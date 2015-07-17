What to do when tomatoes get too tall

When I set out to create the “ultimate tomato cage”, I listed seven criteria required to be crowned as such. One was that the support had to be tall enough. But indeterminate tomato plants just keep growing, so that’s not really possible (unless you’re Charles Wilbur. He stacked six five-foot cages to support his world record 28 foot, 7 inch cherry tomato plant!).
So to clarify, tall enough for me means tall enough to keep the plant supported to my level of reach without the need of a ladder. After that, let it come to me—which is does—by flopping over the edge due to the weight of ripening fruit or simple gravity. It’s not pretty but it’s inevitable.
As one who always wants to understand the meaning of life, I decided to conduct a few experiments around this gravitational force. With numerous branches flopped over the cage, I took a deep breath and cut some off near the top.
Even though the branches were healthy and full of tomatoes at various stages of ripeness, I bit the bullet and made the cuts. While I already knew what would happen, it is always traumatic to remove perfectly good, tomato-laden branches from healthy plants. But as expected, within a few days, new branches were sprouting. Two weeks later, signs of more tomatoes at a manageable height were forming.
And here’s the really cool part. Not wanting to waste a perfectly healthy cutting, I literally trimmed up the severed branch to remove any side limbs or leaves and stuck the stem into an adjacent bed. Then I firmed in the soil around it and watered—consistently for the next few days.
A week later, and the cuttings are going strong–new plants of substance and already producing the flowers of future tomatoes.
If you want to refresh you garden mid-season with new tomato plants of formidable size, while reducing the height of gangly plants and tidying up your garden, I urge you to try this. You will not be sorry. Fresh, sizable new plants, more manageable existing plants, and a tidier garden, all for the price of a simple cut.
Not a bad deal!
Ade says
Hi Joe,
I had thoughts about doing this to my tomato plants and am glad to see here that it in fact works. What I was wondering is, after you cut the tops of your plants, do you let the suckers grow freely? Do you prune your plants at all?
Joe Lamp'l says
Hi Ade. After I top, it’s important to control the suckers as they add both width and height. If I didn’t control them, they would undermine all my work. So if you do this too, it’s important to keep up with removal of the suckers. Next year I am vowing to do a better job of keeping the suckers pruned. They are the biggest reason for plants that are bigger and wider than you want.
Kari says
We have tomato plants but they are getting so big and over crowding. I am new to planting herbs and other plants and use tomato sticks how do I know what to cut and what not to cut? They are starting to get green tomatoes so they will be red soon just was noticing have out of hand they seem to be getting is all
Joe Lamp'l says
I’m not sure where you live Kari so my advice would be based on how much time you have now before your first frost. If you’re within 45 days of that, then leave what you have along, or at least the vines with tomatoes on them. But feel free to cut off much of the excess branches and vines that aren’t bearing fruit. This will force more energy towards the fruit that remains and help speed up the process.
Generally, you can select 3 or 4 of your best vines and prune away the excess to prevent over-crowding. You can also top your remaining vines to prevent them from getting too out of control. What remains below your cuts will thrive and new growth will likely come back on near where you made the cut.
In the future, consider planting “indeterminate” varieties that will not grow as tall. Good luck.
Shelia says
My plants were about 2 foot tall and producing already. I have them in a raised table bed with legs, as I have back problems and not easy to bend. Needless to say it was the first table bed I made and well ashamed to say with the weight of the dirt and amount of rain we receive here it fell to the ground :'( well the next day my husband made me a new one and I replanted everything. I expected them to be shocked from the fall and transplanting for a few days but everything dropped its fruits and began dying. It took some time but I revived it all but now it’s almost bare where it dropped and now an extra 4 food tall flowering fruiting and all. They are so tall that I have to keep getting a ladder to tie them off. Is this normal, and if i was to cut mine like you say I would literally have “branches” sticking up from once was lol…….what to do?
Joe Lamp'l says
You have to balance the time of season with the time it would take to regrow foliage, flowers and fruit before the season ends. If you have time for that, cutting back can be good. But in much of the country, cutting back now may not offer enough time to regrow all that is needed to achieve a productive harvest. I would rather deal with the overgrowth and enjoy the harvest in my opinion.
Tanya Bolduc says
I live in Canada, zone 4b. My tomatoes are all indeterminate varieties and they are doing well. Too well LOL. I grow them in straw bales. They are already really tall and I string trellis them. The trellis is attached to the side of an old barn. My worry is that if I use this technique, the rootings will not take in time for a harvest, it being such a short growing season. Also, they would be planted in vacant bale space. Would appreciate any advice. Very interested in doing this.
Joe Lamp'l says
You need to prep the straw bales a couple weeks ahead of planting so the area where you insert your plants has a good growing bed in which to establish. Typically you do this with some nitrogen based fertilizer to help break down / decompose the straw far enough in advance to not burn the roots and to degrade the straw so it’s more soil like than straw where you plant it. Google straw bale gardening and you will find lots of info to help you with this. I’m sure there are plenty of videos too. If you find anything from Craig LeHoullier, I would follow what he does exactly. He’s an expert in tomato growing and in straw bales.
Michele says
Thank you for the article. I had 2 plants, mistakenly bought imdeterminates, and it was off to the races. The one got some type of disease, and the tomatoes had rings on them. I used a few drops of grapefruit seed extract in some water, sprayed them with it and also watered the roots with it then yanked it out and put it in a container off away from the other until the tomatoes could ripen. By this time the other plant was almost twice as tall. A friend swore she could revive the bad one -it looked pathetic- so I gave it to her. The good one is so tall, and I set a triangular cage on top of another to hold but kept thinking it doesn’t seem to be slowing down and if it goes over the side, it’s all gonna come tumbling down. Glad to read I can lop the top off and plant in the empty slot! What a relief. By the way my friend claims she is getting new tomatoes and growth as well. Thank you again.
Cindy Uhlorn says
For years, I have cut back the branches without fruit hoping the remaining fruits would grow bigger and faster. Am I hindering the plants or is this helpfull to plants? Thx, Cindy
Joe Lamp'l says
I believe your rationale in cutting away excess branches is to divert energy towards the fruit. That works as long as you leave enough branches and foliage behind to keep the balance for the plant to soak up the sun and produce the energy it needs to fully function. Another option is to remove under-developed fruit near other ones in order to focus energy on fewer tomatoes.
Mary Collette Rogers says
Thanks–This is the approach I tried this summer. As August came along, I knew there wouldn’t be time in Colorado for new fruits to form and mature. So I pinched off buds around the outside of the plant. It seems to be working as the remaining fruits are maturing and ripening quite well. Did the same for the tomatillas which can get very gangly as well.
JessB says
Great idea!
Brener says
My neighbor grew big tomato plants and said they are not going to get any more tomatoes on these plants so they pulled them up and threw them in the dumpster. I seen them after about a day past and took them out of the trash and planted them with wilted leaves, pruned them back like a rose Bush. I watered them and they started growing and I had a huge amount of tomatoes. I guess you never know.
Joe Lamp'l says
Great story Brener. Tomato plants are tougher than most people think. Very resilient! Thanks for this example of that.
Adrienne says
josette says
Been cutting my tomato plants back to four feet about mid august for years. Did you just discover this?
They send out new growth and I can get tomatoes till frost.
Ann Patino says
What are you doing to get Tomatoe Plants so tall they out grow the cage? Mine never get as tall as yours! Is there still time this growing season to accomplish this?
Joe Lamp'l says
Ann, there are two types of tomato plants that define their growth habits: determinate and indeterminate.
Determinate varieties grow to a certain height and produce all their fruit all about the same time. This sounds like what you have and would explain why your tomatoes only grow to a certain height.
Indeterminate varieties continue to grow and produce fruit until they are killed by cold temperatures. This is the kind that will outgrow a tomato cage with no help from the grower. If that is your desire, just grow this type and you’ll experience this for yourself.
brenda castillo says
We have had crazy weather this year, wet then 3 weeks of high heat & dry then constant rain for a couple weeks. I’ve done everything to prevent blight but seem to have 3 different types. Will blight winter over on cages?
Joe Lamp'l says
Hi Brenda. Blight will not overwinter on the cages. But get the infected plants out of your garden and off your property to be safe. In short, throw them away or destroy them.
Belinda Christensen says
To the person looking for a fungicide alternative–Neem oil spray might work. I have used 1/2 teaspoon to 1 qt. water sprayed on cucumbers and squash for mildew control with success.
Bruce Buller says
When we remove the excess branches with green tomatoes on them my wife fryers them, what a treat.
Adrienne says
Ellen Conforti says
I also read somewhere that all the small prunings you take from tomato plants you can replant. I don’t know whether that is so, but I found one that I missed when pruning and I am trying it. Since your cuttings regrow, I am hoping this is an easy way to get tomato plants. Here in Florida we get to plant twice in one year.
Bonnie slagle says
Loved this tomato article. Going to trim my tomatoes this week. My husband made me cages out of galvanized 6 in. Square wire, only his are round. Very strong. My tomatoes are 7 ft tall, but I have never been able to bring myself to trim them. Thanks.
Joe Lamp'l says
Glad this article was timely for you Bonnie. Just be sure to keep your newly planted cuttings consistently watered. That is the key! Good luck.
helen says
Does this apply to cucumbers,also? Mine are going crazy and smothering the neighboring tomato plant!
Joe Lamp'l says
I would say no Helen, but I have never tried it with cucumbers. You should give it a go and let us know. But the reason it works so well with tomatoes is that they root so easily all up and down the step with in contact with water and soil. Cucumbers are not that way and I think they will rot if you cut them off and try to pant the cutting. But please prove me wrong and give it a try. Be sure to let us know.
Kate says
Hi Joe,
We are always looking for a way to control tomato blight – difficult in a community garden enviornment . We are always cutting the yellow leaves and stems. We try to be as organic as possible however using a fungicide , Daconil, was approved last year – it has helped some. Most gardeners dont want to go that route.
Any suggestions we can pass along to the gardeners?
Thank you!
Joe Lamp'l says
Sanitation is huge, so sterilizing your clippers before moving on to the next plant is huge. Dip them in Alcohol or spray with 10% bleach solution. Also don’t do this maintenance when leaves are wet as that helps spread the disease. It’s hard in a community garden setting when you have so many other plants and people. If you use an organic disease control, consider a copper-based spray. That will help. Lastly, remove the diseased clippings from the garden. The farther away the better and throw them away–don’t compost them.
Sue says
Hi Joe,
I have the Tomato blight problem as well. I am concerned that the copper-based spray may kill or hurt the bees in any way. Has there been any testing to prove copper spray won’t hurt bees? What about the good predator bugs like preying mantis and lady bugs. Will copper spray hurt them?
Joe Lamp'l says
Hi Sue. Here’s a link to a good pdf from the Xerces Society. While copper is used as a fungicide, it can have adverse affects on bees and other insects. However, if used only on the target plants and late in the day or evening when bees are not active, you can minimize the exposure. I try to avoid using anything and put up with the extra work of manual control. But the key is education and knowing what and what not to use, and if so, when. Thanks for a great question. Here’s the link to a good pdf from the Xerces Society that I think you’ll like on the subject of your question: http://www.xerces.org/wp-content/uploads/2009/12/xerces-organic-approved-pesticides-factsheet.pdf