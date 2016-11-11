When overseas travel became possible, exotic plants were common cargo on ships all across the world. Unfortunately, many of those plants proved to be far more aggressive outside of their native range. At the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, we explain why some non-native plants are dangerous, how gardeners can prevent further spread of some of the more aggressive species, and how using the right native plant for a particular space can make gardening easier for people and better for the planet. We also visit a backyard Certified Wildlife Habitat and look at some of the simple ways of bringing nature to our own back door. In the kitchen, Chef Nathan uses a favorite American native fruit, to create a baked blueberry clafouti.