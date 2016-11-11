The next best thing to growing your own fresh produce is to have someone local do it for you. That’s the basis of community supported agriculture co-ops, known as CSAs. Their popularity with consumers has swept the country. For those that don’t have the time, space, or desire to grow their own food, it’s the perfect partnership between farmer and consumer.

In this episode, we visit the oldest and largest certified organic CSA program in New Jersey. We also visit a small community co-op in New York that’s put a surprising spin on the traditional CSA. Viewers will learn how CSAs work, how to find one in their area, and how to harvest the benefits of being a part of this “growing” community.