When overseas travel became possible, exotic plants were common cargo on ships all across the world. Unfortunately, many of those plants proved to be far more aggressive outside of their native range. At the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, we explain why some non-native plants are dangerous, how gardeners can prevent further spread of some of the more aggressive species, and how using the right native plant for a particular space can make gardening easier for people and better for the planet. We also visit a backyard Certified Wildlife Habitat and look at some of the simple ways of bringing nature to our own back door. In the kitchen, Chef Nathan uses a favorite American native fruit, to create a baked blueberry clafouti.
Comments
Ginia Wickersham says
Just saw part of this episode on Native invasive plants .
Why is this episode not available for viewing?
It showed inPhoenix ,Az. at 8:30 am Saturday 4/29/2017
I am a Steward at the McDowell Mountain Preserve in Scottsdale ,Az.
We have red roan plants that are invading the Preserve , due to large rains this winter in Arizona.
What is a solution to rid these plants that are drying fast and can cause a wildfire in summer?
Joe Lamp'l says
Hi Gina. It is available for viewing on our website, just as all of our episodes are. Here’s the link for the Natives and Invasives show: http://www.growingagreenerworld.com/episode116/
As to your question on red roan plants, I don’t have an answer for you on how to eradicate them. Have you tried contacting the Maricopa County Extension Service? I’m very impressed with this office and the Master Gardeners that volunteer there. I’m betting you can find help through them.