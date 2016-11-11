Growing A Greener World®

Sustainable Living and Organic Gardening PBS Series


719 – Growing Up with Living Walls and Vertical Gardens

By Joe Lamp'l on

Joe ABG Living Wall

With the constant expansion of urban sprawl, gardeners and designers are looking up for new ways to add green spaces. As a result, living walls are one of the newest and hottest trends in outdoor design. They’re not only beautiful, they add the perfect link by providing new life in an ever-growing concrete jungle.

About 

Joe Lamp'l is the Host and Executive Producer of the award winning PBS television series Growing A Greener World. Off camera, Joe dedicates his time to promoting sustainability through his popular books, blog, podcast series, and nationally syndicated newspaper columns. Follow Joe on Twitter

Comments

  1. Nicely done!
    Simple and wonderful idea. I will set one up for my daughter as she works full time with two boys and has not time to garden. This will be great outside the kitchen door.
    Thank you for sharing.

