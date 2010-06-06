Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Molten Chocolate Cake
Have on hand
1 tablespoon cocoa, for dusting
7 ounces good quality bittersweet chocolate, at least 62% cocoa, chopped
2 whole eggs
2 egg yolks
1/4 cup granulated sugar
Pinch of Kosher salt
2 tablespoons all-purpose (AP) flour – whisked or sifted
Directions
Preheat oven to 400*F
Butter and lightly dust seven four ounce ramekins, with some sugar. Tap out any excess sugar, then pop into the fridge until ready. Meanwhile, in a bowl over slowly simmering water, melt the butter with the chocolate, stirring slowly to combine. You don’t want the water to touch the bottom of the bowl. Once melted, remove from the heat to cool slightly. Meanwhile whisk the eggs, yolks, sugar, and salt at medium-high speed until thickened, pale yellow, and tripled in volume. Slowly add some of the melted chocolate, in addition to the flour, and stir until just combined. Now, stir in the remaining chocolate. Transfer the chilled ramekins onto a baking sheet. Evenly distribute the batter into the prepared ramekins and bake for 10 minutes, or until the sides of the cakes are firm, but the centers are still soft. Remove from the oven and let the cakes cool for about one to two minutes. Then, if necessary, to loosen the cake from the sides, use a paring knife and run the knife around the inside rim of the ramekin. Cover each cake with a dessert plate, then carefully (hot!) invert each one, give it a little shake, then un-mold. Serve immediately. Bask in glory.
Comments
Tracey Sawka says
Thank you Nathan. I was switching through channels and came to a dead stop. I was riveted. It looked so good I’m going out to buy unsalted butter right now! It’s the only ingredient I’m short. I’m going to surprise my man with this one! I can’t wait. My mouth is watering already!
Debbie says
Very yummy!
I noticed that in your video you bake at 425 when recipe says 400. I ended up baking for 17 minutes @ 425 and keep checking until the toothpick came out clean with no shiny batter. It also looked like you put in more than 2 TLBPS of flour…..could this be the reason I had to bake longer?
We love the show and your recipes……especially the baked chicken with root vegetables, lemon, rosemary, thyme, etc. Our new favorite meal.
mSamm says
That was awesome performance Oh Chef! But, can we make one with artificial eggs & Splenda Brown sugar blend/plus with palm/soy butter?
Nathan Lyon says
Hello everyone!
I’m so glad that we were able to draw you in with our close up shots of the molten chocolate, fresh from the oven. It’s not even fair really. When we were shooting that particular cooking episode, and I first cut into that molten cake? Let’s just say that Carl, Joe, and Lenard dove into that little cake with wild abandon! Nothing remained, but a few stay crumbs. Then we made five more! I’m so glad that Joe had plenty of cold milk in the fridge. Needless to say, we were all wired for the remainder of the day!
Rich W. says
My wife and I saw it and our mouths started to water! Can’t wait to try it.
tinkhanson says
Seriously, Nathan. I’ll make it this weekend.
Erick Bass says
It looked soooo good when i saw it on tv. I can’t wait to try it.