Episode 804 – Gardening for Butterflies & Other Beneficial Insects

Gardening for butterflies and other pollinators was one of the most common responses In a survey Growing a Greener World sent out to our email subscribers, as one of their most important gardening goals in the upcoming year. Many responded that they planned on creating a butterfly or pollinator garden soon and would like more information on how to attract and protect them.
Additionally, many people wanted to know more about how to attract and raise monarchs specifically.
The image on the homepage of our website for this episode shows one of the most-loved and most threatened butterflies – the monarch. The image also shows one of the most problematic plants that butterflies are attracted to (along with many other pollinators). It’s buddleia, or commonly known as butterfly bush. While it is indeed beautiful and commonly found in many home landscapes, it is now considered highly invasive in many parts of the country.
Based on those replies we created this episode. However, we can only skim the surface in what amounts to about 22 minutes of information. Fortunately, there is a wealth of good information online and in books. We were fortunate to have several knowledgeable experts work with us during the creation of this show. One was Kylee Baumle. Her newly released book; The Monarch – Saving Our Most-Loved Butterfly is a great resource to learn more about monarchs and their plight. You can order it in the link below.
Thanks also to Dennis Krusac, Endangered Species Specialist with the U.S Forest Service, Jackie Belwood, Ph.D. – Georgia Highlands College, Kim Pegram, Ph.D., Insect Ecologist Specialist – Desert Botanical Garden and Krista, Felicity and Faith Ferguson for the great home video segment.
You may also want to watch our episodes on:
Episode 620 – Bringing Nature Home with Doug Tallamy
Episode 610 – Bringing Native Bees Back
Episode 604 – Creating Certified Wildlife Habitats
Episode 526 – Birds and Blooms; A Gardener’s Guide to Backyard Birding
About the raised bed DIY project
The blocks and composite boards that Joe used in the DIY raised bed project in this show can be purchased at Home Depot (and likely Lowes, etc.). Although we did not personally purchase them, we were told the supplies came from there.
Additional Resources
American Beauties Native Plants – A good line of native plants selected for each growing region of the country
Kylee Baumle’s book: The Monarch; Saving Our Most-Loved Butterfly
The Xerces Society book: Gardening for Butterflies (an excellent and trusted resource we have used multiple times in researching information for this episode and others)
The Xerces Society Guide: Attracting Native Pollinators – Protecting North America’s Bees and Butterflies (another great resource from a trusted source we have used often for reference)
The Xerces Society Pollinator-friendly plant lists for each region (The Xerces Society is a great one-stop go-too resource for information related to beneficial insects and pollinators)
Attracting Butterflies and the plants their caterpillars need (from National Wildlife Federation)
Native Plants to Attract Butterflies – The Missouri Botanical Garden
Creating a Butterfly Garden – University of Minnesota Extension
Desert Botanical Garden spring butterfly exhibit
Comments
George White says
Finally an afternoon to catch one’s breath and to binge watch the first four episodes of Season Eight and the verdict is in…looks like the hype of the best season ever is coming true. Great episodes from the year in the garden to tomatoes to butterflies. I can’t wait for the rest of the season because I know you and your team will continue to do an awesome job and be a great inspiration in the process! Thank you.
Joe Lamp'l says
Wow, George. Thank you for your glowing review. We’re so excited to get this kind of feedback. On behalf of our entire team, we really appreciate our faithful viewers like you and your appreciation for the effort we put into all our shows.
Chris says
Wow! What a wonderful and educational episode! Thank you for telling the story of the Monarchs and the focus on our pollinators.
Linda Nitchman says
Great episode, Joe. I’ve been reading Kylee’s fascinating book, “The Monarch.” Every school library should have a copy to spark the next generation ‘s interest in the environment through the beguiling butterfly.
Gina Gill says
We are so excited to see episodes and posts about Monarchs. Woodland Elementary School is having success attracting and rearing monarchs. We bring young caterpillars inside to keep them safe from preditors and are waiting our first butterflies of spring to emerge. Thank you Joe for educating others on the importance of Milkweed!
Patti Borneman says
Wonderful episode. Thank you! Can you tell us more about Neonicotinoids that might be present in plants sold by nurseries? Isn’t that a concern as well? Can you please do an episode about knowing more about where nursery plants come from and the practices, soils, amendments used to produce these bedding plants?
Joe Lamp'l says
Thank you Patti. And your suggestion about diving more into the neonic issue is a good one. I’ve started to investigate how to run with this one and it’s getting complicated. But it is the kind of issue we can and should address on Growing a Greener World. Thanks for the suggestion.
Susan Cox says
Hi Joe,
Can you tell me where you purchased the wall blocks for the planters, in the Alpharetta area. Some of my raised beds are needing to be replaced and this looks like a perfect solution for me.
Love the show!
Thanks,
Susan Cox
Dennis Krusac says
Susan: The blocks Joe used in the episode I purchased at Home Depot in Kennesaw and in Cartersville, so I assume you can find them at Home Depot in your area. If you plan to use the composite decking, I would recommend going in 4 foot sections between blocks because at longer lengths, the boards may flex under the weight of your soil. Make you beds as large as you want, but use 4 foot segments.