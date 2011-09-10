Episode 211: Dominica Island

Imagine the world is an island, and all of its resources conserved in a sustainable way – clean, abundant water, environmentally-friendly agriculture, and preservation of forest and habitats – an island where every action is carefully examined for its impact on the current and future health of the environment.
The Caribbean island of Dominica strives to do all of these things. It is known as “The Nature Isle of the Caribbean” for its unspoiled natural beauty, with rivers, waterfalls, rainforest, hot spring, and sandy beaches. The commitment by the people and the government of Dominica is inspiring, with a focus on conserving these natural resources, while building new economies around ecotourism and sustainable agriculture. The two locations where we had the pleasure of staying were The Fort Young Hotel and the Rosalie Bay Resort and we sincerely thank them for their generosity and hospitality while hosting us during our stay.
The Fort Young Hotel is located in Roseau, on the southwest part of the island, sited literally on the edge of the breathtaking Caribbean. On the island, it’s the most recognized name in quality hospitality, combining the best of fine dining, luxury accommodations and a breathtaking view of the land and sea. The interview we filmed with Forestry Officer Ronald Charles beginning around the 10:00 mark in the online video was taken on one of the overlook decks of the hotel. If you’re planning a trip, don’t miss looking into The Fort Young Hotel.
The segment in the episode about the sea turtle preservation efforts are all because of the Rosalie Bay Resort. The resort itself is an amazing place, a tropical paradise within paradise. If relaxing in luxury sounds appealing, be sure to look into the Rosalie Bay Resort. This is also the location where the sea turtle preservation efforts are done and where Chef Nathan did his fundraising dinner on their behalf. And it’s because of the owners desire to create a safe place for the turtles protection, that the resort was created. Many of the beach scenes and ariel shots in the video included Rosalie Bay Resort.
You might think that its complex topology would make agriculture difficult, but through terracing, mounded beds and other methods, fresh, organic foods abound. Chef Nathan visits the local produce market – and then the local fish market – seeking out the most amazing, fresh flavors and then grills up Mahi-mahi with a Spicy Ginger Mango Salsa. A meal fit for a Caribbean dream!
For more information:
- Wikipedia article on Dominica Island
- Travel and Tourism info sites: CaribbeanTravel.com
- Seafood Watch at Monterey Bay Aquarium
- Chef Nathan’s recipe and video for Grilled Mahi-mahi with Spicy Ginger Mango Salsa
- Joe’s blog post “3 Things I Learned on Our GGW Road Trip to a Foreign Country“
- Papillote Gardens
- Sustainable Living Initiative of Dominica
- The Ethical Traveler Top 10 Destinations for 2011
- The Fort Young Hotel
- Rosalie Bay Resort
- 3 Rivers Eco Lodge
Comments
Jerry John Comellas says
Thank you so much for highlighting the sustainability initiatives and the precious people of Dominica. Every year I look forward to visiting the island with all of its natural beauty, adventurous trails & rivers, delicious food and so many great friends. I have always made it a point to highlight Dominica at the Patel College of Global Sustainability at the University of South Florida where I am a student. You represented the island well and I very grateful.
Many blessings,
Jerry John Comellas
Ed says
I visited Dominica 2years ago and you captured this paradise as I remembered. I’ve never tasted sweeter grapefruits! Thanks to Shyguy!
Will this episode be on line? I need to see it often. Great episode.
Thank you
robby says
Hey thanks for a lovely video of my country and for helping us look deeper into the many possibilities we have here on island,please do come and do another one soon.
Valerie says
Thanks for this show! Made me sad that I’m not there now, but happy that I was able to serve there for two years as a Peace Corps volunteer. Made many great memories and fell in love with the people and culture. Will be back soon!
Nizzy says
Beautiful show. It’s nice to be reminded of the beauty of my community. Thank you.
Joe says
Well Nizzy, it’s less hard to create a beautiful show when there is so much beauty around us to capture. Thanks for your comment.
Servant says
This is truly brilliant and it show case the Whity Kubuly as the Nature Island and with that i must commend the crew for an excilent job.
we need more people like your team, to highlite the positive in this world and at the same time promoting, a green world.
Truly I am elated with this video on my our Island Dominica.
Thanks to your team for such a great promotion on D/A
I wish you great success in your future endeavors.
Joe says
Thanks for taking the time to share your kind words. I think you nailed the main subject we try to express in all of our shows; promote the good things that people are doing to promote a greener world. So glad you liked the show.
Juanita says
HOME!!! Wish I could go for a visit this year as usual….sighh…next year 🙁 tearsss
Dr. Peter K. B. St. Jean says
I commend the wonderful work by the crew. I am also glad to see that they employed our local film makers to work on the project as well…. Curt and Casimir — I imagine Nixon was involved as well. Everyone need to see this episode. Go green….
Denis Jules says
I really enjoyed this programe, i’m proud to be a Dominican, my friends also enjoyed it and can’t wait to visit Dominica. Thanks guys, thts real advertising for Dominica, The Nature Island of the World.
Dominican in the BVI says
this is indeed a great video , love it to the max. thank you you guys for such a lovely job keep it going. this is what the world needs. just a little more of peace.
Ceez Paul says
Thank you for visiting my homeland. Your promotion of what we do as a nature isle is so well appreciated. You just reminded us of how much we need to protect and cherish what has been given to us. Keep up the positivity.
Regards,
Ceez
Joe says
And thank you for your comment. The essence of what we do is to shine the light on those people and places doing good things for the planet, so it’s our pleasure to promote Dominica that way.
Ceez Paul says
What more can I say? 🙂 Someone (Dominican in BVI) said it nicely: Just a little more of what the world needs – that being Peace!
Dominican says
Thanks for visiting and promoting our island. We appreciate your visits and look forward to having you again.
Daniel says
This is truly beautiful.
Annie Haven | Authentic Haven Brand says
Hey thank you for the wonderful tropical tour again Joe, you and the wonderful crew of GGWTV did not disappoint <|;-)