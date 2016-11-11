The modern farmer often bears no resemblance to the old stereotype. Many young farmers today are growing much more than just healthy crops. They’re thinking outside the plot to raise healthy communities and lifestyles around organically grown food, school and community gardens, even eco-conscious resorts. Daron Joffe (a.k.a. “Farmer D”) is one such farmer and entrepreneur breaking down the walls of traditional farming. Today, his services and projects can be found all around the country, and the proven results of his efforts are in high demand by some of the most prominent gardeners and companies in America.