Episode 211: Dominica Island

Imagine the world is an island, and all of its resources conserved in a sustainable way – clean, abundant water, environmentally-friendly agriculture, and preservation of forest and habitats – an island where every action is carefully examined for its impact on the current and future health of the environment.

The Caribbean island of Dominica strives to do all of these things. It is known as “The Nature Isle of the Caribbean” for its unspoiled natural beauty, with rivers, waterfalls, rainforest, hot spring, and sandy beaches. The commitment by the people and the government of Dominica is inspiring, with a focus on conserving these natural resources, while building new economies around ecotourism and sustainable agriculture. The two locations where we had the pleasure of staying were The Fort Young Hotel and the Rosalie Bay Resort and we sincerely thank them for their generosity and hospitality while hosting us during our stay.

The Fort Young Hotel is located in Roseau, on the southwest part of the island, sited literally on the edge of the breathtaking Caribbean. On the island, it’s the most recognized name in quality hospitality, combining the best of fine dining, luxury accommodations and a breathtaking view of the land and sea. The interview we filmed with Forestry Officer Ronald Charles beginning around the 10:00 mark in the online video was taken on one of the overlook decks of the hotel. If you’re planning a trip, don’t miss looking into The Fort Young Hotel.

The segment in the episode about the sea turtle preservation efforts are all because of the Rosalie Bay Resort. The resort itself is an amazing place, a tropical paradise within paradise. If relaxing in luxury sounds appealing, be sure to look into the Rosalie Bay Resort. This is also the location where the sea turtle preservation efforts are done and where Chef Nathan did his fundraising dinner on their behalf. And it’s because of the owners desire to create a safe place for the turtles protection, that the resort was created. Many of the beach scenes and ariel shots in the video included Rosalie Bay Resort.

You might think that its complex topology would make agriculture difficult, but through terracing, mounded beds and other methods, fresh, organic foods abound. Chef Nathan visits the local produce market – and then the local fish market – seeking out the most amazing, fresh flavors and then grills up Mahi-mahi with a Spicy Ginger Mango Salsa. A meal fit for a Caribbean dream!

