Turning Poinsettias Red Again

Restoring a healthy green Poinsettia plant from last year back to its original red color is no problem if you follow a few simple rules. Poinsettias (Euphorbia pulcherrima) need total darkness, for 14 hours each day, starting about eight weeks before you want to display them.
During the day, the plants need bright light, along with the other routine care. However, starting in the evening, the plants must get complete darkness. Even a nightlight can disrupt this process! Depending on where you have the plant (planted outside, or in a pot indoors), will determine how you approach this process. I’ll let you decide that.
The bracts will start to turn color in about four weeks, and continue if you carefully keep up the process. Poinsettias need a humid environment during this time, but be careful not to spray the foliage directly, as you may invite leaf spot, not a desired feature on such a showy leaf! In about eight weeks, the bracts should all be red, if you’ve followed the above guidelines. They’ll stay this way for several weeks, at least until after Christmas.
Eventually the leaves will start to drop off. Once this occurs, cut the stems back to four to six inches. Keep the soil fairly dry, and the plant warm until new growth occurs. You can then replant in the garden in a sunny spot. Add a light amount of fertilizer in the spring and summer. Come next October, start the whole process over again!
Amy Price says
Ian so excited that I have kept my poinsettia alive from last christmas! I have procrastinated on learning how to get the leaves red again, and bummed that they won’t be red for christmas. But, I can have a red plant for Valentine’s day!
My question: I’m afraid I’ll forget my plant if I have to move it to a dark spot every day and then move it back to light. Can I just put a plastic bag over it for the 14 hours a day? i’m thinking the plastic will help keep the humidity as well.
Joe Lamp'l says
The key is total darkness Amy. If you can do that with the bag, AND it doesn’t get too hot under cover, that could work.
Laura says
I have, to my best, attempted try to let my Poinsettia be in total darkness for 14 hours…then I set it where light can get to it. This has being going on for at least 4 weeks or more. None of the leaves are turning red but, I do have new growth. What am I doing wrong? What if I just leave it in the closet for a while?
Joe Lamp'l says
The right amount of light each day is part of the formula Laura. And 4 weeks just isn’t enough time to see the results. It is indeed a lot of work to turn the leaves red. Don’t feel bad if it’s a bigger undertaking than you have time for.
Karen says
Hi Laura. Maybe your plant isn’t getting 14 hours of TOTAL darkness. If you don’t put the plant somewhere for 14 hours where there is NO light, than you might not get red leaves. My plant started showing red veins after 3 days utilizing this process so I know it works. Good luck.
Nancy Randall says
My plant is in week four of 14 hours of darkness and only one small leaf is beginning to turn red. But I plan to keep going until the end if December. I had success last year with the same plant which was smaller but thought l would see more color by now. Joe does the temperature matter while the plant is in darkness?
Joe Lamp'l says
Don’t think so Nancy. I’m assuming it’s not drastically different from non-dark.
Catherine says
A little suggestion from Cathy in ct.
If you poinsettia can’t be attended daily
Put in dark closet, inside bathroom w no windows etc. with a lamp w bright bulb on a timer
So it will get bright light for the required time then go off to resume the total darkness stage.
I will try it as soon as I pick up an extra timer.
Alex says
Hi Joe – really useful, clear advice, thanks!
I was wondering re the chlorophyll deprivation that makes the leaves go red… do you think it would be possible to put black tape ‘stripes’ on the leaves and have them go partially red and remain partially green? I remember doing experiments with plant leaves along these lines in school – not sure if it would work in this case though. Any ideas/tips?!
It wouldn’t necessarily look that good, I realise, but I’m curious to see whether it would work at all, even if it means sacrificing a fully red poinsettia for a year.
Joe Lamp'l says
Hey Alex. Thanks for the nice words. I have never had this question before and I’ve never tried. Honesty, I don’t know the answer. it would be super cool if this worked but you may need to be the one to try and let us know. My concern is that if you try, and then when it’s time to remove the tape, I think it’s very likely it will damage the leaves. Maybe if you use that easy-to-remove painters tape. But even so, I don’t think the leaves can stand up to that.
Carla DeMan says
I never have a problem getting poinsettias to turn red again and I don’t do anything to it (as far as putting it in the closet). Just let mother nature handle it as the days get shorter it automatically triggers blooming as long as you do not have strong artificial light on at night.
Marge says
Mine is by patio door probably to much light
Zenda Morrison says
Hi. I’ve read most of the comments; but my question is when is the best time of year to repot a poinsettia? Thanks. Love the article — learn something new everyday!
Joe Lamp'l says
I don’t know if you’ve planted it in the ground Zenda or your just want to bump it up to a bigger pot. If the latter, I’d do that after the holidays. Pick a slightly bigger pot, tease out the roots to break up any circular pattern, and freshen up the soil.
If you are digging up from the ground, I’d repot after summer and with enough time before you bring it back inside, so that it has time to acclimate to its new home in a pot. Hope that answers your question.
Betty Michael says
I have a poinsettia that has been beautiful, putting in closet at night and doing what I am suppose to, but one of the branches has broken and I don’t know what to do.
Joe Lamp'l says
Sorry to hear that Betty. If the branches are broken, then I would simply focus on keeping it alive and not putting it in the closet at night to force red leaves. Just forego that this season and keep it in a protected environment where it is not exposed to frost of freezing temps. Once it warms up where you live, prune back the broken leaves in early spring and let nature take its course. Then try again with the leaf turning process next fall.
Amy says
Help! This article is mega useful as I was wondering how on earth I was going to turn my poinsettia red again. I had a tiny one last Christmas in the office and eventually all the leaves dropped off. Thought I’d killed it but eventually it started sprouting again. Bought a new pot and brought it back into the office where it sits on a windowsill, and it has gone bananas! I’m SO impressed with myself, I’ve never managed this with a plant (except a spider plant but a toddler could grow those!)
My question is – can I leave it in the dark for 48 hours (over the weekend?) I can cover it at night when I leave the office but obviously, I’m not here to cover it at the weekend. Any advice? I could take it home of course.
Also, once they’re fully red, can you break the cycle? If taking it home is the only solution, if I can return it to the office when it’s red again for Christmas then great.
Joe Lamp'l says
I would not break the light / dark cycle until it’s fully red. But once it is, you’re good to go through and beyond the holidays. So the downside is, you’ll be taking your plant home with you on the weekends. I’m sure your poinsettia would prefer that anyway! Good luck Amy.
Tracy taylor says
Hi Joe, I’m a very new to the plant world. I manage to keep my poinsettia alive since December. It’s inside by the door to my office and it’s in a window. No direct sunlight. I’ve threatened everyone that has come near it. I’ve never pruned it or reported it. I was afraid it would died! Is it too late to do any of this to be ready to turn green by Christmas? Or should I just leave it as is?
Joe Lamp'l says
You’re at the point where it’s getting too late to enjoy the full benefits of an all-red poinsettia. However, you won’t hurt it to try starting the cycle now and when you’re ready to bring it out for display, although it may not be as red as you’d like, it should show some signs of color at least with 7 weeks or so to go. I’m sorry I’m late in responding to your question. I cost you 10 days already! Good luck Tracy. And by the way, if you do nothing, let us know what happens. I’m curious to know if there is any color change with no intervention by you at all. Thanks!
LORI BOHM says
JOE,
I PUT MY POINTSETTA OUTSIDE IN THE SUMMER ( I LIVE IN ILLINOIS) IT GREW BIG AND BEAUTIFUL BUT WHEN I DUG IT UP IT WILTED AND LOOKS TERRIBLE! I TRYED DOING THIS ONE OTHER TIME AND IT DID THE SAME THING WHAT AM I DOING WRONT???
LORI
Joe Lamp'l says
It’s transplant shock. Make sure it’s being potted up in good soil, and gets plenty of water but not to the point where the soil is saturated. Also, it needs to be in mostly shade for the first week or so as it adapts to being removed from it’s in-ground location and losing roots. But it should respond well if you follow the above. Water and medium shade (and keep out of direct afternoon sun) are key until it recovers over a week to 10 days at least.
CONCERNED CITIZENS says
LORI, DID EVERYTHING WORK OUT????? PLEASE TELL US EVERYTHING IS OKAY, DON’T LEAVE US HANGING!
Karen says
Thanks for the info on turning the leaves red again. I planted my December 2015 poinsettia in a large pot and it has grown and done well this year. Living in hot, dry Southern California, not only do I soak the soil almost daily but lightly mist the leaves especially when temps soar to 95+ (I don’t think any plant can take that much direct sun/heat and survive without some add’l TLC).
2 Questions: What is the best thing to use for its 14 hour ‘blackness” period? The pot is outside so i was thinking of a black trash bag. The plant has really grown large so I’m afraid if I cover it too tightly I may damage leaves and/or break branches. And, do you think I need to tie the bottom of the bag? Secondly, what happens if I leave the bag on for more than 14 hours, say 15 or 16 hours? Just trying to figure out how tightly I have to monitor this in case ‘life’ gets in the way! Thank you!
Joe Lamp'l says
Hi Karen. The biggest problem I see with the black plastic is that it can cook your plant. Although poinsettias like it warm, being wrapped in plastic outdoors, even in cool climates can kill your plant. If you don’t want to move your pot inside, I would use cardboard instead, However, you really need “total” darkness. Any light leaks can break the cycle and your efforts to turn leaves red can fail. I’m afraid I don’t have a good suggestion for you by leaving it outside. Perhaps a reader will offer suggestions on how to make this happen.
As for total hours, I think the 15 or 16 hours isn’t as critical as total darkness is, but the closer you can get to 14 hours the better.
Karen says
Thanks Joe, great advice re the cardboard! And, to ensure light doesn’t accidentally get it, hubby has offered to make some stakes to keep the cardboard in place (we live in a canyon with winds and critters).
Thank you for your help! I’m looking forward to this challenge (and bragging rights!)
Nancy says
I followed Joe’s article and got red leaves last year by Christmas. I put the plant in a dark closest that is not used with a black plastic bag. I broke the process once by not putting it in on time. So getting into a schedule is important. The plant has grown over the summer on the porch and I am ready to start the process again. Thanks Joe!
rastree says
hi..i have started to put the plant in closet..but yesterday forget to put it..will this affect the process?.
plz do let me know..
Karen says
Hi Joe,
I started the process on Sunday night (brought the plant inside the house as cardboard wasn’t viable) and this am about a dozen leaves have started showing red veins and darken in color. I thought the red would start showing in about 4 weeks, not 3 days!
Should I be concerned that if the plant turns red and I stop the 14/10 hour dark/light cycle, will it revert back to green? And, I’m still ‘misting’ the leaves as it’s still hot and windy here.
PAUL says
HEY JOE ,
IAM A NEW YORKER HERE AND I GOT A POINSETTA FROM A CLIENT AND ITS SITTING IN MY WINDOW AT WORK AND GOING STRONG SINCE CHRISTMAS OF 2015. I WANTED TO KNOW SINCE I CANT MOVE IT SOMEWHERE FOR TOTAL DARKNESS.IS PUTTING A BOX OVER IT CAN THAT HELP ME OUT HERE WITH SOME HOLES MABYE. IM REALLY EXCITED TO SEE IT TURN RED AGAIN .EVERY BODY IN MY OFFICE IS DOUBTING ME BUT I KNOW MY BABY HAS IT IN HER
Joe Lamp'l says
Paul, your poinsettia needs total darkness cycles. The holes which would allow light in won’t allow that to happen. Keeping an office plant at the office over the weekend in hopes of it turning red again can be a challenge. While you might be successful, the only way to really give your plant the best chance of turning red again is to bring it home with you. Assuming this is not practical, do all you can during the week and lets see how this turns out.
I’m very curious to know how this works out so please get back to me on the outcome! Thanks Paul and I’m rooting for you!
Kristan Almeida says
Ive had a happy Poinsettia since last Christmas. We just moved it to a larger pot with new dirt, and its very happy and growing new green leaves. However alot of the Red leaves are falling off. From what im reading in this article, this is OK? I just need to move this to somewhere darker in about August so they will turn Red again?
We live in the Pac NW and only have about 5 hrs of dark right now, so moving it to somewhere darker in a few months will do the trick?
Joe Lamp'l says
Loss of the older leaves is fine as long as new leaves are growing and the plant looks happy. As for turning new leaves red again, following the guide in the article should do the trick. But August is too early if you’re wanting red leaves for the holidays Kristan.
Monica says
I have a pointsett that still has red leaves. Live in California in August!
boop says
Too much work, they are cheap enough to buy new ones during the Holidays.
brittany says
My plant is 3 years old
Vada haynes says
can I use a florescent light during the time I am trying to get it to turn red again for there is some sunshine that comes through but mostly in evening I manage every thing but giving it the prouper lighting any suggestions will be ablige
Joe Lamp'l says
I can’t say for sure but I have my doubts that florescent lights are bright enough to fully replace the sunlight. But if this is your only option you should def. give it a try and let us know how it works out.
Steve says
Odd question… I live in Michigan. Can these plans be transplanted outside or is it too cold for them?
Joe Lamp'l says
You can transplant them out temporarily from late spring through early fall. But these are tropical plants and cannot survive cold temps Steve.
Robin Rodriguez says
I have a white poinsettia and a red poinsettia and I’m wondering since the leaves are now beginning to fall off and I have had them since Christmas what do I do to keep them fresh do I plant them in a warm sunny place or do I put them in a bag and keep it in total darkness until next October
Joe Lamp'l says
Just make sure you keep it watered so it doesn’t try completely out. That’s why your leaves are dropping off now. But don’t set it outside until it warms up in spring. Until then, keep in next to a sunny window and check soil moisture every few days and water lightly.
Martha says
I got a huge poinsettia from my neighbor, the question I have is if I kept it in the house all year would it continue to grow? I have it on my computer desk under fluorescent lights. I am not too great at pruning, the hours I work prevent me from doing the light dark routine. My hubby’s sister had one for several years, it. never bloomed again but it sure grew big! She had it in the house all the time!
Joe Lamp'l says
Hi Martha. You can keep it as a houseplant if you provide it sufficient light. While an overhead florescent light should work, a sunny, south-facing widow would be ideal if you plan to have it live indoors all year.
Also, you’ll need to keep it watered as indoor environments can be very dry. Lastly, I advise that you remove the plant from its original container and transplant it to one a bit larger. When you do, break up the roots so they’re not all tightly wound in a circular pattern and use a high-quality “potting soil” or “container mix” when you transfer the plant to the new pot.
brittany says
Hi my name is brittany and i have a poinseta i got him December 2012 he is now 3 years old i had to repot him 3 different times in the last 3 years he has a tree root and early 2013 he died completely but i brought him back from the dead now hes 3 years old and still growing and living i never gave up on him
Crystal Anderson says
I’m a newbie to caring for and reblooming poinsettias. I didn’t know that I had to keep it in total darkness starting in October. My question is , is it to late to turn it’s leaves red?
Joe Lamp'l says
It is too late to turn them red for this Christmas if that’s your hope Crystal. You need a good head start. But here’s plenty of notice for next year. Good luck.
Alise says
We have been light monitoring our poinsettia, from last year about, for five weeks (we should have started sooner, but we are newbies to reblooming, and are none-the-less very excited for the success we are seeing). We have nice color forming on the new leaves. We are now getting our second — and in some cases, third sets — of colored leaves. At what point do we stop providing 14 hours of total darkness?
Thank you!
Joe Lamp'l says
Hi Alise. Congratulations on your success. On average about six weeks is right. If you are looking for a bit more red at that point, try going a little longer with the darkness. Good luck!
Lorraine says
My coworker says he does nothing to his poinsettia and it’s turned red each of the last 3 Christmases. Is that possible?
Joe Lamp'l says
Yes. I cannot explain the why behind it, but like with most things with plants and gardening, there are ALWAYS exceptions to the rule. I know it’s a lot of work to work the system to turn your poinsettia leaves red by following the “book” guidelines. But if you want to have a high chance of success, that’s what you need to do.
Jo says
Somehow I managed to keep my transplanted poinsettias alive for their second year. Several barely survived the pressure washing company’s strong chemicals. However, it’s the end of October first of November and some are very leggy. Living in Florida is too late to trim these?
A.B says
Hello
I am very new to plants in general. I bought a poinsettia last december. it lost most of it’s leaves during winter, i’ve cut it once probably around March. from the old leaves there’s only one left now, all the rest is new leaves that are dense but small in size. i wanted bigger leaves so i’ve added miracle-gro indoor plant food spikes ( 6% nitrogen and 12% phosphate). i noticed a small increase in leaf size. if i begin the dark cycles in october, would they still turn red by winter? and how important is it to keep the plant in 65 degrees starting september?
I was wondering how are some people able to keep their poinsettias red even after winter?
Josh says
You have discovered one of the fundamental basics of growing a Bonsai tree! It’s called ramification, and each time you ramify, in theory the leaves should reduce to about half their previous size (In theory). I’ve always found that in order to increase leaf size, you need to place it in a spot where it gets slightly less sun than it needs. I don’t let the plant get leggy, but by trimming about 1/3 of the leaves, and placing it in partial shade usually results in larger leaves. I’d think that smaller leaves would look more elegant myself. 😀
Carol Greaves says
I am based in north lincolnshire in uk.
I have a red poinsettia , which I bought in December 2014.
Not only has it still got red flowers , the leaves have also not dropped. I have repotted it and new shoots are growing all over.
Is it too late to cut back to 6 ins to encourage a much fuller plant or just wait til July and just pinch out the new shoots.
I only water when nearly dry and I keep it on a coffee table about 6 ft from an east facing patio door.
I am obviously doing something right, but I don’t want to destroy all my hard work, by cutting it back, which it should have done in march.
Advice please
Joe Lamp'l says
Hi Carol. You’ve likely heard the expression; “if it isn’t broke, don’t fix it”. I’m inclined to say just keep doing what you’re doing–especially since you say new shoots are growing all over. That alone will produce a thicker, fuller plant. My first choice at this point is to leave it alone (but keep doing what you’re doing) if you are keeping it indoors. If you feel the need to cut it back, do it now. The plant needs time to reproduce new growth. Ideally spring is the best time to do this but when it has adequate exposure to sunlight. If you do as I suggest, then pruning out new shoots in July would be ok, but keep in mind the red leaves you are after are just that, leaves. so if you’re after the fullest plant, I would allow the new shoots to come on as well so you have more branching and leaves that will turn red in time for Christmas.
Carol Greaves says
Hi
Thank you, I’ll keep you posted on how it turns out. Still very healthy. Pinched back in July. Just waiting to put in the dark. I have now placed pot on a bed of pebbles which has a small amount of water, not touching the bottom of the pot I hasten to add. This hopefully will give the humidity you say the plant should have at this time
Barb W. says
Ever since I went to visit a friend in an old, really old apartment building and saw a giant poinsettia tree in the lobby looking all striking and weird, I’ve wanted to have my own weirdness. A couple of years ago I was doing a Christmas job in a grocery store floral shop and, while unpacking 50 or so boxes (8 plants per box), I found one red one with white splotches. My kind of a plant! Lessee, that was 2008 and I have tried many times to propagate the thing, each effort either getting squashed by a falling box in a move or just “failing to thrive”. When you don’t have optimum light and heating arrangements you sometimes just watch the thing and say, “grow or die, sucka!” Maybe next Christmas I’ll try the 14-10 method. If I remember to. I tried putting some used coffee grounds on it and then realized – chocolate flavored coffee grounds make your house smell like chocolate for a week. The plant liked it, though. Thanks to everyone for such interesting information! Oh, I live in Virginia and my favorite plant lives outside ’til frost comes.
Chris says
Hi Joe.
Thanks for your advice, the update. I tried to retrieve my Golden Poinsettia tree, putting her back in the sun light area & fertilize every two weeks but sadly she never made it. All the branches died 🙁
Will leave it outside now, still watering it in hopes something will happen.
Denise says
I have 2 pointsettias, received at the holiday time, they were small $5 kind. After New Year, I put them in a big bay window to die, as I am not good with plants, nor did I care to have such a responsibility.
That was 4 years ago. They are both now 3-4′ high. They keep their blooms nearly all year long. I have repotted them twice and it’s time to do it again. They both fill up the window that is their year round home, which baffles me. The window is pretty cold in the winter and they virtually bake in it in the summer. I now baby them. Since our winter is so cold this year, I just relocated them temporarily, away from the window, as their leaves were curling a bit. I do not force any special light or darkness on them and they regularly drop their red leaves by June/July, making way for new bright green ones, and the new red fill in about October/November. I have never pruned them, but reading all this advice, maybe I should. My question, if I keep repotting them, will they just get bigger?
Joe Lamp'l says
Wow Denise. Sounds like you have the perfect house plants. Regarding your question, allowing your plants to have more room to spread their roots will likely cause them to grow larger. Plants eventually become “pot bound” or “root bound” when confined to the same container as the plant grows. Eventually the roots become so tightly encircled that they lose their ability to take up water and nutrients and the plant eventually begins to decline. Bumping up the container size slightly and loosening the roots when you do, will keep your plant healthier and fresh.
Chris says
Hi, can you please tell me the best way to get my golden poinsettia tree back to life. I did all you said in the above notes & she was doing great,. I moved her back to a corner spot in my living room as it was too sunny & I thought that’s why it was wilting, she seems to be losing the leafs again 🙁 also!
I got her last November & she was full till June.
Joe Lamp'l says
Hi Chris. It could be a number of things. I’ll list a few that come to mind in no particular order.
Losing leaves could be because of too much water or not enough. Also, the plant might be pot bound. Pull it out of the container and check the roots. Are they tightly wound in a circular pattern? If so, even with ample water, they won’t be able to take up water. To correct the problem, you would need to break up the root pattern and repot in a slightly larger container. Be sure to give it plenty of water if you repot it.
Another possibility is that it is getting too much dry heat from the location in the house. Is it too close to a heat vent? And it still needs light. From inside the house, don’t be afraid to park it in a sunny spot. I doubt you could find a place that is “too” sunny from inside.
Lastly, after you’ve reviewed the previous issues, add some liquid fertilizer at half strength, and do so every 2 weeks.
Good luck Chris. Let us know what happens.
cleo says
My pointsettia was dying and one day i had a cup of cold coffee in my hand was passing my plant and pour it in a day or two later it was back pretty and green did the coffee have some thing to do with it living it is so pretty now
Judi R says
I have been going through all the comments and have learned a lot. I want to know at this point is that, if there are already red leaves formed, can I still continue with the 14/10 light.. Will more leaves continue to turn red.
Allison Eddy says
I’m going to try this 14/10 thing this year. Although it is a little late, I still thing ill give it a go and see how it works. I’ve had my poinsettias a LONG time and they rarely EVER turn red. Thank you for the advice!!
Felicia says
Hi, I was wondering if the leaves turn dark green or light green before turning red. We have been putting our pointsettia in light during the day for about 8 hours and in a box for the rest of the day/night. Some of the new leaves are turning red (only half of the leaf), some times it seems the leaves are very light green so if we keep it in the box for a day they get a very nice dark green . Not sure if this is better or worse. May the light green is better and its not getting enough light?
Thank you
Brian says
Hi Joe,
I have 10 poinsettias planted in front of my house. I did not prune them throughout the year because I did not anticipate leaving them in all year, but by September, the plants were huge (about 3 feet wide and 3 feet tall). I live in Orange County, California, so I’m assuming that’s why they have done this well with little attention. I have been covering each plant with a light proof trash bag every night for 5 weeks, 14 hours a day – I’ve been using trash bags because the plants are too big for boxes. At this point, there are a lot of red leaves and the new leaves coming in are red. Do you think it will be ok if I stop covering them? I am beginning to get worried for the plant as the bags are starting to cause the leaves on the plant to grow impacted. Should I stop and give my plants time to readjust and expand their leaves? Or should I continue covering them for 3 more weeks?
Please help! Thank you so much!
Brian
Joe Lamp'l says
Hi Brian. I’m inclined to say not that they’ve turned bright red, go ahead an let them go without the bags. But I don’t know for sure. If it were me, I would conduct an experiment at this point. Continue to cover at least one and not the day to day changes between it and the uncovered plants. I would love it if you did this and reported back on your findings. I would especially pay close attention to the uncovered plants for the first signs of reversion or loss of redness back to green.
Betty Grove says
I live in Upcountry Maui and the Poinsettias always seem to thrive here. Once the leaves have turned red (most of them) is it OK to leave in normal light again? I’ve read that a few places, but not in others.
Joe Lamp'l says
yes Betty. My experience is that once the leaves have turned red, you can put them out in full light.
Betty Grove says
Wow, this thing is bright bright red and rocking!
Jeannette says
I don’t need a response. I just wanted to say I was so impressed by all the answers. I have never been to a website where there were so many thorough answers!!!
Jenny Leigh says
I’m giving the 14/10 method a go this year. When you say the plant needs a humid environment during the day, can I put it on a window sill in a centrally heated room. Will spraying the soil give it sufficient humidity?
Joe Lamp'l says
Jenny, rather than spray the foliage, i would place the container in a saucer of stones and water. The stones will help elevate the pot so it’s not soaking in the water, and the water in the stones will provide the humid environment around your plants. As long as moisture remains in the saucer, you should be fine. Good luck.
Kimberly Crawford says
I have never been able to get a poinsettia to live past Jan-Feb until last year. Here it is 10 months later and my poinsettia is healthy green and vibrant. I re-potted it in spring and fertilized it once.
Anyway, I am going to try to get it to bloom red for this Christmas. I will be using the 14/10 theory that you posted. I will keep you apprised of the outcome.
Thank you for all of your wonderful work and advice.
-Kimberly Crawford
Joe Lamp'l says
Hi Kimberly. Yes, please do keep us posted. Good luck!
Jamie says
Hi, I have a three year old poinsettia that has never been trimmed, puned, or pinched. It has become very leggy and woody, with leaves only at the top. Is it safe to cut it back to about half its current size, leaving only a few stems with leaves? Thanks.
Joe Lamp'l says
It is fine to cut back some of the stems Jamie. New growth should result from just below your cuts. Cutting or pruning is a great way to stimulate new growth and invigorate your plant. You may also want to assess where you plant is located. Very leggy plants tell me it needs more light. Also, make sure you are fertilizing it, especially if it’s still in a pot. Nutrients are depleted a little more with every watering. Eventually nothing is left to feed the plant until you add it back with fertilizer.
David Tudor says
My four year old poinsettia blooms all summer, brightening up the deck in Maine with small but very intensely red bracts. It winters in the cool guest room with generally only natural light. The leaves are getting very ratty and now when it loses leaves none grow back. What must I do to grow leaves without interrupting the bloom?
Joe Lamp'l says
David, it may be time for potting up your plant. Remove it from its existing pot and check the roots. If they’ve become root bound as I would expect, you need to break them up and replant into a larger container with fresh soil. I also think you need to cut the plant back a bit to rejuvenate it. Pruning stimulates new growth. This plant might just need a makeover above and below ground. You an also fertilize with a a diluted mix of liquid fertilizer (about half strength) until you plant has settled in for a few weeks.
Also, if you transplant and cut back, keep it out of all day direct sun for a couple weeks. But make sure it has enough sun too.
Tina says
I have a poinsettia I bought last November. It is now May and it has stayed red and healthy the whole time. Is this normal? All the posts I’ve found are for people who can’t get theirs to bloom.
Tracy says
Mine was the same way but now the red leaves have finally all fallen off. Pretty green leaves now.
Brendan says
Based in Dublin ireland, we have 4 poinsettias since Christmas that still have their white bracts in place. They are inside in a very bright room out of direct sunlight. They have new growth shoots approx 4 inches high shooting above the white bracts. I water them only when quite dry. What would be your advise in terms of pruning while the bracts are still present and should I pop them outside for the summer (Dublin temps are 12 to 20degrees centigrade). The plants are approx 18 inches high. Is it unusual for the white bracts to be still in place – only one or two of the leaves have dropped to date. Thank you
Joe Lamp'l says
Hi Brendan. Your plants seem quite happy indoors. Your temps are on the cool side but not too cool I think. I would place them outdoors in a container or in ground and keep an eye on them. But I wouldn’t worry about pruning them yet. I would wait a bit either way and let the plants acclimate to their new environment first. If the bracts aren’t needed or a burden they’ll drop off on their own. And you may never need to prune them if you’re happy with the size and shape. Once the plant is settled in, and while it’s still warm, you could cut them back to promote a smaller or fuller plant. Good luck.
John Jacob says
Hi, I have a poinsettia that is really two separate plants in the same pot. One red and the other white. I have had them for about three or four years now. I put them outside in the spring and forget about them until fall. I didn’t know I should trim them and last year they both came into full color. Now however I have two to three ft plants with almost a barky type stem and few leaves. Most of the leaves are green with the exception of the topmost few which are smaller and red or white repectivly. Should I cut the whole thing back to four to six inches and start over or just let it go the way it is? Also if I plant such a large plant in the ground, will it make it throught the winters or will it die? I live in eastern Tennessee. Thanks for any help or advice you can give.
John
Joe Lamp'l says
Pruning it is up to you John. It will do well either way. But it is not cold-hardy for Tennessee. You’ll need to keep it indoors in a sunny spot until after the risk of frost has passed for your area. Then you can plant outside or keep in a pot and bring it back in next fall.
Shronda Whitaker says
I’ve had my poinsettia scene last December they where at my church and the pastor have me one it was dying but i nursed back to health it is growing good it’s all green the stems are red but the main branches are not and it’s growing tremendously but no red leaves what am i doing wrong plus i have seen little silver bus in the soil but they don’t seem to bother the plant our eat the leaves
Joe Lamp'l says
Celebrate the fact that your plant is growing tremendously. The leaves turning red has everything to do with providing the right about of light and darkness as referenced in my article and the various comments and replies in this post. At this point, I don’t think you would have enough time to achieve red leaves before Christmas if you started providing the right combination of light and dark. Just keep it happy as you have been doing and try again next year. As for the silver bugs (“bus”), if they aren’t causing any damage, don’t worry about them either. Otherwise, you can try removing them by hand. Good luck.
Paulette says
I am in Jamaica and have two poinsettias I bought last year. Found your suggestions and tried to follow this them year. I started in October with putting a big black thrash bag over my plants for 12 hours and giving them sun during the days. Unfortunately I had to be away for conferences and meetings 4 times and so the treatment was not consistent.
However last Saturday I returned after 3 days and both plants have a few red leaves!!! I am so happy. Do I continue with the no light treatment for more red?
Joe Lamp'l says
Yay Paulette! I would love to see the comparison if you kept only one covered going forward to continue the experiment vs. one that you now just leave alone. It is the perfect opportunity to observe the direct impact your efforts will have by going forward with just the one. It will make such a great comparison and learning opportunity. Please report back whatever you do. It will be fun to hear more about this. Thanks for checking in Paulette. Good luck!
Maureen says
In mid-October, I moved my poinsettia’s from an outdoor patio to an unused bathroom which gets no light in the evening. They were doing fine,; but all of a sudden many of the leaves are turning brown on the edges and curling up. I have not been watering them until i felt that the soil was dry. I gave them a little bit of miracle grow about 1 1/2 weeks ago. Any thoughts? I don’t care if the plants turn red; I really want them to thrive until I can put them outside again next Spring….Thanks for any tips..
Joe Lamp'l says
The brown margins on the leaves are from dryness of soil or fertilizer burn. When you say “all of a sudden” it makes me think it was the result of something, like the Miracle Gro. Adding too much and the result is fertilizer burn. However, if you added the fertilizer after the browning curled leaves, it was that the soil was too dry. At this point, forget the fertilizer, keep the soil barely moist and don’t worry if the leaves don’t look great for now. Once springs comes, you should see recovery, especially once it warms up enough to put it back outside.
Heidi says
Dear Joe,
I bought a few poinsettias five days ago. I knew nothing about them other than that they were pretty and cheap. I’ve been keeping them watered (but not too much) and they’re already turning green! After five days! Is there any way to halt or slow the process or is it now too late for this season?
Joe Lamp'l says
I’ve not heard of this happening like this so quickly Heidi. I don’t know what you can do other than perhaps wait it out. I’m sure the environment may have changed drastically from the nursery so the plants may be trying to figure our their new environment. I wonder if they’ll adjust and behave for the holidays. The only other thing I can suggest, and you’re likely already doing this, is to make sure they are getting plenty of darkness through the night time. Let me look into this and see if I can offer any more information on this today. Let us know what happens as well over time. Would be interesting to know. Thanks.
Linda Parker says
I got this plant from my mom, It is real healthy and is all green. It gets dark in my living room so I didn’t move it. I never trimed it and I didn’t know you could plant it out side. If it lives thru this Christmas ,I will try doing what you are saying for next Christmas. Thank You
Jeanne says
Ive researched and failed ..its now 2 months of 5pm to 8am total darkness..and bright flourescent lights or the sunny windows ..theres no peak thru light when I put the plant to sleep..I made a cover that fits in the cracks in the doors of a cabinet we are only using for this plant and here we are with dark , very dark in fact , green leaves and only a hint of red speckles in the stems..So my family laughs and says MOM YOU CAN BUY ONE FOR $8.00!! Seriously I started talking to it to get it to respond but I think I will put it in an unused room and call all you who make it happen.. EXPERTS
Joe Lamp'l says
Well Jeanne, you get a gold star for being such a trooper. It sounds like you did everything right. But that’s one of the mysteries of gardening I love so much. Although very frustrating, it’s still mysterious and reminds us we’re not in control. You are a person after my own heart. Yes, you could buy a plant for a few bucks and have all the red you want. But what you did is so much more interesting. I can’t explain why it didn’t work, but I love the fact that you tried and then took the time to share your experience with us! Thank you.
Gravy Girl says
I have been calling my poinsettias “freaky-deaky” this year. I live in Kansas City. I put my poinsettias outdoors, in the Spring, when the night temps are 59 degrees or warmer. Then, bring them back in, in the Fall, when the temps are 59 at night. I have three poinsettias: a 1 year old, a 2 year old, and a 3 year old. Nothing out of the ordinary, that is, until this year!
In November, one plant started turning red. Now, the other two are turning red. I have done NOTHING to them but water them. Seriously…how can this be? They are all in an east facing window. The oldest one has turned first, now the 2 year old one is turning, and I just noticed the stems turning red on the one year old plant. These plants are in the same location every year when I bring them in. Each was purchased at a different store a year apart. I am baffled!
I have tried to force poinsettias red, in the past. All that ever happened is, they died. I gave up.
I there an explanation as to why I have poinsettias turning red….on their own?????
Joe Lamp'l says
Honestly Gravy, your plants are doing what they’re supposed to do. But sometimes they don’t, so that’s where the intervention comes in by trying to simulate ideal conditions. Just because they don’t get the best conditons though, doesn’t mean they won’t turn red. Celebrate your success or good fortune, and know that many people reading this will be jealous!
Gravy Girl says
Thank you for the answer to my question. We are enjoying them and I have been posting pictures on Instagram and on facebook for my friends and family. I love poinsettias! G
Joe says
I have been putting my potted poinsettia in a closet every night without fail for a month. About half of the small stems connecting leaves to the branches have turned red, but that’s it- no red on the leaves at all. (Many have been red for a week or two; others are their usual color.) The plant is rather large and seems very healthy, losing a few leaves now and then just as it has done all year. I think that the closet is dark, but it’s possible that a little light gets in there under the door. Is that what’s keeping the change from happening, or do I just need to wait longer?
Joe Lamp'l says
I honestly don’t know Joe if that little light is making the difference. But at this point you could keep the experiment going to find out, and then you can let us all know, or settle for what you have now. I would love it if you would find a way to block the light and keep the experiment going. We’re all learning here and you could make a valuable contribution to what we don’t know…yet. Thanks Joe.
Joe says
I started covering the poinsettia with a thick black garbage bag inside the closet. I did it for two weeks or so but saw nothing. In all, I put it in the closet every night for about seven weeks without seeing a leaf change at all- only the stems turned red. I was going out of town for the holidays, so I didn’t complete the eighth week, sorry!
I was gone a month, and when I got back, the person taking care of our plants and cat hadn’t watered as much as I had been watering, and it had lost some leaves. I didn’t pay much attention, but a few weeks later the plant now has many fewer leaves but four of the sets of leaves nearest the window have turned red! I am stunned. To reiterate, I have not been putting the plant in the closet or anything for 6-7 weeks, and now some leaves are changing. I think that the plant may be getting less water (my wife has watered it perhaps weekly since I gave up on it in frustration) but anyway, something other than the darkness is making the difference. I wish I could tell you what it is!
Joe says
A further update: another month later, the plant still has relatively few leaves, but on about 6-8 branches, the leaves closest to the window have turned color. Most of them are red but some of them are white. This in spite of the fact that it hasn’t been covered at night or anything… in over three months! I am really confused by this thing. It’s cute, though! 🙂
Bryan says
I have a plant out front in orlando i just coverd it with a box cutting all light out do i have to take the box off during the day?
Joe Lamp'l says
The plants need 14 hours of darkness per 24 hour day.
Mary Ellen Fattori says
HI John
This is the first time I tried “recycling” a Christmas poinsettia. I didn’t know I was suppose to cut it back. I just put it in the garage after Christmas and and moved it outside in the spring–still in the same pot.
I brought it inside in the beginning of October and started the 12 and 12, light and dark. Each stem is starting to turn ONE red leaf, but only ONE per stem branch. Is this normal? There are about 20 stems on this plant and they are all very leafy and healthy, but only ONE red leaf per stem.
Thanks for any advice you can provide. (When it comes to gardening, I have a “brown” thumb, but I’m trying to learn.
Happy Thanksgiving!
Mary Ellen Fattori
Havertown, PA
Joe Lamp'l says
Hmmm, sounds like you’re on the right track. You’re getting response so let’s keep at it. I suspect more will start to turn, especially since your plant is still very leafy and healthy. I think you’re doing all the right things. Hopefully it’s just a matter of time. Please keep us posted.
Melvin Elliott says
Joe, I planted several poinsettas in 100 gallon pots on the back patio. They are now over 8 ft high will they still turn color even with the large size? Thanks Melvin
Joe Lamp'l says
So Melvin, is this the first year in the containers? That’s a lot of growth if less than one year. I’m assuming you also live in an area that stays warm enough for your poinsettias to stay outside all year. If so, we should be finding out soon enough. My guess is they will, just like poinsettias out in their native Mexico. But if there is too much ambient light throughout the night, it could impact your results. I’m thinking you’ll get red, just won’t know how much. Please let us know and share more details about the environment where they’re planted. Thanks Melvin.
nurya ortiz says
Joe, I’ve been covering my plant for about 3 weeks now. My plant is inside an office where the only light it gets are the lights from the office. I see the stems are turning more red but I’ve noticed the more leafs are falling then usual. is this normal? What should I do?
Joe Lamp'l says
You plant is trying to compensate for lower light levels. I’m afraid you are pushing the limits here beyond a successful effort to turn leaves red. Although it needs total darkness for hours a day, it also needs to compensate for that with strong light during the day. Just the lights from the office don’t compensate for that. My fear is that at this point, your plant may drop most of its leaves, which is not what you want. If it were me, I think I’d take a poinsettia with some green leaves vs. one with very few leaves. It’s still a pretty plant even with green leaves but not so much with a few stems and a couple leaves. Good luck.
John Kim says
I have a couple questions. 1) My poinsettia leaves are a half of original one( I replanted the one I bought last year). I didn’t cut stems. Is there any way to make leaves big?
2) Can I completely block the light for 4 weeks? Or just 14 hrs? I have the plant at my work. I can’t come to work during weekend.
Thanks in advance.
John
Joe Lamp'l says
John, the leaf size is a product of what the plant can support based on its environmental conditions. However, a diluted dose of liquid fertilizer every couple of weeks wouldn’t hurt for overall health, but don’t do it to try and boost the leaf size. I wouldn’t try to force any changes there. As for light, the plant needs light each day as well as total darkness too. The weekend conundrum with your plant being at work will disrupt the light / dark cycle. If it were me and you’re going for red leaves, I’d put the plant in a box before you leave work for the weekend to make sure it has total darkness. Yes, this will be more than is advised, but my hunch is that this will be ok for 2 days per week. The biggest issue is the plant’s need for darkness during this time. Then make sure it gets plenty of bright light on Monday morning. Give it a try. Nothing ventured, nothing gained. And please let us know how this worked out.
Jennifer says
rather than bring them indoors from the porch (where they make a lovely splash of bright green) can I just cover them at night with a blanket? Idon’t need the whole plant to go red, just the tops…??
Joe Lamp'l says
I’d try it Jennifer. I think this should do it but I’d love to hear back from you on how it goes. I don’t know where you live but poinsettias are tropical and won’t survive a frosty night. That’s your biggest risk of leaving them outdoors at night. Good luck and let us know how it worked for you.
Barb says
If I put my plants in the basement in windows will the moonlight impact them turning red?
Joe Lamp'l says
Hi Barb. Although everything I’ve ready mentions “total darkness” moonlight has never come up. I think one of the best things about gardening is the aspect of discovery. I don’t know if moonlight will hinder your plants from turning red. So I hope you will try this and let us know what you learn. It would be a valuable lesson for us all. Thanks for your question and please do keep us posted.
Rennie Testerman says
I have a basement. Can I keep it there till it turns red? There is some light down there. Will this prevent it from turning red. Thanks for your help.
Joe Lamp'l says
how about putting them in a box in the basement. That would seal off all potential light. Even a little light can affect the desired outcome.
Terry says
Please tell me the correct pronunciation for Poinsettia. I have heard it pronounced by newscasters, private individuals, nurserymen…all differently.
EDITH says
AS A GIFT I RECIEVED A BIG PIONSETTAS PLANT BEAUTIFUL! . AFTER JANUARY I PLANTED IT IN FRONT OF MY HOUSE IN A SEMI SHADED AREA. IT HAS MULTIPLIED IN SIZE AND IS VERY GREEN. DO I STILL HAVE TO COVER IT FOR 12 HOURS OR WILL IT TURN RED BY ITSELF. I DID BACK SEVERAL MONTHS AGO TRIMMED IT.
Joe Lamp'l says
Yes, Edith. Unlike a maple tree for example, Poinsettias need the darkness in order for the leaves to turn. Otherwise, they’ll stay green.
Ricardo Galvez says
This will help me now because I used to leave it outside and it was dying on me did not now why now that u know ill make this plant live more and my wife will be even more happy