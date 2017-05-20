Episode 806 – Gardening in the Desert Southwest

This episode about gardening in the desert southwest came about thanks to many viewers requesting we cover such a topic on our show. While we do travel the country to share how people garden in all different areas, we had never dedicated an episode to the challenges and unique growing conditions of the desert southwest.

As this episode makes clear, gardening in the desert southwest isn’t difficult. It’s just different. You almost have to unlearn what you know about gardening as it relates to timing and understand that here in the desert, Mother Nature is on a different schedule.

And like nearly all places we visit, working with the existing soil while continuing to improve it with the proper amendments goes a long way to gardening success here.

Special thanks to Brian Kissinger, Director of Horticulture at the Desert Botanical Garden. He allowed us behind the scenes into his private garden oasis, affectionately known as Casa Encantada. Ironically, we learned about his garden after our first trip to Phoenix. After seeing pictures of his amazing garden and landscape, we made a return trip specifically to include this segment in the show. It’s a real life application of just how beautiful and lush a desert garden can be when using the proper plant choices and paying attention to where they’re sited in the landscape.

Links to places and topics covered in this episode:

Desert Botanical Garden

Maricopa County Extension Service, Master Gardeners

Agritopia