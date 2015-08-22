Growing A Greener World®

How to make our Custom Worm Bin

Our vermicompost bin which we show you how to make in episode 622 (air date of 11/28/15) is easy to build and works great. It can be modified any number of ways to suit your needs or your materials. There’s also a link at the bottom of this post where you can download these instructions as a pdf.

WormBin-2-ps-sm

The bin as shown includes the top bin (currently empty). Until the bottom bin is full of worm castings, there’s no need to add the top box. Just the cover is needed with the top box stored elsewhere until then

We used untreated new cedar from the lumber yard, but you could easily use scrap wood you already have, leftover exterior siding, or pallet wood. We suggest you avoid the use of pressure treated lumber, as the waterproofing chemicals in the wood may leach into your compost.

To build this two-box bin, you’ll need:

QTY    SIZE                LENGTH                    PURPOSE

12          4×4                  7.25”                          blocking for inside bin corners

8          1×4                  11”                                bottom bin legs

16        1×4                  7”                                 upper bin legs

2          1×4                  12”                               inner cross-pieces for lid

3          1×4                  21.75”                         outer cross-pieces for lid

12        1×8                  48”                              floor, lid, and long bin sidewalls

6          1×8                  20.25”                       short bin sidewalls 

-nails for bin assembly

-a pair of small hinges (and included hardware)

-drawer pulls/handles/knobs (and included hardware)

-2 pieces of hardware cloth/wire mesh approximately 48”x22” to become the underside of the upper bins

-screws and large fender washers to attach hardware cloth to bins  

2 hinges and a handle or scrap wood

3 aluminum baking pans or other container to capture the leachate in the bottom compartment

Here's the worm bin with all boxes stacked and lid in place. When the bottom bin is full, the top bin is used to add food scraps and draw worms from lower bin so that harvesting the castings is easy

  1. Measure, mark, and cut all of the lumber using the dimensions above.
  1. Build three four-sided bins. Each bin is comprised of (2) 48-inch sidewalls and (2) 20.25-inch sidewalls. The ends of the long 48-inch sidewalls should be exposed and “sandwich” the ends of the shorter sidewalls. Use 4×4 blocking standing on end at each inside corner to give yourself something to nail into. Make sure all three boxes are the exact same size by test-stacking them on top of one another.
  1. Add a floor to one box by nailing (3) 48-inch boards to the underside of the bin frame. Along the outer edge of one long side, do not fasten the floor to the sidewall in between the 4×4 blocking pieces (leave this edge area nail-free). This will allow you to create an access panel for drip pans. Mark your panel’s desired outline on the sidewall at a length and height that allows your drip pans to be inserted and removed easily. Use a jigsaw to cut away this panel. Now re-attach the panel to the sidewall with hinges. You may need to sand or trim the panel to allow it to open and close freely. If your drip pans allow, you may choose to add some extra cross-pieces on the inside to help hold the floorboards together. This is now the bottom box of the worm bin.
  1. Attach legs to the bottom bin using (8) 11-inch boards. Pair two boards at the outside of each bin corner for each leg. Position each leg so that there is a roughly 4-inch gap between the top of the bin and the top of the leg. This will allow the upper bins to be stacked on top with no space in between the bins.
  1. Attach legs to the upper bins in the same way using (16) 7-inch boards. Leave the same 4-inch spacing between the top of the bin and the top of the leg. The exact size of this gap is not terribly important; they key is that the legs of one bin must slip over the top of another bin and that the bins stack tightly without interference from the legs. Adjust your legs accordingly by repositioning them as you fasten or by trimming them shorter. It may help to attach the legs with the bins stacked on top of one another to ensure this spacing works.
  1. Piece together (3) 48-inch boards to create the lid. Fasten them together by nailing down through (3) 21.75-inch cross-pieces at the ends and in the center. (Make sure your nails don’t go all the way through both boards!) Fasten (2) 12-inch pieces on the underside as interior cross-pieces, but be sure that these cross-pieces will clear the sidewalls and 4×4 blocking in the corners. If positioned properly, these inner cross-pieces become “stops” for the lid that lock it in place and keep it from sliding around when the bin is closed. Add handles to the lid if and where desired.
  1. Position hardware cloth along the bottom sides of the upper bins. Trim the mesh if needed. Fasten it to the bin frame and 4×4 blocking with screws through the grid squares and fender washers larger than the squares. The two upper bins should look identical and be interchangeable with one another.
Once your bin is finished, load the lower box with food scraps from the kitchen and garden, even shredded paper products. Keep adding new scraps as the worms consume what's there. Eventually you'll add the top box with new food scraps to draw the worms up through the wire mesh. Then harvest the castings and exchange the top box to the lower position and repeat the cycle.

The final step in the process is cutting an opening in the bottom front to make a small hinged door. This is used to access and store the pans or containers that capture the liquid worm leachate. This is black gold and the best organic liquid fertilizer you can get. You won’t want to waste a drop!

It doesn't take long for the liquid worm leachate to fill the pans in the bottom compartment. Check them often so you don't waste a drop of this concentrated liquid organic fertilizer

Within a few months, your worms will consume all the inputs you provide to produce the ultimate compost that is packed with nutrients. Compared to ordinary garden soil, vermicompost as it’s know is 5 times higher in nitrogen, 7 times higher in phosphorus and has 10 times more nitrogen. Plus disease-fighting properties and other benefits we’re still learning more about. What you see below is the handiwork of the red wigglers I added to this worm bin about 4 months before this picture was taken. The ultimate goal of the decomposition process cortousy of our worms is vermicompost. That is what you see surrounding the worms in this picture. Originally it was nothing more than food scraps and the paper products as shown above.

Vermicompost and red wigglers-GrowingAGreenerWorld.com

These are just a few of thousands of red wiggler worms residing in my worm bin and breaking down all the inputs into vermicompost. (photo taken 12/18/15)

Feeling industrious? Make your own worm bin, exactly like the one we made for the show and that I use to make my vermicompost. You can download these instructions as a pdf here.

About 

Joe Lamp'l is the Host and Executive Producer of the award winning PBS television series Growing A Greener World. Off camera, Joe dedicates his time to promoting sustainability through his popular books, blog, podcast series, and nationally syndicated newspaper columns. Follow Joe on Twitter

Comments

  1. Good morning Joe! This was a great show and an excellent idea. I’m going to use old cedar fencing for our worm bin. Can you give the size of mesh you guys used? I’m looking at the pictures here and it sure appears to be finer than, say, chicken wire.

    • Hey Rick. It is 1/2 inch mesh. Easy to work with and perfect size for worms to move through without anything falling through. Glad you liked the show and idea. Good luck.

      • In reviewing the dimensions to your system, my wife pointed out to me that the critical element might be the size of those collecting pans. She has informed me that the biggest ones easily available are those that will fit into a standard oven. Something I had not considered when looking at how I was going to construct this. ‘Listen to the wife’ again is proven to be a valuable philosophy.

  2. I built it exactly per the instructions and pt in paper and kitchen scraps, etc. i then added worms from the sporting goods section of Walmart. Closed the lid and checked it a week later. All the worms had fallen thru the wire into the pans and died. What went wrong? Not enough paper over wire? Or what/

    • I would say you didn’t have enough food stock in the bin to keep them up in the midst of it. While they don’t like to be at the top of the heap, they will keep working their way in that direction to get to new food. So that should prevent them from falling out.
      I can only reflect on my experience with the same exact bin and I’ve never had this problem David. I try to always keep several inches of new feedstock at the top and that seems to work well. I’m sorry you had this problem. But next spring (or now if you live where it doesn’t freeze, add a lot more shredded paper and newspaper, food scraps, grass clippings, coffee grounds, etc. to build up the bedding. If they’re happy and have enough food, they should def. stay there.

  4. This is most interesting and helpful! Question. I live in Oklahoma where it gets to be hot in the summer. I’m not sure shade is going to be cool enough for the worm bins. Winter is not a problem as we have fairly mild weather for the majority of days. In hot climates, what can I do to keep the worms cool enough?
    Thanks for a great service!

    • Make sure they do have shade but then monitor the bin frequently to make sure it stays moist. That is the best thing you can do given your circumstances Neil.

  5. Just found your site looking for ideas to make a worm bin from pallets. I like the stacking thing as it would help with not needing to sift worms from the compost plus possible splits later. One concern though is the screening.

    Do you lose many worms falling thru the gaps? I have herd that worms naturally want to dive as deep as possible in a bin, I do not want them falling into the trays and drowning,

    • Worms will mostly stay where their bedding and food source is. I occasionally find a worm or two that’s fallen through but generally that rarely happens. Worms dive deeper when exposed to light (but only deep enough to get out of the light. But in a covered environment, they’re just below the soil surface and not so far down that they risk falling through.

  6. I just finished building one from the plans provided. Great weekend project! I dug up about 50 worms from our yard to put in. My wife is excited to get the juice and casings for the garden. It really looks good in the yard. Thanks!

  8. Hi,
    I would like to say thanks to you and all the crew for so much great advice. I’ve applied a lot of your show advice to my home garden.
    I love the look of this bin and it’s usefulness. Could you tell me how I should over winter the worms? I live in Virginia so we have wild temperature variations.
    Thanks and keep up the wonderful work
    Tynana

    • Hi Tynana. Thank you for your nice comments!
      You may not be able to keep your worms alive through winter. Virginia temps get too cold for red wigglers. But as I mentioned in the article on “If worms survive winter”, their eggs should survive and if so, you will see tiny baby worms next spring. That will be your new crops to keep the process going.
      Having said that, I’m “trying” to keep my worms alive anyway. I’m adding lots of shredded paper into the bin, somewhat to serve as an insulating blanket. But I have noticed my worms have def. slowed down on their food consumption.
      Time will tell. Good luck Tynana.

  12. Joe,
    Thank you and your staff for another DIY project and giving up the plans as well. Keep up the good work and I can’t wait to see the new season.
    Tim

  13. Joe, If you want to give your fans an in depth, free education on worm farming add a link to Red Worm Composting.com. Bentley Christie runs the site and has a wealth of resources. He is on vacation right now in case you want to o.k. the link but you can go see.

    PapaJohn

    • Hi Lorraine. We (like most vermicomposters) use red wigglers. You can order them online or check to see if you can pick them up locally. They are commonly found in bait stores also. I’ve purchased lots of red wigglers from the fishing department at Walmart in fact. One pound is a good amount to start with for the average home system. That will give you approx. 1000 worms. We started with 2000 worms as we have a pretty large system for a home garden.

