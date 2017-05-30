Episode 808 – The Green Bronx Machine

In the years of creating episodes for our national television series, Growing a Greener World on PBS, we’ve had the privilege of meeting and featuring some of the world’s most genuine heroes to tell their extraordinary stories.
Each is doing something incredible for people or the planet through organic gardening, healthy food, nurturing sustainable lifestyles and more.
Then along came Stephen Ritz, educator, creator, and founder of the Green Bronx Machine. It’s the term given to his one-of-a-kind incredible learning environment, originally started and still growing strong in the Bronx and now spreading out around the world.
Over the three days our crew was embedded in CS-55, the school where Stephen voluntarily spends most of his life (along with his wife Lizette and adult daughter Michaela), our unique perspective allowed witness to a man fully present in his life’s mission—to nurture his students with love and respect. It moved us to tears more than once as we savored every moment of joy and energy radiating from his students in response.
It only takes a moment after meeting Stephen to know that this is a man devoted to changing the lives of his students. Through passion, patience, and the power of a plant that produces real food (as in fresh fruits and vegetables), Stephen Ritz and his Green Bronx Machine are building healthy minds and bodies and empowering thousands of children to discover and exploit the potential they never knew they had.
Although this episode packs a lot into a 22-minute show, you can learn much more of the story behind it all. The Power of a Plant is the recently released book on the extraordinary journey of Stephen Ritz—indeed one of the world’s most genuine heroes and important role models of our time.
A personal note from Joe Lamp’l
To all of you who watched this episode to the very end, this one got me as you now know. After days of seeing so much love from students to teacher, and back again, it was a lot of emotion to keep bottled up. We made two separate trips to NY to finish this episode. After returning home from the first trip I truly was emotionally spent. Knowing I was going back for another round, just added to what was already still inside me.
I wish you could have seen what I saw and will never forget over those three days. This image I call “the hug” was just the tip of the iceberg on what I was able to experience. After witnessing many more scenes like this, I plan to give more hugs and hopefully get more hugs. While the “power of a plant” is truly an amazing thing, you still can’t replace the incredible power of a hug. Thankfully, Stephen Ritz is good with both.
Links to related information from this episode and post
Comments
Lauren B. says
Hey! I heard you this morning on WSB so I thouht I would take a look at your show. I grew up in the South Bronx, went to PS 75. When I was 9 years old I discovered the NYBG Gardencrafter Program where for $3 they would teach you how to grow veggies all summer. I experienced everything Mr. Ritz described (on Saturday mornings). They even made a movie about it which I would love to see again but there’s only one copy of it in a vault and they want a lot of $ to restore it ☹️, The whole gardening experience absolutely changed my life and that of my whole family , just like he said. LOL, I’m 60 now and still eat tons of salad daily and taught art in a special ed school and did a little gardening program on the side with some of my students and saw the same thing happen.
BTW, I was surprised to hear that Milorganite was a sponsor since When I was taking the Master Gardener training class one of the presenters was talking about how it has heavy metals like cadmium and lead in it and we should never advocate its use.
PS, your show is lovely.
Joe Lamp'l says
Hi Lauren. Glad you found us. And glad to hear you too were involved in educating students through gardening.
I’ll ping Milorganite and see if we can have them respond to your comment/question on that. Thanks.
Stephen Ritz says
It was an absolute honor and pleasure to host Joe and Carl at our school; a highlight of my career and I urge you to get involved and make epic happen in the lives of children! To learn more about our work visit our website: https://greenbronxmachine.org/ and remember that all proceeds from the book go to support our program. On behalf of my students, colleagues and Green Bronx Machine family I say thanks for watching and SI SE PUEDE! STEPHEN RITZ You can contact me at stephen.ritz@greenbronxmachine.org
Stephen Ritz says
Meeting and working with Joe and Carl was a highlight of my career and an incredible experience for my students, colleagues and family – we are forever grateful! To learn more about our work please visit our website: https://greenbronxmachine.org/. To learn more about our book or to purchase a copy – proceeds support the program – visit my personal website here: http://stephenritz.com/the-power-of-a-plant/. Thanks for watching the episode and hope to hear from you soon! Stephen Ritz & Green Bronx Machine.
Gloria Gieseke says
This was one of the best episodes ever. Imagine if every school in the country had a hands-on garden, starting with elementary school. Children are naturally enthusiastic and appreciate a truly happy and loving teacher like Mr. Ritz. With him they learn, work and celebrate the “fruit” of their efforts. It must be the most satisfying part of their school schedule. There is joy and sacredness in “Growing a greener world,” and the children know it.
Thank you Joe.
–Gloria G.
Joe Lamp'l says
Thank you, Gloria. I agree. And I do think we are on the cusp of a great movement towards gardeners in every school and potentially classroom. The benefits are undeniable and the engagement from the students is unmatched by anything else.