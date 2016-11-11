Growing A Greener World®

707 – Know Your Farmer: Supporting Community Agriculture

By Joe Lamp'l on

young farmer family

The next best thing to growing your own fresh produce is to have someone local do it for you. That’s the basis of community supported agriculture co-ops, known as CSAs. Their popularity with consumers has swept the country. For those that don’t have the time, space, or desire to grow their own food, it’s the perfect partnership between farmer and consumer.

In this episode, we visit the oldest and largest certified organic CSA program in New Jersey. We also visit a small community co-op in New York that’s put a surprising spin on the traditional CSA. Viewers will learn how CSAs work, how to find one in their area, and how to harvest the benefits of being a part of this “growing” community.

  2. Just saw the episode on local CSA farms. I am disabled and would like to find something comparable in my neck of the woods ( Long Island) Any suggestions?

