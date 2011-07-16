Episode 203: Greenhouses for Year-round Growing

The key to controlling your growing environment when you can’t control the weather is to use a greenhouse. They make year round growing a possibility no matter where you live. No matter how big or small, from commercial growing to the simplest homemade version, there’s a greenhouse for any budget. From the most sophisticated operations like the one featured in this episode in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, down to the simplest home setup, it’s still the same basic requirements: sufficient light, humidity, and temperature control.

Shenandoah Growers – Certified Organic Commercial Greenhouse

If you’re out to reach the masses, there’s not much margin for error and it helps if you can set yourself apart in a unique way. Shenandoah Growers’ claim to fame is not the size of their greenhouse operations. It’s the fact that they’re only one of a few greenhouses in the entire country that can use the certified organic label on their product. They’re in operation 365 days a year, so it doesn’t matter what’s going on with the weather outside. They’re still growing inside.

At any one time, they have over a million plants in production, from the germination room all the way through harvest. And because, they’re adding new plants to the line everyday, we can’t afford to have any glitches in the growing process. And yet, as sophisticated, as their system has to be, it still comes down to the basic components of any greenhouse growing operation. Being able to control the climate for temperature and humidity and then making sure the light is adequate.

