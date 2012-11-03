Episode 319: Moss Gardens

What if we told you that there is a plant that requires only a small amount of water, yet stays green all year long? It can be grown as a lawn, but requires no fertilizers, pesticides, clipping, mowing or mulching. This dream plant is also eco-friendly, low maintenance, and incredibly beautiful.

Despite common misconceptions, moss is ALL of these things and more.

Mosses are the oldest terrestrial plants on earth and even predate the dinosaurs. They have survived all this time without pollen, seeds, flowers or even roots… in fact that may be the key.

They get all of their nutrients and moisture through their leaves making them simple, durable, as well as sustainable, drought tolerant and eco-friendly. In fact, collectively, mosses provide more carbon offset than all the trees in the world put together. Now THAT is green!

David Spain and Ken Gergle of Moss and Stone Gardens know the virtues of moss better than just about anyone. They became fascinated with moss over 12 years ago and began designing and installing moss covered landscapes in Raleigh, NC.

Today, Moss and Stone Gardens is still the only all-moss nursery in the entire United States. But David and Ken are on a mission to spread the word on the virtues of these unique plants and show how they are perfect for today’s more sustainable landscapes.

Today, we learn some surprising facts about moss and see how it can be incorporated into almost any landscape, sun or shade.

We will also create a miniature moss garden for the tabletop and learn from Chef Nathan how to make a simple Shiitake Mushroom Omelet!

For more information: