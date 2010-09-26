No-Bake Lemon Vanilla Goat Cheese Cheesecake

Have on hand

One 8-ounce bag Mi-Del brand gingersnaps (I use my blender to blend them, or crush the gingersnaps in a heavy zip bag) 2 cups

4 tablespoons butter, unsalted

3 tablespoons dark brown sugar, divided

1.5 cups chilled heavy whipping cream

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 tablespoon honey

11 ounces goats cheese (chevre), room temperature

Zest of 1 lemon, wash the lemon first, 1 teaspoon

1 nine-inch spring-form pan, sprayed lightly with non-stick spray

Honey, garnish

Mint, garnish

Directions

For the crust, in a small bowl mix to combine the gingersnap crumbs with 1 tablespoon brown sugar, plus the melted butter. Dump that right on in the prepared spring-form pan, then, using the inverted plastic cap of the non-stick spray can, evenly press the crust into the bottom of the sprayed 9-inch spring form pan, then pop it into the freezer which will help the crust set while you make the filling.

Using the whisk attachment of an immersion blender, hand mixer, or stand-mixer, whisk together the remaining sugar, vanilla extract, plus the cream, until a very thick whipped cream is made. Thicker than normal. Add the room temperature chevre, the honey, plus the lemon zest and continue to whisk until incorporated. Scoop the lemon-vanilla goat cheese deliciousness into the prepared spring-form pan. Spread it evenly, then smooth the top off.

Wrap with plastic wrap and back in the fridge it goes. Chill for 7 to 9 hours, or, heck, over-night wouldn’t hurt either. When serving, I like to have a pitcher of hot water and a towel at the ready. Un-mold the cheesecake, then soak the knife in the hot water for 30 seconds. Wipe dry then slice into the cake. Return the knife to the water, wipe dry, and cut. You get the picture. Nice even slices. Serve with a drizzle of honey, plus some picked mint would be nice too, don’t you think? Heck yeah! Enjoy.