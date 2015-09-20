In this episode, we meet Dr. Lee Reich at his own home garden, where he’s mastered the art of weedless gardening, all without chemicals.

Dr. Lee Reich is a former plant and soil researcher for the USDA and professor of horticulture, author, and long time avid gardener. From his own garden, Lee shares some of his tips for keeping it weedless. While no garden is ever weed-free all the time, over the years, Lee has mastered the art of having a garden with a lot less weeds.

From our own GGWTV Garden Farm, Joe offers tips on how to control weeds without chemicals. Later, Joe explains what can happen to plants when persistent herbicides are consumed in horse and animal feed, then used on plants as composted manure. You’ll also learn how to know if the manure you want to use contains persistent herbicides or not.

In the kitchen, Chef Nathan prepares a delicious meal using spiced applesauce and roast pork tenderloin.

For more information:

Lee Reich

The book, Weedless Gardening by Lee Reich *

Mother’s Earth News: Weedless Gardening

More on Persistent Herbicides: US Composting Council

Link to FAQ’s on Persistent Herbicides from the US Composting Council

Click here to learn more about the Flame Weeder

Compost Locator Map

Mohonk Mountain House

Pork Tenderloin & Spiced Applesauce

*Links related to books and merchandise are affiliate links