One of the most inspiring movements in modern agriculture today is a growing trend of young farmers coming on the scene. And just in time. With the average age of today’s conventional farmer approaching 60, this next generation is arriving without a moment to spare.
While the “young farmer” movement as it is commonly described is replete with plenty of twenty-somethings, they’re not the only newbies to trade in their white collars for a well-worn pair of Carhartts. Collectively many of this next generation is defined more by their ideals than their age.
In our interviews with many new farmers and farmers in training, they share a vision for a better tomorrow that starts with food. And it’s how that food is grown, nurtured and distributed that drives much of what’s behind the why of their calling. Many have left behind cush corporate jobs as accountants, engineers, lawyers and even doctors to pursue a richer life–with far less monetary compensation.
But it’s not about the money.
To be sure, inherent in farming is hard work and long days. And with smaller, organic farms, in some ways the work is even harder, foregoing chemical cocktails to battle weeds or abolish pests, new generation farmers are using non-chemical methods such as manual weeding, physical barriers to fight pest, and compost and manure to fertilize their crops.
As one farmer we interviewed described what she loved about her work replied; “you’re up early, in the peacefulness of the morning, you’re surrounded by nature all day, growing clean food, feeding families healthy food, keeping it close to home, and never using chemicals or pesticides, and we know we’ve made that available to people and families that might likely not have that opportunity available any other way. At the end of the day, it’s really hard to see anything wrong with that”.
So true. It’s how farming used to be way back when. Thankfully there’s a growing movement back to that. God bless the new generation of farmer.
Comments
Jay McGrath says
Great questions Gary. I have to agree with you a lot. What difference is it making? I am a young avid gardener, 29. It is my goal in the next 3 years (I started this goal 2 years ago as a 5 year goal) to grow all of my own produce. I only live on .89 acre in a geographical oddity of a Suburb of Dayton. I am terrified by the amount of chemicals pour on our soil by big agriculture, and worse, our neighbors lawns.
All my research all my planning everything says the local foods movement is taking off. But they have been saying this since the 70s. What proof is there that there really is a change in the American palate. Has McDonald’s really lost any ground in the last 4 decades?
I started growing my own food for flavor and cost. I would love to go get farmer’s market fruits and veggies but working to keep a roof over my head doesn’t allow me to always get there within the limited hours or distant locations of working farms. Not to mention the often high cost of the “designer” products sold at farmer’s markets. I can’t blame them for charging premium prices they have a superior product but in order to get the same quality at a price I can live with I started growing my own.
Growing your own is one of the few was to know where your food comes from. To know it wasn’t sprayed with chemicals. I also know that it was picked by me and not a migrant worker or worse a child migrant laborer. That is right the US government allows children as young as 12 to work 8 hours a day 40 hours a week in the hot sun, just to bring you a hand picked tomato. The truth is children younger than 12 are working all over the country, but US labor laws often do not apply to agriculture. I know this was originally thought of to help farmers who needed help from the kids to get food to market but that is not what is happening today. I didn’t think my garden efforts were anything more than bringing quality ingredients at a discount price to my table but now I realize this might be the only way to provide child labor free food to my family. I think kids can help in the garden but what people don’t know about today’s agriculture practices is heart breaking.
What I can say about the movement to local foods is start with yourself. Talk to the farmers at the farmer’s markets. Start growing your own food with any space you have a 4×4 space with a few tomatoes is a better start than no start. Salad greens in a window box is easy to pull off. We all could be doing our part to change the process. But if we are really going to change anything we have to start with the kids. Ad men learned this years ago. If you want to sell designer boxers to men you start by selling superman underwear to boys. We need to inform our children where food comes from and what we all can do to contribute.
I am still looking for a real butcher in my area selling real meat from real farms. Sooner or later though just like fresh vegetables if I can’t find the market I will just have to do it myself.
I can’t even convince my own family members to give up lawn treatments or to trouble themselves with growing just a few kitchen herbs. Fast food is just too easy and tastey. And as you pointed out it doesn’t appear to be changing anytime soon. The best we can do is teach our children and change ourselves. Many people talk about change but few actually live it. Many of my female co-workers complain about their weight(whether they should or not) but few of them do anything about it. They ask me how I stay skinny but few really want to hear about my work in the garden and even fewer of them want to take the time to turn Swiss chard into a delectable dish. They turn their noses up at the fresh mulberries from my yard, but love my biscuits and mulberry jam(everything is better when you add sugar). I love sharing my garden treats, but I can’t help be frustrated by the office vegetarian who doesn’t want my free bags full of fresh mulberries to make her own jam she just wants the jam. Well of course she just wants the jam, you think free fruit would be enough but they want free labor too. It is sad that I am the garden guru in our office when we live in a farming community and I am the youngest person in the office. This nation was started by farmers. Yet the last 250 years we have done everything we can to reduce the percentage of farmers we have. Our founding father’s understood the importance of gardening and many started their own orchards and gardens but we have lost the love and admiration for the true founders of this nation, the farmers, the small farmers, the homesteaders pioneering different plants and practices to create a self sufficient life. We have traded it in for the American dream. We have traded in 40 acres for 4,000 sq ft homes we don’t use, jobs creating things no one needs to buy horribly fattening food with imaginary money. We work more than ever to produce less real material goods than ever. I hope to give a better tradition than that to my children. I hope the movement grows I hope people change and notice but until then I will be growing my own to make the biggest difference I can.
Joe Lamp'l says
So well said Jay. Thank you for your accurate and insightful reply! Please keep up the good work and best of luck to you. You sooo get it!
Gary says
Hello. I recently watched a number of your episodes about the new generation of farmers, the movement among younger generations to promote organic farming and backyard and community gardens, and the episode about Polyface farm. It is all very positive and encouraging, but it doesn’t seem to be enough to make a significant difference. Could you speak a little to the challenges of moving from centralized industrial agriculture to food production that is local, diversified, and organic? Will this new generation of farmers be enough to change national food production? What more needs to be done? I realize that these are big questions, but it seems that this is how the consumer and so-called average citizen wants their food produced; but we don’t seem to be getting there and I doubt many of us understand why.
For example, I’m forty-five years old now and live where I grew up. When I was a child, there were several small farms in the area that sold produce in their own stands at the edge of their property. After they retired and passed, the land was sold to one large developer here who builds homes that no one from this area can afford. The average cost of a home among those who were born here is about $150,000. The starting price of one of these new homes is $400,000 and they have about a quarter acre of property covered with burnt grass. Over the past twenty years, we’ve had a large movement of people into our area and loss of nearly all the farm land. We are about thirty miles outside of the city; and it appears that a lot of the people who buy these homes are some type of business professionals who move around a lot and don’t really care or have a stake in the land at all. I can’t recall seeing a garden in any of these neighborhoods. I don’t think many even mow their own lawns, apart from spraying weed killer everywhere, because we’ve also experienced a large increase in lawn-mowing and landscaping businesses.
I provide this description not to criticize the people who purchased these homes. They didn’t cause the problem; the farmland was sold before they arrived. I provide it because I want to point out two things that are upsetting about the “organic movement,” for lack of a better term.
After losing a generation of local farmers and their land, and moving in a large population of people who generally appear to not care much about farming or gardening, we now have farmers’ markets everywhere. But the produce isn’t grown here any longer. It’s brought in by people who want to make money. I know someone who buys eggs from a farmer for $2 a dozen and sells them at the market for $5. He doesn’t raise chickens; he just buys and sells. Consumers don’t know who grew the produce or if it is really organic. I believe there are a couple real farmers that come to the markets from some distance away; but, in general, it appears to be a money-making scheme for non-farmers. In my area, it doesn’t seem to be helping the working farmer much; nor is it changing anyone’s attitude about where they buy their food. It’s more of a designer product for which people will pay a premium.
Also, one can’t survive off of the produce that is sold at these markets. One could make a nice salad, and have some sweet corn, and maybe even some potatoes. And you can buy Amish jam and donuts, whatever that really means. But apart from that there aren’t many calories available or sources of carbohydrates and protein. One can’t find organic wheat flour to bake bread, or cornmeal, legumes, rice, etcetera. There is a man down the road who raises angus cattle and sells meat as all natural, I think. But he sprays his corn fields with glyphosate and, I assume, must be planting a genetically modified form of corn that he feeds to the cattle. Even though it is local, it doesn’t appear to be all that healthy or safe. Something similar may be taking place with those $5 eggs also. Just because they’re brown doesn’t mean that they are pasture-raised and organic.
I’m all for organic farming and supporting the small, local farmer or even the big local farmer if organic. And I like farmers’ markets. I just wonder how much of an impact the organic movement is really having at this time on national food production and whether or not it isn’t being taken off-track by greed. Although very good and important, these efforts of teaching people about backyard gardens and planting on rooftops and empty urban lots doesn’t seem to be enough to change food production on a national level. I don’t mean to imply that we shouldn’t do those things but that we may need to do more and to take a more direct approach.
I wonder whether, apart from the increase in the farmers’ markets, there is any real evidence that food production has shifted at all away from industrial agriculture to local, organic farms? Are we growing more varieties of corn, wheat, and other produce now? Are there more small farms geographically dispersed though out the nation than ten years ago? Are the industrial farms feeling the effects of any of this?
I realize that there are farms and dairies that are doing things right, and I don’t mean to be overly pessimistic. But I wonder where are we, where do we need to get to, what do we need to do, and what is stopping us? Paying $5 for a $2 dozen of eggs at the farmer’s market isn’t helping change food production in the nation.
It seems to me that with the GMOs and persistent herbicides, the industrial farms are moving right along without concern about what the people want. I read that they tried to stop the requirement of labeling the food as GMO. The government isn’t doing anything about it, or at least not much, even though food production is a matter of national security—perhaps, the most fundamental of all.
I am very happy that there is a young generation that wants to farm organically and that puts that way of life above monetary gain. Apart from buying their produce, what else do we need to do to really make a difference, so that this new generation can produce the majority of the nations food and not have to rely on small markets to sell their produce, or market it akin to a designer product?
Thank you for considering my question.