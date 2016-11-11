With the constant expansion of urban sprawl, gardeners and designers are looking up for new ways to add green spaces. As a result, living walls are one of the newest and hottest trends in outdoor design. They’re not only beautiful, they add the perfect link by providing new life in an ever-growing concrete jungle.
Comments
Walt says
Nicely done!
Simple and wonderful idea. I will set one up for my daughter as she works full time with two boys and has not time to garden. This will be great outside the kitchen door.
Thank you for sharing.