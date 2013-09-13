What if we told you there was a plant that used minimal water and stayed green all year long? You can use it as a lawn, never have to mow it or trim it or use chemicals on it. It’s moss, an eco-friendly, low maintenance plant.

Mosses are the oldest terrestrial plant, even predating dinosaurs. They’ve survived that time span without pollen, seeds, flowers, or even roots. We head over to Moss and Stone Gardens, in Raleigh, North Carolina to meet with David Spain and Ken Gergle where they show us to how grow and cultivate moss. Did you know that moss grows in any area of the United States? It’s easy, low maintenance and drought tolerant, because it doesn’t need to get its water intake from its roots. David takes us through the Moss and Stone Gardens then shows us how to transplant moss from one area to another.

Joe shows us how to make a miniature moss garden using some of the moss from Moss and Stone Gardens. Using a simple round planter base, a moss garden can bring green to any space outdoors.

Chef Nathan prepares an amazing Shiitake Mushroom omelet that will please any egg lover out there.

Additional Information:

Moss and Stone Gardens

Chef Nathan’s Shiitake Mushroom Omelet

Mountain Moss