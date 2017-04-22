Episode 802 – A Year in the Life of the Garden Farm; Part II

In this episode, we pick up where we left off in part I. In episode 802 – It’s all about the fall garden today at the Garden Farm.

Here in the north Atlanta, GA area, gardening is easily a year-round event, if you allow it. The problem is, most people we know around here who have a summer garden, quite by mid-July. That is such a shame. Some of the best parts about gardening happen after summer ends. Fall is great in most parts of the country for growing edible crops for several reasons:

There are edibles that grow in fall that simply will not be happy in summer. Think spinach, collards, kale, lettuce, cabbage, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, chard, etc!

Few if any pests and diseases

No humidity

Pleasant temperatures for plants and people

So you can see why fall is a great time to keep growing edibles. If you’ve never given fall edible food gardening a chance, make this the year you do. You’ll be pleasantly surprised.

Episode 801 (our season premier — don’t watch 802 until you’ve watched 801 to see how we got to this point)

Theresa Loe’s website: Our canning and food-preserving expert.

Thanks for watching. We’ll see you back here next week for episode 803: Epic Tomatoes with Craig LeHoullier.

