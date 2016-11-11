Most homeowners understand the value of gardening in an eco‐friendly manner, but many of us need guidance on how to do it properly. Every day, we unwittingly make poor choices for the environment when we are simply trying to beautify our landscapes. Something as simple as choosing the right plant for the right space can greatly reduce the impact we have on the earth.

This episode touches on some of the most common mistakes we all make and offers practical, simple tips for gardening in a more earth‐friendly way. We also reveal some of the latest research on how even houseplants are doing more to clean our indoor environment. Even herbs on a sunny windowsill can pull double duty so Chef Nathan creates a mouth-watering herb roasted chicken with vegetables dish.