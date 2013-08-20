Cover Crops

Growing A Greener World®
Sustainable Living and Organic Gardening PBS Series
By Theresa Loe on August 19, 2013
ella says
March 18, 2017 at 11:16 AM
I planted rye as a cover crop; what do I do after cropping???just turn it over??in rise beds!
Joe Lamp'l says
March 20, 2017 at 9:35 PM
Yes, just turn it into the soil. Then plant into it. The rye will break down quickly once you turn it in and it gets warmer.
Laura Eggleston says
February 26, 2016 at 12:09 PM
I record all your episodes.
March 12, 2016 at 10:18 AM
Thank you Laura!
