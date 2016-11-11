Once America’s most productive manufacturing city, Detroit’s economic landscape took a turn for the worse in the mid 1960s. But in recent years, green-minded citizens have begun to reclaim their city, with community gardens and urban farms providing two of the fastest roads to recovery. Today, over 1,300 such plots have sprouted up all across Detroit. They’re providing an emotional boost to citizens, food for the hungry, and instant beauty to long-neglected areas… all while lifting spirits, creating new enthusiasm, and fostering a city-wide recovery for a better tomorrow.
Comments
Peaches says
I live in a small town next to Detroit. I watch your show all the time with much informative enjoyment. I am thinking about making a community lot garden on the lot next door to my house soon . Your program covers most aspects of growing food , ect. I want my grands and great grand children
to know and experience potatoes growing underground and tomatoes on top. Maybe help in planting .watering and what ever it takes to make grow and harvest. I hope my town has a city wide recovery also. .thank you for all the positive information about Detroit.