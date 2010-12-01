What is the best natural lawn fertilizer?

I am often asked questions like this one. “What is the best natural fertilizer for your lawn? I would like to use something that I would not have to worry if it would burn up my lawn if to much was applied. What do you think about 10-10-10 fertilizer?”
10-10-10 is a great all purpose fertilizer when used in moderation. But it is not ‘natural’. It can certainly burn your lawn or plants if it is over applied. It can also actually do harm your soil if too much is used.
As far as a great natural fertilizer, Compost and composted cow manure are great. However, most people don’t have access to the volume necessary to effectively cover their lawn surface. If you are one of the lucky ones that do, be sure the manure is thoroughly composted or it too can burn your lawn. But once it has mellowed, it is harmless (except for the weed seeds) and very high in nitrogen and soil building properties.
A packaged product that I really like as a natural fertilizer is Milorganite. You can read more about this product on their website.
Comments
Abraham says
Joe I just moved to a new house, the garden was bushy but I cleared everything. Cement slaps were laid in some part which I removed. I want to seed some grass to have a beautiful lawn. What type of manure should I start with. After applying the required manure, how long should I wait to seed the grass.
Joe Lamp'l says
Horse manure is typically the most readily available. You don’t have to wait at all after applying it to spread your grass seed, IF the manure is already composted. Which is should be. Never put down fresh manure over living plants or lawns. The nitrogen is still to potent during the fresh stage and could burn or harm your plants. Allow it to compost separately before applying. Cow manure would also be a good option as well as other livestock manure.
Lawngirl says
Hi Joe,
I have some low spots in my lawn which I have filled with a mixture of compost,loam and manure. I then seeded new grass. I also fed the lawn with 10-10-10. Would it be to much if I added milorganite to the lawn as well?
Joe Lamp'l says
The beauty of Milorganite is that it is non-burning and slow release. However, if you’re asking about just the areas where you have added new seed, I would wait a few weeks at this point, since you’ve already added 10-10-10. More nitrogen at this point might be overkill until the new grass seed has germinated and become a little established. I’d give it until the new grass is tall enough to mow. Then treat the entire area as per the instructions on the bag.
Charles Snow says
Cannot get milorganite anymore where I live, is Lawn Restore a good organic fertilizer. Thank you for your help, please email back. Thank you for your time
Joe Lamp'l says
I don’t know this product “Lawn Resore” Charles. Have you contacted Milorganite directly to see if they can locate a retailer near you? I bet that would help.
Tim says
Milorganite is ok, but it makes your lawn smell like a dead corpse in rotting in your backyard. This lasted for a week and a half, then went away. Is there a fertilizer that is natural , and is a hidden secret?
Joe Lamp'l says
Tim, I don’t know of a good organic fertilizer that you can buy and spread by the bag that is as readily available as Milorganite. Yes, it has a unique smell that is temporary. I don’t mind it but I can see where it will get your attention if you’re not used to it. But it does indeed go away in a couple days. Otherwise, I suggest buying compost in bulk to get enough to spread over an entire yard. Then either spread it yourself shovel by shovel or hire a truck or service that has a system that can basically blow it out over your entire yard through a big hose. They would bring out a truck with the compost and distribute that way for you.
Nina says
Thank you so much!…so helpful!
🙂