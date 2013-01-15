Pan-fried Pork Chops with Port Cherry Sauce

Pork Chops with Cherry Sauce Recipe From Episode 313 – Backyard Orchards
Pork Chop Ingredients:
1 tsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil
2 bone-in pork chops, 1-inch thick (just over 1 lb)
¼ tsp kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper for seasoning
Pork chop directions:
- Pat the pork chops dry. On a piece of parchment paper or aluminum foil, season both sides of both chops equally with salt and a few grinds of pepper.
- Allow to sit at room temperature, undisturbed, for 30 minutes to bring to room temperature.
- Heat a large sauté pan over medium-high heat until hot. Add 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil and swirl the pan to coat evenly. The oil may begin to smoke, that is ok.
- Add both chops to the pan and cook for 1 minute. Using tongs, turn the chops a quarter turn in the pan, putting them back in a slightly different spot from where you lifted them. Cook for 1 more minute.
- Flip the chops and cook for 1 minute. Repeat the quarter-turn in the pan followed by another 1 minute.
- Flip the chops back to the original side and cook for 1 minute, and repeat the quarter-turn in the pan and cook for 1 final minute, for a total cooking time of 6 minutes.
- Transfer the chops to a cutting board and tent loosely with foil. Allow to rest for 10 minutes.
Cherries
3 cups fresh, organic cherries, washed and pitted
1 Star anise
Rosemary – 1-2 sprigs
Aprox. 1/2 cup Port wine
Aprox. 1 cup Merlot
Corn starch slurry (mix 1 tablespoon of water to 1 teaspoon of corn starch and mix)
Sauce Directions
- Add cherries to saucepan and turn to medium heat.
- Add port wine, merlot, anise, and rosemary.
- Turn up to a high heat and bring mixture to a boil for several minutes.
- Add corn starch slurry and stir. When the sauce begins to thicken, remove from heat and stir.
Bring them together:
Place a pork chop in the center of the plate and add a generous spoonful of the cherry sauce trailing off the side.
Comments
Laine says
Amazing tutorial, grocery wants to offer “boneless” chops, always “the sale” but “bone in” that’s the difference…always tendency to over cook, that you really taught me! My family always complains too dry & tough…thank you!
Dave says
Stick a fork in me ,just finished the Seared pork chops and cherry sauce
First bite was so juicy i thought maybe hadn’t cooked long enough,but inside was nice and white.Didn’t have corn starch so subbed all purpose flour(1 tbls) . Couldn’t detect anise flavor but rosemary was nice.I especially liked sopping up sauce and juices from the plate with bread and am now savoring all with glass of merlot.Thanks Bro. Dave
Gillian Sutton says
Tried that last night. One word – SUPERBE!!! Thanks for sharing this great recipe 🙂