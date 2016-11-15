Growing A Greener World®

723 – Natural Pest and Disease Control – Greener Solutions to Common Gardening Challenges

By Joe Lamp'l on

Natural Pest Control

Beyond the popular beneficial lady beetle, lies a host of not-so‐well known insects and organic products that are surprisingly efficient at keeping pest populations and plant diseases in check. This episode looks at using natural predators and insects to keeps pests in check. We’ll also explore natural remedies for dealing with some common plant diseases in the home garden.

Joe Lamp'l is the Host and Executive Producer of the award winning PBS television series Growing A Greener World. Off camera, Joe dedicates his time to promoting sustainability through his popular books, blog, podcast series, and nationally syndicated newspaper columns. Follow Joe on Twitter

  1. Loved the show! I too had been wondering about many of the “concoction” books. Even have a couple. I am very grateful for the scientific research information presented that helps to eliminate the time spent doing our own trial and error. Never enough time these days.

  2. Hello Joe,
    I discovered your program only last year. Have enjoyed and learned from many of your shows. Never knew that watering measured amount of water everyday to a newly planted or transplanted shrubs is better than deep watering every few days. (Let me know if this is correct interpretation).

    I also plan to get Jeff Gilman’s book . I was fascinated by few points he discussed about myths and truths of organic gardening. Please tell me asap if giving Epsom salt in early spring to perennials and shrubs is a good practice??

  3. I love growing a greener world. I learn so much from this show, so informative. Also thanks to Jeff Gilman I now know that milk could be used to control pest, I will try it on my Knock out rose bush.

  5. I loved learning about the natural pest, and plant disease recipes. Is there a way to get the recipes without having to re-watch the show and copy them down?

  6. Excellent show. Lots of good basic information and some fun DIY tips–I’d never heard of using milk as a pest control agent before!P Thanks for the great gardening guidance.

