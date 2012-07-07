Herb-Roasted Root Vegetables

Roasted Root Vegetables with Rosemary and Thyme
Yield: 4 to 6 servings
6 medium carrots, peeled and cut into bite-size pieces
2 large Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cut into bite-size pieces
3-5 small parsnips, peeled and cut into bite-size pieces
1 large onion, peeled & cut into bite-size pieces
3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste
¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste
2 tablespoons roughly chopped fresh thyme
1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh rosemary
- Adjust an oven rack to the middle position, then preheat the oven to 400ºF.
- Put the vegetables in a large bowl, then add the olive oil to coat and stir well to combine.
- Add the salt and pepper and stir.
- Now taste one of the carrots to see if you need more salt or pepper, adding more to taste.
- Sprinkle with the thyme and rosemary and stir well.
- Distribute the vegetables evenly over a parchment paper-lined sheet pan. Roast, uncovered, for 50 to 60 minutes, until lightly caramelized, stirring once after 35 minutes for even cooking.
- Remove the sheet pan from the oven, return the vegetables to the bowl, lightly coat the vegetables with olive oil, and season to taste with salt and pepper.
Comments
Vanessa Pinkston says
I can’t wait to try this with carrot and Parsnips, maybe replace the potatoes with Turnips. Have you any turnip recipes that would take the place of potatoes for a low carb diet?
pam says
This was a hit at our family reunion. We prepped the potatoes the night before – used red potatoes – peeled one batch and left the other with skin. We dippedthe potatoes in water with about a tablespoon of lemon juice which prevented the potatoes turning brown. Since we had access to ovens at the reunion – we baked them there. In lieu of peeling a bunch of carrots – we opted for bagged and pre-peeled carrots, and used red onions instead of white onions and one batch – mom put cauliflower chunks in it. Mom used the leftovers as a soup base the next week using chicken broth. I just made another batch and took to work for a pitch-in today and it was loved as well. I baked them this morning and left them in a warm crock-pot and they are almost ate up here too. Thanks for the recipe. <3
Joe Lamp'l says
Glad you liked Pam. Thank you for the great ideas of prepping this ahead. It is also one of my favorite recipes. Even better, my kids love them too. And that’s saying a lot!
pam says
Thank you Joe! I’ll relay your compliments to my mom. We both love to watch. 🙂
Cathye says
My roots are headed into the oven. I added a white turnip. They will accompany my St Louis style ribs tonight. Thank you Chef!
shirley stewart says
We were watching on channel 13 and so inspired to cook different .
Fresh isn’t a new thing for me , because I grew up working a garden.
Since we don’t have a garden now , I will buy fresh and work from there.
Good news for us, as we are older, and need good fresh vegetables and
fruits. Thanks so much!
Shirley Stewart
Ken says
I made it with just carrots, potatoes, and one onion. I doubled the carrots and potatoes. The longest part of it all was in the pealing. Consider baking or cooking something before you make this to save on power bills. It takes a less power to keep an oven heated then it does heating it up. Enjoy
Micki Smith says
~~~saw this episode on TV about roasted potatoes and root veggies….looked good so
I went online and copied this recipe. It look sooo good and sooo healthy.