What to do when tomatoes get too tall

When I set out to create the “ultimate tomato cage”, I listed seven criteria required to be crowned as such. One was that the support had to be tall enough. But indeterminate tomato plants just keep growing, so that’s not really possible (unless you’re Charles Wilbur. He stacked six five-foot cages to support his world record 28 foot, 7 inch cherry tomato plant!).

So to clarify, tall enough for me means tall enough to keep the plant supported to my level of reach without the need of a ladder. After that, let it come to me—which is does—by flopping over the edge due to the weight of ripening fruit or simple gravity. It’s not pretty but it’s inevitable.

As one who always wants to understand the meaning of life, I decided to conduct a few experiments around this gravitational force. With numerous branches flopped over the cage, I took a deep breath and cut some off near the top.

Even though the branches were healthy and full of tomatoes at various stages of ripeness, I bit the bullet and made the cuts. While I already knew what would happen, it is always traumatic to remove perfectly good, tomato-laden branches from healthy plants. But as expected, within a few days, new branches were sprouting. Two weeks later, signs of more tomatoes at a manageable height were forming.

And here’s the really cool part. Not wanting to waste a perfectly healthy cutting, I literally trimmed up the severed branch to remove any side limbs or leaves and stuck the stem into an adjacent bed. Then I firmed in the soil around it and watered—consistently for the next few days.

A week later, and the cuttings are going strong–new plants of substance and already producing the flowers of future tomatoes.

If you want to refresh you garden mid-season with new tomato plants of formidable size, while reducing the height of gangly plants and tidying up your garden, I urge you to try this. You will not be sorry. Fresh, sizable new plants, more manageable existing plants, and a tidier garden, all for the price of a simple cut.

Not a bad deal!