Locally grown, organic foods are in demand year round, not just the spring and summer months. Depending on the climate that you live in, temperatures can soar into the 100s or dip low into the negatives. Our desire for fresh from the garden produce is stronger than ever, so how do you grow foods when temperatures get bitterly cold?

Well, with some simple techniques, you can grow organically, even in the dead of winter. Eliot Coleman and Barbara Damrosh of Four Season Farm in Harborside, Maine, found a way to do just that. Harborside, Maine, further north than Chicago, Detroit, Milwaukee, and even Toronto becomes bitterly cold during the winter months, but Eliot and Barbara are able to grow foods, commercially, all year round. In their quest for four seasons of harvest, they have tested and perfected many techniques.

One of the techniques that Eliot and Barbara have perfected is a hoop house. Joe shows us how to make this special low tunnel anyone can use in the garden, during every season. With the help of a friend, growing year round produce is never easier.

Additional Links for this Episode:

Where to purchase the “Quick Hoops Bender” seen in this episode

Four Season Farm