, place into a plastic 1 gallon bag, and store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.