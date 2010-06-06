Molten Chocolate Cake

Directions

1 stick unsalted butter1 tablespoon cocoa, for dusting7 ounces good quality bittersweet chocolate, at least 62% cocoa, chopped2 whole eggs2 egg yolks1/4 cup granulated sugarPinch of Kosher salt2 tablespoons all-purpose (AP) flour – whisked or sifted

Preheat oven to 400*F

Butter and lightly dust seven four ounce ramekins, with some sugar. Tap out any excess sugar, then pop into the fridge until ready. Meanwhile, in a bowl over slowly simmering water, melt the butter with the chocolate, stirring slowly to combine. You don’t want the water to touch the bottom of the bowl. Once melted, remove from the heat to cool slightly. Meanwhile whisk the eggs, yolks, sugar, and salt at medium-high speed until thickened, pale yellow, and tripled in volume. Slowly add some of the melted chocolate, in addition to the flour, and stir until just combined. Now, stir in the remaining chocolate. Transfer the chilled ramekins onto a baking sheet. Evenly distribute the batter into the prepared ramekins and bake for 10 minutes, or until the sides of the cakes are firm, but the centers are still soft. Remove from the oven and let the cakes cool for about one to two minutes. Then, if necessary, to loosen the cake from the sides, use a paring knife and run the knife around the inside rim of the ramekin. Cover each cake with a dessert plate, then carefully (hot!) invert each one, give it a little shake, then un-mold. Serve immediately. Bask in glory.