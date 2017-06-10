Episode 809 – In Susan’s Garden

This episode 809 just scratches the surface of just a few days out of an always busy year In Susan’s Garden.

As we were preparing for this current season and considering what topics to cover, many of you responded to our survey with great ideas.

Yet an overwhelming number listed a similar request. While you enjoy the beautiful large gardens we sometimes cover, you were more interested in seeing gardens you could relate to. Ones that could provide some really tangible takeaways.

The bonus would be if we could cover such a topic from a garden where the gardener was one of us. A real, hands in the dirt, growing a greener world, kind of gardener.

Finding her wasn’t hard. Spokane, WA resident, Susan Mulvihill is a good friend of the show. As a Master Gardener, long-time garden writer and columnist for the Spokesman-Review, blogger, nature lover, and passionate birder, she keeps busy doing all the things we love to cover.

It was a joy to experience her garden and passion for nature in her very special and lively ecosystem. To know that she was gardening and providing a safe and healthy environment for all the creatures that came to visit there too was so gratifying to share her story and garden with our audience.

We’d be remiss if we didn’t mention all the help and support she gets from her husband, Bill. Not only is he handy in and around the garden, he also makes a great production assistant for out-of-town TV crews. Thanks, Bill!

Additional resources:

Susan Mulvihill’s website – Susan’s in the Garden – In keeping with Susan’s belief that everyone should know how to grow a garden; her website has been designed as a resource for beginning and experienced gardeners alike. It features her blog, links to several years of her garden columns, and guides to seed-starting, planting vegetables, and preserving the harvest. Photo galleries, an index to her wildlife and how-to videos, and tales of Susan’s garden travels can be found here as well.

Hoop house information & Supply List: In 2014, Susan and her husband Bill built a hoop house to grow salad greens during the winter months. For those interested in growing vegetables during fall and winter, Susan suggests planting very cold-tolerant crops such as kale (Vates, Winterbor), minutina, claytonia (miner’s lettuce) and corn salad (mache).

Susan’s Guide to Birds in the Garden includes information on attracting birds, photography tips, profiles of the birds in her garden, a slideshow of her bird photos, and birdwatching resources.

Helpful books related to this episode

All About Birds – Cornell’s Online Guide to Birds

Northwest Gardener’s Handbook by Susan Mulvihill and Pat Munts _ Guide to Gardening in Washington, Oregon, southern British Columbia and northern California.

Pollinator-Friendly Gardening by Rhonda Fleming Hayes (book includes info on building an insect hotel)

Attracting Beneficial Bugs to Your Garden by Jessica Walliser

Attracting Native Pollinators, Xerces Society

Susan’s YouTube channel: bird, wildlife and how-to videos on a wide variety of gardening topics.

Susan’s Facebook page: daily gardening tips and observations.

Susan’s Behind-the-Scenes YouTube video of the making of this episode:

Susan’s article from the Spokesman-Review on the total experience of planning, preparing and filming this episode 809 of Growing a Greener World as appeared in Spokesman-Review