Once America’s most productive manufacturing city, Detroit’s economic landscape took a turn for the worse in the mid 1960s. But in recent years, green-minded citizens have begun to reclaim their city, with community gardens and urban farms providing two of the fastest roads to recovery. Today, over 1,300 such plots have sprouted up all across Detroit. They’re providing an emotional boost to citizens, food for the hungry, and instant beauty to long-neglected areas… all while lifting spirits, creating new enthusiasm, and fostering a city-wide recovery for a better tomorrow.