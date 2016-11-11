Growing A Greener World®

Sustainable Living and Organic Gardening PBS Series


701 – The Giving Garden: Ample Harvest Helps Share the Bounty

By Joe Lamp'l on

The Giving Garden

If you’ve ever grown a vegetable garden, you’ve probably had more of something than you could use at the end of the season. That was the basis for how AmpleHarvest.org was formed. Gary Oppenheimer saw that his community garden was producing far more than the gardeners could consume, or even give away to family and friends. So he decided to find a way to get that fresh produce in the hands of neighbors in need, and that simple idea grew into a national non-profit network. The premise was to make it possible for anyone to have access to- or donate- fresh produce, wherever they lived—all from garden surplus. Today, AmpleHarvest.org has been recognized by the White House as well as major companies and organizations for their important work.

In this episode, we’ll meet founder Gary Oppenheimer and see how we can all share some of our “ample harvest” with our own neighbors in need.

Joe Lamp'l is the Host and Executive Producer of the award winning PBS television series Growing A Greener World. Off camera, Joe dedicates his time to promoting sustainability through his popular books, blog, podcast series, and nationally syndicated newspaper columns. Follow Joe on Twitter

Comments

  1. I happened across this show this morning channel surfing.
    Wow! I just loved it!
    Thank you for the obvious love and efforts that go into coordinating and sharing the fruits of your labor. It made me feel so good to watch and see how so many come together with the focus simply on helping others and not wasting something beautiful and God-Given that can be enjoyed by others.

