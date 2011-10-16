Velvet Omelet by Graham Kerr
8 oz. Sweet Potato peeled, diced
½ cup (+ extra if needed) Evaporated Skim Milk
1/2 cup “EggBeaters” – Southwestern Style
2 tsp “I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter”
Green garbanzo beans
Shaved Parmesan cheese (very little)
Chopped basil for garnish
INSTRUCTIONS
The Velvet Sauce: Poach the sweet potatoes in the evaporated skim milk until fork tender. Place the sweet potatoes into a blender with approximately ½ cup evaporated skim milk and blend at high speed for 3-4 minutes until shiny. You may have to add a little more skim milk to get it to a pouring consistency.
Blending tip: when blending hot liquids, remember the air will expand so don’t cap it tightly. Fill only 1/3 of the way, and blend with the lid still partly open to let hot air escape.
Omelet Method:
Pre-heat 6– to 7-inch omelet pan, add butter substitute, wait till it just browns. (It should smell like hazelnuts.) Then add the Eggbeaters, stir rapidly with a fork, also move the pan to keep from sticking.
Add the fillings you prefer at right angles to the handle. (In this case we used green garbanzo beans and a few tiny shavings of Parmesan cheese.) Fold both sides to the middle, slide to the side opposite the handle. Turn omelet onto plate folded side down.
Serving the Omelet: Keep the first omelet warm in a 200° F oven (or over a medium saucepan of hot water). Make the second and then coat both omelets with the Velvet Sauce, top with a bit of cheese, torn basil and salt/pepper to taste. Serves 2.
Comments
erin g. says
I am just wondering what, if anything else, you might pair with “Velvet Sauce.” I haven’t yet prepared it, and am wondering if I can start with a dish other than the omelet. Thank you in advance for your response.
Joe Lamp'l says
I don’t know Erin but I’m posting your question in hopes you find answers from others. I’ll email Graham Kerr also in hopes that we hear from him for other options.
Joe Lamp'l says
Hi again Erin. I did hear back from the Galloping Gourmet himself, Graham Kerr! Here is his reply to your question:
“…As for the velvet Sauce…think white sauce or veloute ( the latter being a white sauce made also with a good reduced stock) Anywhere they are used is OK. Same texture, same coating ability but huge increase in nourishment. I use a sweet potato velvet sauce to add to macaroni ( mac n cheese PLUS). Also over fettuccini in place of Alfredo sauce..the surface of both is dusted well with fine grated Parmesan cheese just before serving…great aroma. Much less fat!”
So there you go! A much better answer than I could have ever provided. Sounds delicious. Enjoy!
erin g. says
I would like to express my sincere appreciation to both Joe Lamp’l and Graham Kerr for sharing their valuable time and information in response to my inquiry. Thank you for your kindness and generosity.
Joyce says
I was happy to see Graham Kerr and hear his wonderful stories about how much his garden meant to him. You could see that gardening has brought him a lot of joy.
I wished though that he had prepared his recipe with more natural ingredients using some of his own fresh garden vegetables. I may try this recipe but without the canned or boxed foods.
Thanks again for a wonderful show.
Jos. Lindsay Haley says
You’ve got and English accent, but two Border Scots names. So its no wonder your a good with food.
Carol Flahrety says
This morning I had this decandant sauce on this tasty fold over omelette. Absolutely a Treat !
Thank You for your original nes creations and preserving our health at the same time.
God Bless You Both !!
bobbytiger says
Graham Kerr, one of the all time greats.
So glad you got to meet one of your childhood idols Nate.
Shirley Whyte says
Haven’t tried it yet, only just found it. But will this weekend. And I am so excited to see Graham Kerr again. I’ve really missed you ,Graham, used to watch you all the time, and I have your “healthy” cook book, written after you wife became ill. Always love your recipes. Thank you. Shirley Whyte in Clarksville, Maryland.