Mirna says
Hi Joe, love your emails.
Question:
I purchased an eggplant plant and am so proud it has given me a lot of fruit. my only problem I don’t know when to pick them. The plant does not have any instructions and people here have different opinions. From pick now before it gets soft, wait until it has a little give, as soon as you get color change from purple to brown.
Proud but not sure:( Please me know. Thanks
Joe Lamp'l says
You want a little give Minrna. Not Hard nor soft. Firm but you should definitely feel some give. And you can leave a mark with your fingernail. Hope that helps/