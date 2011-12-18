Episode 225: Backyard Composting

It happens naturally, though with some scientific know-how we can further enhance the best soil amendment on earth: compost! This rich, beautiful, life-giving substance teeming with microbes and nutrients is borne from dead plants, discarded kitchen scraps and yard trimmings through the natural magic of decomposition.

By managing and aiding the decomposition process we can have rich compost even faster, but truly – you don’t have to do a thing if you don’t have the time or inclination. Nature knows what she’s doing, all by herself.

In this episode, we dig deeper into some of this work to find out how modern science has improved on nature’s perfection, and learn how we can apply this information to our own gardens for even better results.

This episode includes the plans for an open 3-bin compost system made of repurposed shipping pallets, some do’s and don’ts of composting, and Joe shows us which items from the kitchen, office and yard to include and exclude from your compost pile.

For more information: