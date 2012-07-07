Herb-Roasted Root Vegetables

6 medium carrots, peeled and cut into bite-size pieces 2 large Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cut into bite-size pieces 3-5 small parsnips, peeled and cut into bite-size pieces 1 large onion, peeled & cut into bite-size pieces 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste 2 tablespoons roughly chopped fresh thyme 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh rosemary

About Nathan Lyon

Chef Nathan Lyon is known for his simple, innovative cuisine featuring fresh, seasonal and local ingredients. You can find him on Growing A Greener World as well as shows on Veria Living, Discovery Health, Fit TV and TLC.

His first cookbook, Great Food Starts Fresh, is a seasonal exploration with recipes for the five seasons: spring, summer, autumn, winter and...chocolate!