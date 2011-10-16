Velvet Omelet by Graham Kerr

8 oz. Sweet Potato peeled, diced

½ cup (+ extra if needed) Evaporated Skim Milk

1/2 cup “EggBeaters” – Southwestern Style

2 tsp “I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter”

Green garbanzo beans

Shaved Parmesan cheese (very little)

Chopped basil for garnish

INSTRUCTIONS

The Velvet Sauce: Poach the sweet potatoes in the evaporated skim milk until fork tender. Place the sweet potatoes into a blender with approximately ½ cup evaporated skim milk and blend at high speed for 3-4 minutes until shiny. You may have to add a little more skim milk to get it to a pouring consistency.

Blending tip: when blending hot liquids, remember the air will expand so don’t cap it tightly. Fill only 1/3 of the way, and blend with the lid still partly open to let hot air escape.

Omelet Method:

Pre-heat 6– to 7-inch omelet pan, add butter substitute, wait till it just browns. (It should smell like hazelnuts.) Then add the Eggbeaters, stir rapidly with a fork, also move the pan to keep from sticking.

Add the fillings you prefer at right angles to the handle. (In this case we used green garbanzo beans and a few tiny shavings of Parmesan cheese.) Fold both sides to the middle, slide to the side opposite the handle. Turn omelet onto plate folded side down.

Serving the Omelet: Keep the first omelet warm in a 200° F oven (or over a medium saucepan of hot water). Make the second and then coat both omelets with the Velvet Sauce, top with a bit of cheese, torn basil and salt/pepper to taste. Serves 2.