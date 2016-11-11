A common misconception of food gardens is that they’re ugly and unsuitable in front yards or as ornamental displays. Accordingly, they’re typically relegated to out of sight corners in backyards. But landscape design pro Rosalind Creasy has been working to debunk that myth for over 35 years. Even her own home garden- starting right at the curb- is so beautiful that passersby usually don’t even realize that it’s almost exclusively an edible landscape.
In this episode, we also visit another master of gardening and food, international celebrity chef and television host Graham Kerr, a.k.a. “The Galloping Gourmet.” His newfound passion for gardening is infectious, and his desire to share a love of growing food is a true inspiration.
Comments
Keefer Huges says
Chef Nathan!!!!!
Fake milk, fake butter, fake eggs, frozen garbanzos. This does not quite fit with the ‘edible landscape’ theme? This, I’m afraid, is 1950s British cooking at its absolute worst, and it’s sinful to pretend otherwise by doing it in a greenhouse.
No, no, no, no, no. Back to the real, fresh, honest food you do so well. Back to your own kitchen, Chef Nathan.
Ms. Creasy was the real deal; better you should take a basket and go foraging in her garden.
I’m disappointed, but not discouraged; you will repent and return to the true garden path, I’m sure.
Dianne says
Thank you for this episode. For those of us who have health issues and still want something rich to taste, thanks. Veggies and Fruits are wonderful, but once in a while something like this dish is fun. I enjoyed the gardens shown even though I live in an apartment. I really enjoy Growing a Greener World.