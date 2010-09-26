Podcast: Play in new window | Download
No-Bake Lemon Vanilla Goat Cheese Cheesecake
Have on hand
One 8-ounce bag Mi-Del brand gingersnaps (I use my blender to blend them, or crush the gingersnaps in a heavy zip bag) 2 cups
4 tablespoons butter, unsalted
3 tablespoons dark brown sugar, divided
1.5 cups chilled heavy whipping cream
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
1 tablespoon honey
11 ounces goats cheese (chevre), room temperature
Zest of 1 lemon, wash the lemon first, 1 teaspoon
1 nine-inch spring-form pan, sprayed lightly with non-stick spray
Honey, garnish
Mint, garnish
Directions
For the crust, in a small bowl mix to combine the gingersnap crumbs with 1 tablespoon brown sugar, plus the melted butter. Dump that right on in the prepared spring-form pan, then, using the inverted plastic cap of the non-stick spray can, evenly press the crust into the bottom of the sprayed 9-inch spring form pan, then pop it into the freezer which will help the crust set while you make the filling.
Using the whisk attachment of an immersion blender, hand mixer, or stand-mixer, whisk together the remaining sugar, vanilla extract, plus the cream, until a very thick whipped cream is made. Thicker than normal. Add the room temperature chevre, the honey, plus the lemon zest and continue to whisk until incorporated. Scoop the lemon-vanilla goat cheese deliciousness into the prepared spring-form pan. Spread it evenly, then smooth the top off.
Wrap with plastic wrap and back in the fridge it goes. Chill for 7 to 9 hours, or, heck, over-night wouldn’t hurt either. When serving, I like to have a pitcher of hot water and a towel at the ready. Un-mold the cheesecake, then soak the knife in the hot water for 30 seconds. Wipe dry then slice into the cake. Return the knife to the water, wipe dry, and cut. You get the picture. Nice even slices. Serve with a drizzle of honey, plus some picked mint would be nice too, don’t you think? Heck yeah! Enjoy.
Comments
Tina Renkenberger says
Made this cheesecake today!! I have Nigerian Dwarf Goats. Always looking for great recipes for cheese and milk!! Thanks a bunch! Tasted a bit out of the mixer, FANTASTIC!
Sarah says
great cheesecake y’all. i love the way it just melts in your mouth
carol says
“One 8-ounce bag…. gingersnaps ……. 2 cups”; what does one 8oz bag & then 2 cups mean?
Amy says
I happened to be working this Sat. and had the tv on PBS and managed to catch this segment. I sent it on to a friend who has goats that will soon be producing milk, so fresh goat’s cheese cheesecake may be in the future!
Stacey G says
This looks delicious! I’m always looking for new recipes to incorporate goat cheese, thank you for sharing this. 🙂
Stace
ElisaJ says
By happenstance, I just found you on tv this past Saturday- (then, shortly thereafter; your recipes). I knew immediately I needed to try this cheesecake! I made it for a friends going away party, and it was a hit! Thanks for a great recipe, Nathan! Your enthusiasm for cooking is so genuine! I am glad I ‘found’ you 😉
Elisa
karen horton says
My son who is almost 5 can’t wait to try this!!! Great recipe, thanks!!!!
Nathan Lyon says
Hello, N.C.! Thanks for the very kind comment. I love sharing what I’ve learned over the years (parents, chefs, farmers) with America. Including those with special diets. In fact, I developed this recipe for a friend of mine who must follow a gluten-free diet. Turns out, Mi-Del Gingersnaps have nothing artificial, plus they make a gluten-free snap too! Nice, right? Thanks so much for watching. Nathan.
N.C. says
Love your shows and recipe